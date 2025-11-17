VinFast's Growth Reflects Vingroup's Legacy of Putting Customers First

Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private conglomerate and VinFast's parent, has built its market leadership on a deeply rooted customer-first philosophy.
From its birth as a bold newcomer, VinFast has proven its genuine staying power. In October 2025, the company announced that it had delivered more than 100,000 vehicles in Vietnam during the first nine months of the year, making it the first automaker in the country's history to reach that milestone within a single year. This achievement signals that the brand has begun to resonate with buyers, earning their trust and loyalty over time.
At the heart of VinFast's success lies what can be described as its secret sauce: a deeply ingrained customer-first philosophy. The company frames its entire strategy around three key pillars: premium-quality products, inclusive pricing, and exceptional after-sales policies Across every model it launches, every market it enters, and every promise it makes, one guiding question remains: "How will this decision affect the customer's experience?" Whether it is warranty coverage, home-charging readiness, mobile service, or transparent pricing, the goal is always to reduce friction and eliminate ownership anxiety. In Canada, for example, VinFast offers a 10-year or 200,000-kilometre warranty and provides extensive communication on service access and support.
To understand how this customer-centric mindset took root, one must look at VinFast's parent company, Vingroup, and its billionaire founder, Phạm Nhật Vượng. Vingroup built its empire across real estate, retail, hospitality, and other industries, but what unites its diverse businesses is a clear and consistent mantra: put the customer at the core. Every activity of the company and its employees is guided by the goal of meeting customer needs and exceeding expectations.
The story dates back to the early 1990s, when Phạm Nhật Vượng founded Technocom in Ukraine, introducing instant noodles to a market that had never seen the product before. Instead of relying on traditional marketing, Vượng personally engaged potential customers, demonstrating how to prepare the noodles and building trust through direct interaction. This early experience cemented Vingroup's belief that success depends on forging genuine connections with customers—going beyond selling a product to truly understanding and addressing their needs and concerns. It was the beginning of a philosophy that would later define Vingroup's growth across industries.
A poignant illustration of this came when Vượng received a letter from a Ukrainian veteran, expressing gratitude for how Technocom's instant noodles had helped his family during difficult times. The veteran wrote, "Thank God, thanks to your instant noodles, it's easier to swallow other food," a line that underscored the profound impact the company could have on people's lives. Moments like these reinforced Vượng's conviction that business success must be rooted in empathy and genuine service to people.
As Vượng brought this mindset back to Vietnam, it became the cornerstone of Vingroup's expansion. Over time, the company grew into multiple industries, emphasizing research, design, and the development of high-quality products and services that placed customer satisfaction at the centre. Each new venture reflected the same guiding principle—understand the customer first, then build around their needs. Before embarking on ambitious projects like the Vinpearl resort chain, for example, Phạm Nhật Vượng immersed himself in the world of hospitality through hands-on learning trips to successful resorts in Thailand and Singapore. The insights he gained from observing how other businesses treated their guests proved invaluable in shaping Vinpearl's offerings, ensuring they met the desires and expectations of Vietnamese families and tourists.
Vingroup's attentiveness to evolving customer needs is also evident in its strategic move into the electric vehicle space through VinFast. Recognizing the growing global demand for sustainable transportation and the specific preferences of Vietnamese consumers, the company developed a range of electric vehicles that blend advanced technology with features tailored to local needs.
Customer satisfaction remains paramount. This was evident when VinFast decided to enhance support for existing gasoline vehicle owners after announcing its transition to electric models. "With VinFast gasoline cars, we not only maintain our existing commitments but also enhance them with even more beneficial policies and services," Phạm Nhật Vượng said in 2022 . "For instance, we extended the warranty period to ten years—two to three times the industry standard—and introduced a convenient Mobile Service option. We also increased our spare parts inventory by 50 percent compared to usual practice."
When VinFast ultimately switched its entire portfolio to electric vehicles, the stakes were even higher. Buyers wanted assurance about battery life, charging infrastructure, reliability in extreme weather, and service availability. Working closely with other partners within and beyond the Vingroup ecosystem, VinFast rapidly built a comprehensive EV infrastructure that addresses every step of the ownership experience—sales, charging, service, and warranty—ensuring customers receive complete support throughout their journey.
Bringing this philosophy to the Canadian market, its translation is clear. In Canada, customers face unique challenges such as harsh winters, vast distances, varying provincial regulations, and uneven charging infrastructure. VinFast addresses these challenges by designing the ownership journey with the driver's needs in mind. The company provides detailed information about service locations in major centres like Greater Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. It maintains a 24/7 customer hotline and a clear commitment to transparency. Its mobile app connects to an extensive North American charging network and allows drivers to manage home-charging schedules with ease. Showrooms and service centres are expanding across the country, and the company emphasizes readiness for home charging and mobile service as integral parts of the ownership experience.
For Canadian customers, owning a VinFast can be compared to entering a partnership built on trust. The car is backed by a warranty designed to provide peace of mind in a large, winter-prone country. The service network is clearly mapped out, and every step of the electric transition is structured to make customers feel supported and confident. This reflects the same guiding philosophy that built Vingroup's success decades ago: listen to customers, deliver value, remove obstacles, and build long-term trust.
