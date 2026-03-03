VINFAST STRUCTURES ITS AUTOMOTIVE PORTFOLIO INTO THREE STRATEGIC BRAND LINES, UNVEILS TWO NEW ULTRA-LUXURY MODELS

VinFast announced the completion of its strategic structuring into three automotive brand lines and officially unveiled two new flagship ultra-luxury models: the Lac Hong 800S and the Lac Hong 900S. The two vehicles join the Lac Hong line - VinFast's ultra-luxury marque - alongside its established VF mass-market passenger vehicle range and Green commercial mobility brand.

Under this clearly defined brand structure, Lac Hong represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury, conceived to honor national pride and currently comprising the 900 LX, 900S and 800S models. The VF line encompasses a comprehensive portfolio of mass-market passenger EVs across segments, from VF 3 to VF 9, including the seven-seat VF MPV 7. Meanwhile, the Green brand is purpose-developed for commercial and service mobility solutions, featuring models such as Limo Green, Herio Green, Nerio Green and Minio Green.

Alongside the structured and clearly defined development of its three strategic brand lines, VinFast has officially unveiled two new ultra-luxury models, the Lac Hong 800S and 900S. These additions expand the Lac Hong ultra-luxury collection, complementing the flagship 900 LX (including a world-leading advanced armored version) introduced in 2025.

Inspired by Vietnam's cultural heritage and embodying the courage, intellect and stature of the nation, the new models deliver design and craftsmanship on par with the world's most prestigious ultra-luxury vehicles. The Lac Hong 800S projects a bold, powerful and refined aesthetic, while the Lac Hong 900S reflects timeless, classical values expressed through enduring elegance.

Both models share a cohesive, brand-specific design language enriched with symbolic detailing and premium materials. The grille features straight vertical slats inspired by the resilience of Vietnamese bamboo, while the wing-shaped emblem evokes the Lac bird in ascent. Decorative motifs derived from the Dong Son bronze drum and terraced rice fields are thoughtfully integrated and intentionally repeated across exterior and interior elements, celebrating cultural heritage and national pride. Notably, the "Lac Hong" wordmark is crafted in a calligraphic style and rendered in genuine gold-plated alloy, creating a distinctive and sophisticated brand signature.

Inside the cabin, the Lac Hong 800S and 900S are meticulously appointed with top-tier materials including Nappa leather, rare woods and refined gold-plated accents.

Both vehicles integrate advanced intelligent technologies and comprehensive safety systems, complemented by ultra-luxury amenities such as zero-gravity executive seating, automatic power-assisted doors and premium entertainment systems from globally renowned brands. The Lac Hong 900S further enhances exclusivity with a privacy partition separating the cockpit and rear cabin, a starlight headliner, a large-format projection entertainment system and a foldable executive workstation for second-row occupants. Together, these features transform each vehicle into a sophisticated mobile environment for travel, productivity and immersive leisure.

In terms of performance, both models are equipped with an all-new fully active suspension system engineered to deliver exceptional ride comfort and dynamic stability. They can be configured with a tri-motor powertrain comprising one front motor and two rear motors, generating a combined output of up to 460 kW and ensuring commanding performance aligned with their ultra-luxury positioning.

The Lac Hong 800S and 900S are scheduled for commercial launch in 2027.

Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Automotives at VinFast, stated: "Following a period of accelerated growth - achieving the No.1 position in Vietnam and establishing our presence in key regional markets - the completion of our three-brand structure lays the foundation for our next phase of development: structured, professional and breakthrough-driven. The Lac Hong 800S and 900S stand as further proof of VinFast's technological mastery, product development capability and advanced manufacturing expertise. We believe products created by Vietnamese intellect, craftsmanship and resilience not only inspire national pride but also convey a powerful message about Vietnam's cultural heritage and technological stature in this new era of global advancement."

To date, VinFast has developed and introduced more than 15 electric vehicle models and has maintained an undisputed leadership position in Vietnam for the past 16 consecutive months. In 2025 alone, the Company set a national sales record with 175,099 vehicles delivered in Vietnam, further solidifying its status as the country's most beloved automotive brand./.

