Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note Funding

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Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)

Carbonxt Group

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Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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(TheNewswire) Le 14 avril 2026 TheNewswire CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels stratégiques, annonce... Keep Reading...
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CHARBONE poursuit son expansion dans l'helium pour desservir le marche ontarien

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(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 2 avril 2026 - TheNewswire CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE poursuit son expansion dans l'helium pour desservir le marche ontarien

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(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 2 avril 2026 - TheNewswire CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
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(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, April 2, 2026 - TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
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(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, March 31, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...

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