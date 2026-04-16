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April 15, 2026
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note Funding
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INN Article Notification
24 July 2025
Carbonxt Group
27 February
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 February
HY26 Results Announcement
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced HY26 Results AnnouncementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 February
Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 January
Q2 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q2 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 January
Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Placement to Fund Further Investment in New CarbonDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 April
CHARBONE devoile son plan strategique 2026-2030 : une transformation vers un groupe integre de gaz industriels a haute valeur
(TheNewswire) Le 14 avril 2026 TheNewswire CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels stratégiques, annonce... Keep Reading...
14 April
CHARBONE Unveils its 2026-2030 Strategic Plan: A Transformation Towards an Integrated High-Value Industrial Gas Group
Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, today announced the rollout of its comprehensive 2026-2030 strategic... Keep Reading...
02 April
CHARBONE poursuit son expansion dans l'helium pour desservir le marche ontarien
(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 2 avril 2026 - TheNewswire CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
02 April
CHARBONE poursuit son expansion dans l'helium pour desservir le marche ontarien
(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 2 avril 2026 - TheNewswire CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
02 April
CHARBONE Continues its Expansion in Helium to Serve the Ontario Market
(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, April 2, 2026 - TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
31 March
Charbone Announces Term Sheet with RiverFort for $10M Convertible Loan
(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, March 31, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...
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