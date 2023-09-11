Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report initial assay results from its summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill holes SE23-101 and 102 at the Southeast zone intersected broad intervals of consistent copper mineralization confirming strong grade continuity in key areas of the deposit.

  • Drill hole SE23-102:
    • Intersected 0.61% copper equivalent (CuEq, 0.54% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.84 g/t Ag and 0.005% Mo) over 293.2 m from 136.9 to 430.1m (>0.2% Cu) 1,2
    • includes a high-grade interval of 0.90% CuEq (0.81% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 1.89 g/t Ag and 0.005% Mo) over 66.1m from 157.0 to 223.1m (>0.5% Cu) 1,2
  • Drill hole SE23-101:
    • Intersected 0.60% CuEq (0.49% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.43 g/t Ag and 0.012% Mo) over 131.5 m from 177.0 to 308.5m (>0.2% Cu) 1,2
    • includes a high-grade interval of 0.76% CuEq (0.64% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.75 g/t Ag and 0.011% Mo) over 60.0m from 185.0 to 245.0m (>0.5% Cu) 1,2

Notes:


1.

Composite intervals are calculated above noted Cu cutoff grades and may include a maximum of 10m of internal waste.

2.

Copper equivalent values are based on metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $15/lb Mo.

" These initial results support our view that Woodjam is an incredibly important copper project in a world that requires an ever-increasing amount of it, " commented Craig Parry , Executive Chairman.  " I look forward to the rest of the results from our inaugural drilling program.  With easy access, established infrastructure and an enormous endowment of metal, Vizsla Copper's Woodjam Project is proving to be an outstanding asset. "

"Long, strong intervals of copper mineralization are a great way to start our first drill program at Woodjam," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration .  "I eagerly await assay results from the rest of the program, which includes several drill holes designed to extend mineralization at the Deerhorn and Takom deposits, plus explore new target areas at the Megaton and Megabuck East zones."

The Program

High-grade, copper-gold mineralization in and around the over 6-kilometer-long corridor of known porphyry-related mineralization at Woodjam is being targeted by this drill program (Figure 1).  Initial drill holes successfully tested gaps in previous drilling at the Southeast deposit and confirmed strong grade continuity (Figure 2).  Results from the first three drill holes are highlighted by hole SE23-102, an angled drill hole designed to fill a 120m gap on Figure 3.  The hole intersected 0.61% CuEq (0.54% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.84 g/t Ag and 0.005% Mo) over 293.2m , including a high-grade interval of 0.90% CuEq (0.81% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 1.89 g/t Ag and 0.005% Mo) over 66.1m .  See Table 1 for additional details on the intersections.

Table 1 – Woodjam 2023 Results

Hole-ID

Area

Significant Intersections



From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Cu (%)

Mo (%)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cueq (%)

SE23-100

Southeast

No significant intersections >0.20% Cu





SE23-101

Southeast

177.00

308.50

131.50

0.49

0.012

0.07

1.43

0.60

includes


185.00

245.00

60.00

0.64

0.011

0.10

1.75

0.76

and


398.00

448.00

50.00

0.29

0.046

0.04

1.99

0.50

and


487.00

497.00

10.00

0.79

0.215

0.37

10.25

1.92

SE23-102

Southeast

136.90

430.10

293.20

0.54

0.005

0.05

1.84

0.61

includes


157.00

223.10

66.10

0.81

0.005

0.08

1.89

0.90

and includes


260.00

327.10

67.10

0.54

0.005

0.05

1.43

0.60

and


442.00

481.10

39.10

0.34

0.013

0.03

1.50

0.42

Notes:




1.

Composite intervals are calculated above 0.20% Cu (0.50% Cu for higher grade subintervals) and may include a maximum of 10m of internal waste.


2.

Copper equivalent values are based on metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $15/lb Mo.

