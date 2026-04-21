Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Basin Energybsn:auasx:bsnuranium investing
BSN:AU
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Basin Energy

Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
$349k Government Funding To Fast-Track Sybella-Barkly

$349k Government Funding To Fast-Track Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced $349k Government Funding To Fast-Track Sybella-BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Definitive Agreement for the Sale of the Marshall Project

Definitive Agreement for the Sale of the Marshall Project

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Definitive agreement for the sale of the Marshall projectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Top 5 ASX Uranium Stocks in 2026

Driven by projections of rising nuclear energy demand, the spot uranium price began 2026 above US$80 per pound before reaching a year-to-date high of US$101.41 on January 29.Geopolitical instability, however, pushed the price down to US$85.50 by February 5, a nearly 16 percent weekly drop.... Keep Reading...
AuKing to Acquire High-Grade Tundulu Rare Earths Project in Malawi and Strategic Placement

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AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) (“AuKing” or “the Company”) has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Tundulu Rare Earth Elements (REE) project in south-eastern Malawi (Proposed Acquisition). Highlights AuKing to acquire 100% of the Tundulu Rare Earths Project in south-eastern Malawi – a 5km... Keep Reading...
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Uranium Royalty's US$1.1 Billion Sweetwater Deal Fuels Nuclear Growth

Uranium Royalty (TSX:UROY,NASDAQ:UROY) has agreed to acquire privately held Sweetwater Royalties in a US$1.1 billion transaction, absorbing a portfolio of Wyoming soda ash assets.Under the terms announced on Thursday (April 16), Uranium Royalty will pay Sweetwater’s majority owners US$330... Keep Reading...
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John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, breaks down uranium supply, demand and prices as the impact of the Iran war spreads through the commodities sector. "There's no impairment to the long-term story — if anything, I think it's gotten better — but the short-term noise and uncertainty... Keep Reading...
Generation Uranium (TSXV:GEN)

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Basin Energy
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