Results of Meeting

Results of Meeting

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Results of Meeting

Download the PDF here.

metro miningmmi:auasx:mmialuminum investing
MMI:AU
Metro Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Metro Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Metro Mining

Metro Mining

Pure-play low-cost producer of high-grade Australian bauxite Keep Reading...
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General MeetingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Financial Results

2025 Financial Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Financial ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Appendix 4EDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Simon Wensley, CEO and managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining Outlines Production Ramp Up and Growth Plans at Bauxite Mine

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTCPL:MMILF) is well positioned to benefit from growing global bauxite demand as it focuses on maximising production from its 7 million tonne expansion and maintaining flexibility in its customer portfolio, according to CEO and Managing Director... Keep Reading...
Simon Wensley, CEO and managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTC Pink:MMILF) is positioning for significant growth as global demand for aluminum continues to surge. CEO Simon Wensley noted that the company has aggressively scaled production, growing from 2 million tonnes annually in 2021 to a consistent... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass over IPO text on charts with pen and calculator.

Glencore Bets on China’s Aluminum Boom with Chuangxin Listing Investment

Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) is reportedly set to take a major position in the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of Chuangxin Industries Holdings as aluminum prices climb to multi-year highs.According to a Bloomberg report, people familiar with the matter said Glencore will... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto sign with industrial backdrop and tanks under a clear blue sky.

Rio Tinto Considering Asset Swap to Restructure Chinalco Stake

Mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) is considering an asset-for-equity swap to cut Chinalco’s stake in the company, according to local media reports.The companies penned a deal in 2008 under which state-owned Chinalco would hold a 15 percent interest in Rio Tinto. According to... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Simon Wensley, managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining Eyes 7 Million Tonnes of Bauxite Production by Year End

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is targeting up to 7 million tonnes of production by the end of 2025, as the company executes on its plan to expand capacity and lower production costs.“Economies of scale are by far the most important lever that we're pulling to get down to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Metro Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Metro Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

GoldInxs Mining: Early-stage Exposure to Copper-Gold in British Columbia

Lexaria Bioscience:  Drug Delivery Platform Innovator with Multiple Mainstream Applications

American Uranium Entitlement Offer Update

Trading Halt

Related News

gold investing

GoldInxs Mining: Early-stage Exposure to Copper-Gold in British Columbia

energy investing

American Uranium Entitlement Offer Update

uranium investing

Trading Halt

base metals investing

Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling Planned

energy investing

Coelacanth Announces Q4 2025 Financial and Operating Results

lithium investing

Lithium Enters “Cycle 3.0” as Demand Drivers Shift

copper investing

Top 5 Copper Reserves by Country