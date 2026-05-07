Angkor Resources Identifies Copper Drill Targets Adjacent To Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Project, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (May 7, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") reports the successful completion of a 20 line-kilometre Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey — an electrical method that highlights metal-bearing rocks beneath the surface — over the Gossan Hills copper-iron target on its Andong Meas mineral exploration license in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia. The survey, announced on March 31, 2026 (see Angkor Resources UNDERTAKES IP SURVEY OVER COPPERIRON SKARN ADJACENT TO CANADA WALL COPPER PORPHYRY TARGET, ANDONG MEAS LICENSE, CAMBODIA), has resulted in several chargeability anomalies which correspond with ground magnetic features and soil copper geochemical anomalies. Three of these targets will be tested by diamond drilling. An 1,100-metre diamond drill program is being initiated to test these new targets.
Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration, comments: "These IP results are what would be expected from an IP survey over a copper porphyry with an adjacent skarn zone."
NEW DRILL TARGETS AND NEXT STEPS
Two priority areas have been identified:
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The northern target — where the underground electrical signature crosses into the southern edge of the Canada Wall copper target. This may image the direct connection between the copper-rich end of the Gossan Hills zone and the Canada Wall copper system itself.
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The Line 6 target — where the underground electrical signature, surface magnetite, and zinc-lead in soils all line up. This defines a separate, zinc-lead target on the same mineralized trend.
To test these targets, the Company is initiating a 1,100-metre diamond drill program. Drill collar locations and angles are being finalized based on the size, depth, and shape of the underground targets imaged by the IP survey. Drilling is the next step in advancing Gossan Hills toward defining the size and grade of a potentially significant copper-zinc-lead system on the Andong Meas license.
Figure 1 IP team prepped for the following day's activities.
IP SURVEY RESULTS
The 20 line-kilometre IP survey was completed across eight 2,500-metre lines using a dipole-dipole electrical configuration. The data was modelled into 2-D cross-sections of the subsurface that highlight the presence of metal-bearing minerals at depth — the type of minerals that host copper, zinc, and lead.
The survey clearly mapped the Gossan Hills mineralized zone and was strongest on the northernmost line, which also crossed the southernmost portion of the Canada Wall copper target. The strongest surface soil copper anomaly along the Gossan Hills trend lies 500 metres west of the Canada Wall copper target, and the IP results indicate that the underground signature continues at depth eastward — toward the deep magnetic high outlined by the Company's 2022 ground magnetic survey.
A second underground signature on the east end of Line 6 coincides with an area where abundant magnetite was noted at surface. This area is also marked by anomalous lead and zinc in soils — a chemical fingerprint consistent with the more distal, zinc-lead-rich edge of a copper porphyry system.
Figure 2: Schematic cross-section of a porphyry-skarn mineral system, illustrating how copper concentrates in the proximal skarn closest to the porphyry intrusion and grades outward into zinc, lead, and iron in the distal skarn and base-metal replacement zones. Although the example shown is a porphyry molybdenum system, the same architecture applies to porphyry copper systems like Canada Wall — with the proximal copper-rich end of the Gossan Hills skarn lying closest to the Canada Wall intrusion and the distal iron-zinc-lead-rich end extending south. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey, modified after R.H. Sillitoe.)
GOSSAN HILLS: TARGET GEOLOGY (RECAP)
The Gossan Hills consists of a northwest-trending body of carbonate-rich layered rocks that have been baked and reshaped by heat and pressure. These rocks are highly reactive to the metal-bearing fluids associated with copper porphyry systems. They form a wide downward-arching fold — a syncline — into which the intrusive complex hosting the Canada Wall copper target has pushed up from below.
The result is a skarn — a mineralized zone formed when hot, metal-bearing fluids from an intrusion react with the surrounding carbonate rocks, depositing ore minerals as they go. As Dennis Ouellette has previously described it: "The Gossan Hills skarn is several hundreds of metres long and geochemically graduates from iron oxide (goethite, limonite) at the southern, more distal end to massive magnetite, then zinc-lead, and finally more copper-rich at the northern, more proximal end." This natural ordering of metals from iron through zinc-lead to copper is a classic indicator of a well-developed, potentially economic mineralized system.
These rock layers tilt about 35 degrees eastward, toward a deep, strong magnetic signature outlined by the 2022 ground magnetic survey. This geometry — surface mineralization tilting toward a strong magnetic feature deep underground — is consistent with a copper porphyry model and provided the original reason for undertaking the IP survey.
ITC PARTNERSHIP UPDATE
The data interpretation phase of the IP survey was carried out in collaboration with the Institute of Technology of Cambodia ("ITC"), with one ITC student using the survey results as the basis of a fifth-year thesis. This continues the partnership between Angkor and ITC announced with the survey commencement and supports the Company's ongoing commitment to building Cambodia's national capacity in applied geophysics alongside its exploration activities.
QUALIFIED PERSON:
Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORP.
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource explorer and developer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Cambodia. The Company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. Co., Ltd., currently holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd., was granted an onshore oil and gas license in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The original 7,300 km² license was reduced to approximately 4,300 km² upon voluntary removal of parks and protected areas, subsequently adjusted through government remapping directed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and then expanded by 220 km² with the addition of the Kirirom Basin in the northeast, resulting in the current area of approximately 4,095 km².
EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as a nation with its own oil and gas resources. The Company completed 2D-seismic in 2025 and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones. As it now works to complete an additional Environmental Impact Assessment on the drilling target areas, the Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first privately financed onshore exploratory oil and gas wells under a Production Sharing Contract.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to oil and gas risks of the seismic interpretation uncertainty and the preliminary nature of structural closure estimates; drilling risk and the absence of a drilled well on the Concession; reservoir and fluid uncertainty; PSC compliance obligations and the risk of relinquishment for non-performance; oil price exposure; and Cambodia-specific sovereign and regulatory risk.
As well, additional uncertainties on the mineral projects exist regarding the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing.
Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
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