Iran War Spotlights Grid Fragility and Energy Security

In this episode of the Investing News Network's podcast, NextNRG Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Farkas explains that aging electricity infrastructure, rising power demand and geopolitical instability are converging into a defining challenge for the energy transition.

He outlines how accelerating electrification, artificial intelligence data centers and electric vehicle adoption are placing unprecedented strain on power systems that, in many cases, were built decades ago.

“The world is in dire need of more electricity generation, storage and ultimately management, orchestration of that energy,” Farkas said, pointing to outdated grid infrastructure and insufficient investment in long-term energy planning.

The discourse also examines China’s infrastructure buildout, the rapid rise of battery storage markets, electric vehicle fleet economics and the growing need for coordination between government and industry to modernize power systems.

According to Farkas, the world is entering a new phase of the energy transition, where efficiency gains alone are no longer enough to meet surging electricity needs.

Instead, he believes utilities and governments must invest aggressively in generation capacity, storage systems and smarter grid technologies capable of managing increasingly complex energy networks.

To hear more of Farkas' thoughts on energy grids, US competitiveness and technologies he has helped create to address these challenges, listen to the full interview above.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.