Westport Provides Bi-Weekly Management Cease Trade Order Status Update

Westport Provides Bi-Weekly Management Cease Trade Order Status Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) is providing this bi-weekly management cease trade order status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On April 1, 2026, the Company announced that, at the request of the Company, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a temporary management cease trade order against the Company (the "MCTO") under NP 12-203 in connection with the Company's delayed filing of its: (i) audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Financial Statements"), (ii) management's discussion and analysis relating to the Annual Financial Statements, (iii) CEO and CFO certificates relating to the Annual Financial Statements and (iv) annual information form on Form 20-F (collectively, (the "Annual Filings"), as a result of the cybersecurity incident previously announced by the Company on March 20, 2026 (the "Announcement"). Each of the Annual Filings was required to be filed by March 31, 2026, under Canadian securities laws. The MCTO restricts trading in the Company's securities by the CEO and CFO but does not restrict trading by other shareholders or investors.

Pursuant to NP 12-203, Westport must file bi-weekly default status reports by way of news releases during the period of the MCTO. The Company confirms that since the date of the announcement, the investigation of the cyber incident has concluded and included a review of internal controls over financial reporting. Management has concluded that the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were not deficient in connection with the incident. A revised scope of audit activity in relation to the Annual Filings has been defined and is now underway. Westport plans to issue its Annual Filings as soon as possible.

Westport confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (ii) the Company is satisfying and intends to continue to satisfy the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by providing bi-weekly status updates by way of news release until the Annual Filings are filed; (iii) the Company does not anticipate any subsequent specified defaults under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed

About Westport

Westport is a technology and innovation company connecting synergistic technologies to power a cleaner tomorrow. As a leading supplier of affordable, alternative fuel, low-emissions transportation technologies, we design, manufacture, and supply advanced components and systems that enable the transition from traditional fuels to cleaner energy solutions.

Our proven technologies support a wide range of clean fuels – including natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen – empowering OEMs and commercial transportation industries to meet performance demands, regulatory requirements, and climate targets in a cost-effective way. With decades of expertise and a commitment to engineering excellence, Westport is helping our partners achieve sustainability goals—without compromising performance or cost-efficiency – making clean, scalable transport solutions a reality.

Westport is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit www.westport.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to complete and file the Annual Filings and the timing thereof, the terms of the MCTO, the Company's audit activities, the Company's expectations regarding subsequent specified defaults, and the Company's compliance with the reporting requirements of NP 12-203. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on both the views of management and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include those related to the cybersecurity incident and the Company's ability to complete and file the Annual Filings, general economic conditions of and access to the capital and debt markets, solvency, governmental policies and regulation, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, supply-chain factors and other risks and assumptions described in our most recent Annual Information Form and other filings with securities regulators. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of press release. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in these forward looking statements except as required by National Instrument 51-102. The contents of any website, RSS feed or twitter account referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

Contact Information

Westport Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Westportwprtnasdaq:wprt
WPRT
Westport
Sign up to get your FREE

Westport Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport

Advanced, clean fuel systems and components that deliver both economic and environmental benefits

Advanced, clean fuel systems and components that deliver both economic and environmental benefits Keep Reading...
Westport Announces Issuance of Management Cease Trade Order

Westport Announces Issuance of Management Cease Trade Order

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) today announced that the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company's principal regulator, has issued a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") against the Company under National Policy 12-203... Keep Reading...
Westport Announces Issuance of Management Cease Trade Order

Westport Announces Issuance of Management Cease Trade Order

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) today announced that the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company's principal regulator, has issued a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") against the Company under National Policy 12-203... Keep Reading...
Cespira's Hydrogen HPDI Fuel System Now in On-Road Testing

Cespira's Hydrogen HPDI Fuel System Now in On-Road Testing

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), a leading supplier of advanced alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, is pleased to announce that its joint venture, Cespira and their HPDI™ fuel system technology will be... Keep Reading...
Westport's Statement on Cybersecurity Incident

Westport's Statement on Cybersecurity Incident

On March 17, 2026, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or "the Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) identified unauthorized access to its network. This incident involved unauthorized access to certain of Westport's internal IT business applications along with other business and employee... Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 26, 2026

Westport to Issue Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 26, 2026

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 26, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Westport
Sign up to get your FREE

Westport Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Completion of Placement

Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar

AFDG - Copper Intelligence, Inc. Announces Board of Director Additions

Related News

energy investing

Completion of Placement

precious metals investing

Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

precious metals investing

AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar

gold investing

Bob Moriarty: Gold, Silver, Fuel, Food — Protect Yourself Now

coal investing

Yancoal Strikes US$2.4 Billion Deal for Australia's Largest Underground Coal Mine

lithium investing

Top 5 US Lithium Stocks of 2026

gold investing

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Stage Relief Rally on Iran Peace Deal Hopes