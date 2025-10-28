Vitesse Energy Declares $0.5625 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) ("Vitesse") today announced that its Board of Directors declared its fourth quarter cash dividend for Vitesse's common stock of $0.5625 per share for stockholders of record as of December 15, 2025, which will be paid on December 31, 2025.
ABOUT Vitesse Energy, INC.
Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests predominantly as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading US operators.
More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028451406/en/
INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT
Ben Messier, CFA
Director – Investor Relations and Business Development
(720) 532-8232
benmessier@vitesse-vts.com