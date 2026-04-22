Aterian PLC: Africa-focused Critical Minerals Exploration Company

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April 21, 2026
Demand for critical minerals continues to accelerate across sectors, driven by the global energy transition. According to the International Energy Agency Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), lithium demand is expected to increase fivefold by 2040, while graphite and nickel demand are set to double. Cobalt and rare earth elements are also projected to grow by 50–60 percent, while copper—already the largest established market—is forecast to see demand rise by approximately 30 percent over the same period.
Key Morocco Projects
Aterian PLC (LSE:ATN) is positioning itself to capitalize on this structural growth, with a focus on critical minerals including lithium and copper. The company aims to align its strategy with long-term supply-demand imbalances driven by electrification, battery technologies, and infrastructure expansion.
Aterian is building a portfolio of copper, lithium, and tantalum assets across key African jurisdictions. Its core operations are centered in Botswana and Morocco, where it holds a growing portfolio of exploration licenses, complemented by a mineral trading business in Rwanda. This dual approach—combining exploration with revenue-generating trading activities—aims to reduce funding risk while advancing its project pipeline.
Company Highlights
- Tier-1 investment destination: Main operations are focused in Morocco, which has a stable constitutional monarchy, modern transport and power infrastructure
- Diversified portfolio: Focused on copper, lithium and tantalum across African jurisdictions, holding 11 KCB licenses in Botswana and four in Morocco, alongside 2 licenses and a mineral trading business in Rwanda
- Active revenue support: Fully licensed mineral trading operation backed by US$4.5 million in trade finance
- Strategic partnerships: AI partnership with Lithosquare to accelerate target generation, reduce exploration risk and optimize capital allocation
This Aterian PLC profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Aterian Plc (LSE:ATN) to receive an Investor Presentation
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