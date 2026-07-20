Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc.

Eric Sprott announces today that 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 2,552,371 common shares (Shares) of Goldgroup Mining Inc., pursuant to the closing of the plan of arrangement and merger (Arrangement) with Gold Resource Corporation (GRC). The closing of the Arrangement is further described in the news releases of Goldgroup Mining Inc., dated May 15, 2026, July 6, 2026 and July 17, 2026. In connection with the Arrangement, shareholders of GRC received 0.3619 Shares for each share of GRC's common stock they held, as a result of which, 2176423 Ontario acquired 2,552,371 Shares for its 7,052,699 shares of GRC's common stock previously held.

Prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 7,532,375 Shares and 3,963,063 Share purchase warrants (Warrants) representing approximately10.0% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.4% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 10,084,746 Shares and 3,963,063 Warrants representing approximately 7.5% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. This represents a decrease in holdings of approximately 4,8% on a partially diluted basis from what was reported in the most recent early warning report.

The Shares are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Goldgroup Mining including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions, in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Goldgroup Mining is located at 410 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6. A copy of 2176423 Ontario's early warning report will appear on Goldgroup's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 1106 - 7 King Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3C5).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305762

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Goldgroup Mining GGA:CC tsxv:gga precious metals investing
GGA:CC
Goldgroup Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Goldgroup Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GoldGroup Mining (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining

Advancing a portfolio of producing, development-stage and restart-ready gold assets in Mexico

Advancing a portfolio of producing, development-stage and restart-ready gold assets in Mexico Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA) (NYSE American: GORO) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an updated technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the San Francisco Project, Sonora, Mexico" with an effective date of April 30, 2026 and a... Keep Reading...
Centurion Commences Field Work at Limestone Gold Project, Suriname

Centurion Commences Field Work at Limestone Gold Project, Suriname

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an experienced geological field crew has been mobilized to the 3,548-hectare Limestone Gold Project ("Limestone" or the "Project") in Suriname.The crew is currently conducting detailed geological... Keep Reading...
Early Works Commence at Black Swan Processing Hub

Early Works Commence at Black Swan Processing Hub

Maritana Minerals Limited (ASX:MRT) (“Maritana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of Early Works at its 100% owned Black Swan Processing Hub (“BSPH” or “the Project”), about 50km northeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The Company has engaged GR Engineering Services... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Mining and Gold Resource Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination and Goldgroup's Anticipated Listing on the NYSE American

Goldgroup Mining and Gold Resource Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination and Goldgroup's Anticipated Listing on the NYSE American

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA) (OTCQX: GGAZF) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) ("GRC") are pleased to announce that they have closed the previously announced merger (the "Merger") pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GGA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GGA

Trading resumes in: Company: Goldgroup Mining Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: GGAAll Issues: NoResumption (ET): 11:30:11 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Graycliff Closes First Tranche of LIFE Financing

Graycliff Closes First Tranche of LIFE Financing

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY,OTC:GRYCF) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of its previously announces non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Goldgroup Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Goldgroup Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

Apex Resources Grants Options

Black Dragon Resource Company Announces Purchase Contract for Texas Frac Sand Property; Advances Growth Strategy Following Significant Share Buyback Initiative

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report

Related News

oil and gas investing

QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Grants Options

energy investing

Jaguar Uranium Reports Preliminary Surface Sampling Results from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project

base metals investing

Drill Contract Awarded for Mt Solitary Phase 3 Program

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sandfire Resources America Spikes 72 Percent

gold investing

Dana Samuelson: Gold, Silver Bottom? Watch These Key Price Levels

gold investing

Andy Schectman: Gold Price is Misdirection — What to Watch Instead