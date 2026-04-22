GoldInxs Mining: Early-stage Exposure to Copper-Gold in British Columbia

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April 21, 2026
Copper demand is expected to rise steadily through 2030, with the global market projected to exceed US$340 billion, driven by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and large-scale infrastructure development. At the same time, gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset amid policy uncertainty and market volatility—making a dual exposure to both metals increasingly attractive for investors.
GoldInxs is strategically focused on acquiring prospective, underexplored assets within proven geological belts and advancing them efficiently using modern exploration techniques. Its portfolio is anchored by two key projects: the Fishpot project in central British Columbia, interpreted as an emerging epithermal system with strong infrastructure access, and the Millar project in the prolific Golden Triangle, a district known for world-class discoveries.
Supported by a management team with deep experience in exploration, project development, and capital markets, GoldInxs is well positioned to advance its assets, generate near-term exploration catalysts, and create shareholder value through discovery and disciplined growth.
Company Highlights
- Mining-friendly jurisdiction: Operations are focused in British Columbia, which ranked second in Canada and 20th globally in the 2025 Fraser Institute investment attractiveness rankings.
- Flagship and district-scale assets: Portfolio anchored by the Fishpot project in central B.C. and the Millar project in the Golden Triangle, both showing strong geological indicators of mineralization.
- Clear path to 2026 catalysts: Drill permitting underway at Fishpot, with near-term exploration programs designed to define mineralized systems and create shareholder value.
- Near-term public listing: Positioned for growth with plans to pursue a TSX Venture Exchange IPO in 2026.
This GoldInxs Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
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