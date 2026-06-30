Vonage Launches Network-Powered Solutions for Fraud Prevention Across Canada

Enterprises and developers in Canada can now access advanced fraud prevention solutions from Vonage, powered by real-time mobile network data and network APIs in partnership with Aduna and EnStream

Vonage a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the commercial launch of its network-powered solutions for fraud prevention in Canada, offering developers and enterprises advanced fraud prevention capabilities across the nation's largest carrier networks. These capabilities are made possible through Vonage's network APIs, connecting to Canadian carriers, via Aduna's integration with EnStream, a joint venture of Bell, Rogers and TELUS Canada's trusted mobile identity and network-data consortium providing secure and authoritative access to real-time telco signals across the ecosystem.

Leveraging SIM Swap Detection and the Silent Authentication API , these solutions utilize real-time mobile network data to verify identity and detect fraudulent practices - protecting consumers from account takeover attempts, without disrupting the user experience.

Powered by mobile network operators, network APIs enable applications to securely access and act on real-time network capabilities and intelligence. These standardized interfaces grant developers access to untapped resources like network data, seamless authentication, and mobile connectivity - simplifying development, enhancing scalability, and enabling innovative, real-time solutions that leverage real-time network data to detect and prevent threats. EnStream's role as the unified gateway for secure telco data in Canada further strengthens this ecosystem, ensuring nationwide coverage and consistent security standards across all major carriers.

"As generative AI evolves and fraud tooling is becoming increasingly available, fraudsters are becoming increasingly more sophisticated, outpacing traditional security measures. This makes network-based verification a critical component for modern enterprises," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API, Vonage. "This launch marks yet another important milestone in Vonage's mission to empower enterprises to combat fraud while delivering end users a frictionless customer experience, particularly in the Canadian market, where increasing digital adoption and regulatory requirements make robust verification solutions essential."

"Digital fraud is no longer a niche issue – it's something that affects Canadians in their everyday lives, from banking to online services," said Upinder Saini, President and CEO of EnStream. "Through EnStream's exclusive access to Canada's major mobile networks, we're able to provide real-time network intelligence at a nationwide scale. By working with Vonage to deliver these capabilities through standardized APIs, organizations can leverage carrier-grade data to strengthen identity verification and prevent fraud more effectively while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security."

Redefining Security with Advanced Fraud Prevention Solutions

  • Vonage SIM Swap Detection mitigates account takeover attempts by identifying recent SIM card changes in real time. A part of the Vonage Identity Insights offering, this critical layer of defense addresses the growing threat of sophisticated fraud tactics. In 2025 alone, Canada reported 33,854 fraud cases, resulting in $544 million in losses, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre¹. With unauthorized SIM swaps surging by over 1,000 percent², Vonage SIM Swap Detection enhances fraud detection rates by 30-40 percent³, enabling businesses to stay ahead of evolving threats.
  • Vonage's Silent Authentication , part of the Vonage Verify API, provides a more secure and seamless way to authenticate users inside the app without requiring one-time passcodes. It leverages mobile network intelligence exposed by carriers to verify a user's phone number and SIM association through the device's active mobile data session. This approach enhances security by eliminating vulnerabilities like phishing, social engineering, and AIT attacks while improving user experience by reducing friction during authentication. With features like automatic failover to rich communications services (RCS), messaging solutions like WhatsApp, SMS, voice, or email, Vonage's Silent Authentication helps ensure quick, reliable, and user-friendly verification for account creation, recovery, and secure transactions.

Ontario-based Storage Guardian , a leader in data protection and disaster recovery solutions, is leveraging Vonage's SIM Swap Detection, part of the Vonage Identity Insights, to enhance its offerings to its global customer base in the cyber protection space. "By integrating Vonage's network powered solutions into our Incident Response offering we are providing our clients with the tools to ensure seamless, secure communication during critical events," said Omry Farajun, Owner/Operator, Storage Guardian. "Our collaboration with Vonage highlights the vital role of network-driven security solutions in protecting today's enterprises from emerging threats while maintaining operational resilience."

"With the expansion of Vonage Network APIs into Canada, Vonage now offers comprehensive coverage across North America for enterprise customers, marking a pivotal step forward for the industry," said Raul Castanon, Senior Research Analyst, 451 Research, S&P Global. "With this continued innovation in network-powered solutions, Vonage is driving a decisive shift in the enterprise space toward robust, network-driven security measures that protect bottom lines, foster customer trust, and enhance the overall customer experience."

Vonage's partnership with Aduna, leveraging EnStream's network data from Canada's three major telecom carriers, ensures broad, reliable coverage. EnStream provides network-level intelligence which is particularly valuable for industries like banking, fintech, and e-commerce, where verifying identity quickly is essential to maintaining security and customer trust.

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna commented, "The collaboration between telcos, aggregators, and developer platform providers is essential to driving the future of digital security. As a joint venture of leading telecom players, Aduna serves as a key aggregator of mobile network API capabilities. Partnering with Vonage as a developer platform provider, we empower developers with access to these tools through Vonage's APIs and SDKs, enabling the creation of cutting-edge fraud prevention solutions. We are thrilled to see Vonage launch its fraud prevention network APIs in Canada - a significant step forward for the ecosystem and a testament to the power of collaboration in advancing digital security."

Vonage Silent Authentication and SIM Swap Detection are now available in Canada, in addition to existing availability in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, and the U.S. For more information about Vonage Network APIs, visit vonage.com/network-apis .

¹ Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
² The flagship intelligence report from Cifas, the UK's Fraud Prevention Community
³ Estimated based on triangulation from implemented SIM Swap network API: Major South African bank, UK scam signal, Alloy State of Fraud Benchmark Report, 2025

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

About EnStream

EnStream LP is a joint venture of Canada's top mobile telecom companies – Bell Mobility, Rogers Communications, and TELUS Communications. Leveraging real-time mobile intelligence, EnStream provides cutting-edge identity verification and authentication services for a wide range of applications.

We are a trusted partner for leading financial institutions, technology firms, and public sector organizations, delivering services that support 90%+ of mobile users nationwide. Our solutions power major banks, cryptocurrency platforms, government agencies, insurance providers, gaming, healthcare, and more. By utilizing real-world, verified identities and network intelligence from trusted mobile devices and carriers, we continue to enhance online security, fraud prevention, and seamless user experience for both consumers and business.

To find out more about EnStream, visit www.enstream.com

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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