Drill hole SE23-101 successfully filled a 140m gap on Figure 4 with an intersection of 0.60% CuEq (0.49% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.43 g/t Ag and 0.012% Mo) over 131.5m , including a high-grade interval of 0.76% Cueq (0.64% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.75 g/t Ag and 0.011% Mo) over 60.0m .  Copper mineralization at the Southeast deposit comprises chalcopyrite ± bornite-bearing veins and vein stockworks hosted in variably potassic altered monzonitic intrusive rocks of the Early Jurassic Takomkane batholith.

Drill hole SE23-100 was drilled on the northeastern fringe of the Southeast deposit and did not intersect any significant intervals greater than 0.20% Cu.

Approximately 5,970m of drilling has been completed to date in 14 drill holes with the total planned program consisting of approximately 8,000m in 18 drill holes.  Assay results have now been received for the first three drill holes and all others are pending.

Figure 1 – Woodjam Property Map

Figure 1 – Woodjam Property Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 2 – Drilling Target Area Locations

Figure 2 – Drilling Target Area Locations (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 3 – Drill Hole SE23-102 Cross-Section

Figure 3 – Drill Hole SE23-102 Cross-Section (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 4 – Drill Hole SE23-101 Cross-Section

Figure 4 – Drill Hole SE23-101 Cross-Section (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Table 2 – Collar locations for the currently reported drill holes.

Hole ID

Hole size

Depth (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

Easting

Northing

Elevation (m)

SE23-100

NQ

602

170

-75

613285

5788697

978

SE23-101

NQ

506

310

-80

613078

5788290

973

SE23-102

NQ

509

310

-75

612935

5788211

977

Notes:




1.

Coordinates are given as North American Datum 1983, Universal Transverse Mercator Zone 10 North (NAD83 z 10N)

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of Vizsla's geologists and the chain of custody from the sampling facility in Horsefly to the sample preparation facility, ALS Laboratories in Kamloops, BC , was continuously monitored.

Core samples were taken as ½ core, from a minimum of 0.3 m to a maximum of 2 m core length to account for lithological or alteration boundaries. Samples were then crushed, pulverised and sample pulps were analysed using industry standard analytical methods including a 4-Acid, ICP-MS multielement package (ALS code ME-MS61) and an ICP-AES method for high-grade copper samples (ALS code ME-OG62). Gold was analysed using a 30 g aliquot by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (ALS code Au-ICP21).

Certified reference material was inserted every 10 th sample. Coarse blank was inserted every 20 th sample. For approximately 2.5% of core samples, the remaining ½ core was taken as a field duplicate. For 2.5% of core samples a preparation duplicate is taken after coarse crushing is complete at the laboratory.

In addition to Vizsla's QA/QC program, additional blanks, reference materials and duplicates were inserted by ALS according to their internal procedures. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects, including Woodjam; the release of exploration results; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine ; general economic facts; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/11/c7412.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in the 37,466 hectare Copperview project (the " Copperview Project ") in the Aspen Grove area of south-central British Columbia .

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Acquisition Details

The Copperview Project consists of 37,466 hectares in 40 claims and is being acquired from Mr. Donald Rippon of Mineworks Ventures Inc. (the " Vendor ") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated June 19, 2023 , as amended on July 7, 2023 (the " Copperview Purchase Agreement ").

Pursuant to the terms of the Copperview Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 600,000 common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares ") to the Vendor. The Consideration Shares are subject to a voluntary one-year release schedule such that one-third of the Consideration Shares are to be released every four months after completion of the Acquisition. The Company also paid the Vendor $5,000 and granted the Vendor: (i) a 2% net smelter return royalty over 37 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 2% NSR ") and (ii) a 1% net smelter return royalty over 3 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 1% NSR " and together with the 2% NSR, the " NSR "). One half of the NSR may be bought back from the Vendor for $3 million in cash (being 1% of the 2% NSR and 0.5% of the 1% NSR).

Additional details regarding the Acquisition and the Copperview Project are set out in the Company's news release dated June 20, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/18/c2797.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the start of the summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RG COPPER CORP

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RG COPPER CORP

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 12, 2023 and June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of RG Copper Corp.(" RG Copper "). RG Copper has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project (the " Redgold Project ") pursuant to an option agreement entered into with the owners of the Redgold Project.

