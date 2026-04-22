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April 21, 2026
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Results of Meeting
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INN Article Notification
02 March
Metro Mining
6h
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 March
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General MeetingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 February
2025 Financial Results
26 February
Appendix 4E
27 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 February
Metro Mining Outlines Production Ramp Up and Growth Plans at Bauxite Mine
Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTCPL:MMILF) is well positioned to benefit from growing global bauxite demand as it focuses on maximising production from its 7 million tonne expansion and maintaining flexibility in its customer portfolio, according to CEO and Managing Director... Keep Reading...
26 November 2025
Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says
Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTC Pink:MMILF) is positioning for significant growth as global demand for aluminum continues to surge. CEO Simon Wensley noted that the company has aggressively scaled production, growing from 2 million tonnes annually in 2021 to a consistent... Keep Reading...
13 November 2025
Glencore Bets on China’s Aluminum Boom with Chuangxin Listing Investment
Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) is reportedly set to take a major position in the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of Chuangxin Industries Holdings as aluminum prices climb to multi-year highs.According to a Bloomberg report, people familiar with the matter said Glencore will... Keep Reading...
28 October 2025
Rio Tinto Considering Asset Swap to Restructure Chinalco Stake
Mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) is considering an asset-for-equity swap to cut Chinalco’s stake in the company, according to local media reports.The companies penned a deal in 2008 under which state-owned Chinalco would hold a 15 percent interest in Rio Tinto. According to... Keep Reading...
15 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25 August 2025
Metro Mining Eyes 7 Million Tonnes of Bauxite Production by Year End
Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is targeting up to 7 million tonnes of production by the end of 2025, as the company executes on its plan to expand capacity and lower production costs.“Economies of scale are by far the most important lever that we're pulling to get down to... Keep Reading...
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