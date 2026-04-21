CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, April 21, 2026 - TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, today announced a positive strategic update following its recent executive mission to Malaysia.

The mission was led by Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, alongside Patrick Cuddihy, Senior Vice President, and builds on the previously announced framework agreement dated June 25, 2025 with Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC SDN BHD.

Following a series of high-level meetings with Malaysian stakeholders, government representatives, and industrial partners, Charbone confirms:

  • aligned intent between all parties to advance the Malaysian green hydrogen UHP project; 

  • Charbone's interest in taking an equity participation in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC SDN BHD; 

  • Charbone's intention to play an active operational role in the development and execution of the project. 

This milestone reinforces Charbone's strategy to expand beyond North America and establish a disciplined, scalable presence in the Asia-Pacific market, one of the fastest-growing regions for clean hydrogen and specialty gases.

Strengthening Canada–Malaysia Industrial Collaboration

Charbone expresses its sincere appreciation to Malaysian authorities and partners for the quality of engagement and strong institutional support throughout the mission.

The Company would like to specifically acknowledge the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) for its leadership in:

  • facilitating strategic dialogue; 

  • supporting cross-border industrial collaboration; 

  • enabling meaningful engagement between Canadian and Malaysian stakeholders. 

Malaysia continues to demonstrate a compelling platform for clean energy deployment, supported by national decarbonization initiatives, industrial demand growth, and a strategic geographic position within Asia-Pacific.

Executing Charbone's Global Industrial Gas Platform Strategy

Charbone's expansion into Malaysia aligns with its broader strategy to build a globally integrated industrial gas platform, anchored in:

  • ultra-high purity hydrogen (UHP H₂); 

  • strategic specialty gases; 

  • disciplined project execution through modular, decentralized production models. 

The Company intends to replicate its North American approach in Asia-Pacific, targeting high-growth sectors including:

  • semiconductors and advanced electronics; 

  • artificial intelligence and data centers; 

  • pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; 

  • defense and aerospace. 

"Our mission in Malaysia confirms that Charbone's international strategy is gaining real traction. Asia-Pacific represents a critical growth pillar alongside North America, and we are seeing strong alignment with partners who recognize the value of our modular, execution-focused approach," said Dave Gagnon, Charbone's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "We are particularly encouraged by the opportunity to deepen our involvement with Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC, not only as a technical partner, but as an investor and operator. We thank MIGHT, Malaysian authorities, and our partners for their trust and commitment as we move forward together."

Charbone is currently working with all parties involved to update the continuity and implementation of the current agreement previously signed with the Malaysian group and looks forward to providing our shareholders with more detailed information on the project and development scope.

  


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About Charbone CORPORATION

Charbone is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, Charbone is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. Charbone is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.Charbone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Contact Charbone Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@Charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

CFO and Corporate Secretary

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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