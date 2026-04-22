American Uranium Entitlement Offer Update

American Uranium Entitlement Offer Update

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced American Uranium Entitlement Offer Update

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American Uranium (ASX:AMU)

American Uranium

Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming Keep Reading...
Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim Staking

Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim Staking

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim StakingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58M

American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58M

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Completion of Placement

Completion of Placement

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Completion of PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Announces Q4 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Announces Q4 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. HIGHLIGHTS Completed construction of its... Keep Reading...
Uranium American Resources, Inc. Completes Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Jag Minerals Pty Ltd.

Uranium American Resources, Inc. Completes Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Jag Minerals Pty Ltd.

HighlightsUARI has satisfied all conditions to acquire 100% of the issued shares of JAG Minerals Pty Ltd which has a 100% interest in JAG Minerals US Inc.; andAcquisition includes three projects located in West Central USA known for historic production of Uranium/Vanadium. WOODLAND HILLS, CA /... Keep Reading...
Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Aventis Energy Inc. ("Aventis" or the "Company") (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo" or the "Project") located near Wollaston Lake in northeastern Saskatchewan (Please see Figure... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project; Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project; Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project") located near Wollaston Lake in northeastern... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering to C$80M

Coelacanth Energy Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering to C$80M

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) (the "Company" or "Coelacanth") is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, it has entered into an agreement to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal public offering of common shares with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by... Keep Reading...
American Uranium Expands its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin as Company Secures Strategically Located Uranium Mineral Rights and Stakes Additional Mining Claims

American Uranium Expands its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin as Company Secures Strategically Located Uranium Mineral Rights and Stakes Additional Mining Claims

American Uranium Ltd. (ASX: AMU,OTC:AMUIF; OTCQB: AMUIF) announced it has secured approximately 1,040 acres of new mineral rights at the company's Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The company expanded its land position at the project with additional uranium... Keep Reading...

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