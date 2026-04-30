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April 29, 2026
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C
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INN Article Notification
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15h
CHARBONE Announces Closing of $10M Convertible Loan Including $3M Initial Tranche
(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - April 29, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen and industrial gases, is pleased to announce the... Keep Reading...
15h
CHARBONE annonce la cloture du pret convertible de 10 M$ incluant 3 M$ en tranche initiale
(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 29 avril 2026 CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain d'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et de gaz industriels, est heureuse... Keep Reading...
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March 2026 Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Report
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CHARBONE Increases $10M Convertible Loan First Drawdown Amount to $3M
(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, April 23, 2026 - TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
23 April
CHARBONE augmente le montant du 1er versement du pret convertible de 10 M$ a 3 M$
(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 23 avril 2026 - TheNewswire CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
23 April
CHARBONE annonce la signature d'un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans en oxygene UHP avec un client strategique americain, renforcant sa presence aux Etats-Unis
(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 23 avril 2026 CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
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