" I appreciate the hard work from the Vizsla Copper team to get this transaction across the line efficiently and cost-effectively," commented Craig Parry , Executive Chairman. " It was important to close this transaction ahead of our upcoming drill program at the adjacent Woodjam project. The Redgold project adds to the pipeline of strong drill ready targets and will play a significant role in our future exploration plans in our district-scale landholdings in the heart of the prolific Quesnel terrain."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES

VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Option Agreement signed with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker ") that was previously announced on June 12 2023.  The Company has issued 150,000 shares in accordance with the terms of the agreement and the shares are subject to the statutory four-month plus one-day hold period.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

For details about the agreement, please see the news release dated June 12, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It now has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/22/c8425.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment Filed

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM; NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") advises that further to its September 5, 2023 news release, the independent technical report: Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 has been filed on sedarplus.ca

The report is also available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Tres Marias Drilling Results

Interra Copper Announces Tres Marias Drilling Results

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") The Company provides the following summary of its exploration and drilling activities at its 16,080 Ha Tres Marías Copper Project ("Tres Marías" or the "Project"), located approximately 18 km southwest of the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. The Phase 1 drilling program was completed in June 2023.

Six (6) RC holes totalling 1,896 meters were completed and processed chip samples were sent to ALS Global in Santiago for analysis. This drilling represents testing of the first target and roughly 1/5th of the initially planned exploration program, which was planned to consist of a total of 10,500 m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across three target areas within 16,080 ha of contiguous concessions. The objective of the program is to test a number of targets identified to date, utilizing reprocessed historical airborne ZTEM and 3D inversion of this airborne data, a 504 km UAV high-resolution magnetic survey, and a 29 line-km GDAS 3D induced polarization survey completed by Alto Verde Copper.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FOR CAÑADA HONDA AND ZARCITA TARGETS AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FOR CAÑADA HONDA AND ZARCITA TARGETS AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ   |   OTCQX: PGZFF

  • Cañada Honda copper-gold mineralization extended to 600m down-dip at east end of a 2km long east-west gravity anomaly
  • Zarcita drilling intersects narrow intervals of higher-grade copper within a wider zone of stockwork and alteration
  • Drilling at Escacena now focused on highly prospective western extension of the La Romana copper-tin-silver mineralization at Romana West

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce positive results for its follow-up drilling at the Cañada Honda and Zarcita targets at the 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . Both targets are located 4km north of the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery where ongoing drilling is extending mineralization at Romana West. Three follow-up drill holes have been completed at the Cañada Honda copper-gold target and an additional 13 drill holes have been completed at the Zarcita copper target.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Appoints Mr. Rick Gittleman as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interra Copper Appoints Mr. Rick Gittleman as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Rick Gittleman has been appointed Interim CEO of the company effective immediately, in addition to his role as board chair.

Mr. Gittleman is a legal, government relations and public affairs executive with over 35 years' experience advising multinational companies on M&A, project finance, mining, oil and gas, agriculture and power projects across the globe. Most recently, he served as Senior Executive overseeing legal issues and stakeholder engagement at Glencore SA where he developed corporate strategies to improve relations with government, community, and civil society stakeholders at mine sites in Chile, Peru, and Argentina. Preceding that, Mr. Gittleman held the position of Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs and Stakeholder Engagement at Freeport-McMoRan Africa, where over his 7-year tenure, oversaw the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo from development through to full commercial production. He also has 20 years' experience at partner level where he worked on merger, acquisitions and project finance in the energy and mining sectors. He served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Zaire/DRC and graduated with a bachelor's concentration in Political Science and American Civilization at Brown University and received his Juris Doctor (cum laude) from American University, Washington College of Law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

Pampa Metals Corporation. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two point five (2.5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 29,117,310 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Barksdale Resources Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latest Press Releases

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

Heap Leach Scoping Study Shows Substantialy Greater Free Cash At Whim Creek

Proposed Change Of Company Name

Appointment Of Lithium Expert Dr Jingyuan Liu To LU7 Board

×