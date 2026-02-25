ViiV Healthcare reports positive 12-month data showing investigational bNAb lotivibart maintains high levels of viral suppression in long-acting HIV treatment regimen

  • 94% of adults on stable therapy maintained viral suppression with intravenous lotivibart dosed every four months in combination with long-acting cabotegravir
  • These phase IIb results reinforce lotivibart's ultra long-acting potential, with the trial progressing to evaluate a twice-yearly intravenous dosing interval

ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders,* today announced positive 12-month interim efficacy and tolerability data from the phase IIb EMBRACE study. 1 In adults living with HIV on stable therapy, a regimen of lotivibart (N6LS), a broadly neutralising antibody, administered every four months combined with monthly intramuscular (IM) long-acting cabotegravir (CAB LA), maintained viral suppression in 94% of participants receiving lotivibart intravenously (IV) and 82% subcutaneously (SC), compared with 88% in the standard of care group.

These favourable data reinforce lotivibart's ultra long-acting potential (dosing every four months or longer) and support the progression of the study, which will evaluate a twice-yearly IV dosing interval for lotivibart.

Results were presented today at the 33 rd Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2026) in Denver, Colorado.

Kimberly Smith, M.D., MPH, Head of Research & Development at ViiV Healthcare, said: "These positive 12-month data from EMBRACE strengthen the evidence that lotivibart has the potential to be a part of an ultra long-acting HIV treatment regimen and support our efforts to evaluate lotivibart in a twice-yearly dosing interval. These results build on our legacy of developing innovative long-acting options for HIV treatment that offer greater choice for people living with HIV."

At the 12‑month interim analysis, lotivibart combined with CAB LA maintained viral suppression in a high proportion of adults living with HIV on stable therapy, with confirmed virologic failure observed in two participants (4%; n=2/50) from the IV group and three participants (6%; n=3/49) in the SC group, compared to one (4%; n=1/26) receiving a daily oral standard of care.

Lotivibart was generally well tolerated, with participants in both groups reporting high acceptability through month 12. Mean perception of injection (PIN) scores for "bother of ISRs," "physical impact," "sleep" and "acceptability" remained "very acceptable" to "totally acceptable" throughout the study in both groups. Adverse events related to lotivibart were less common in the IV group (24%; n=12/50) compared with the SC group (53%; n=26/49). Higher grade (grade 3-4) infusion-site reactions were reported in 16% (n=8/49) of participants in the SC group, while none were reported in the IV group.

These findings build on the six-month EMBRACE data presented at CROI 2025, which first showed that lotivibart, administered every four months in combination with monthly CAB LA, effectively maintained an undetectable viral load in adults living with HIV on stable therapy.

About ViiV Healthcare

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 by GSK (LSE: GSK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who could benefit from HIV prevention. Shionogi became a ViiV shareholder in October 2012. The company's aims are to take a deeper and broader interest in HIV and AIDS than any company has done before and take a new approach to deliver effective and innovative medicines for HIV treatment and prevention, as well as support communities affected by HIV.

For more information on the company, its management, portfolio, pipeline, and commitment, please visit viivhealthcare.com .

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com .

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in GSK's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024, and GSK's Q4 Results for 2025.

Registered in England & Wales:

GSK plc

ViiV Healthcare Limited

No. 3888792

No. 06876960

Registered Office:

79 New Oxford Street

ViiV Healthcare Limited

London

GSK Medicines Research Centre

WC1A 1DG

Gunnels Wood Road, Stevenage

United Kingdom

SG1 2NY

*On 20 January 2026, GSK plc and Shionogi & Co., Ltd announced that they have reached agreement together with Pfizer Inc. for the economic interest in ViiV Healthcare Limited currently held by Pfizer to be replaced with an investment by Shionogi. Completion of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory clearances in relevant markets, and is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2026.

References

1 CP. Rolle et al. Maintenance of HIV Suppression at 12 Months With VH3810109 (N6LS) Q4M + CAB LA QM: The EMBRACE Study. Presented at the 33 rd Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI). February 2026.

ViiV Healthcare enquiries:
Media:
Kate Senter, +44 (0) 77 9670 7446 (London)
Melinda Stubbee, +1 919 491 0831 (North Carolina)

GSK enquiries:
Media:
Tim Foley, +44 (0) 20 8047 5502 (London)
Sarah Clements, +44 (0) 20 8047 5502 (London)
Kathleen Quinn, +1 202 603 5003 (Washington, DC)
Alison Hunt, +1 540 742 3391 (Washington, DC)

Investor Relations:
Constantin Fest, +44 (0) 7831 826525 (London)
James Dodwell, +44 (0) 20 8047 2406 (London)
Mick Readey, +44 (0) 7990 339653 (London)
Steph Mountifield, +44 (0) 7796 707505 (London)
Sam Piper, +44 (0) 7824 525779 (London)
Jeff McLaughlin, +1 215 751 7002 (Philadelphia)
Frannie DeFranco, +1 215 751 3126 (Philadelphia)

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

pfizerpfenyse-pfepharmaceutical-investing
PFE
The Conversation (0)
Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced they will present updated data related to vepdegestrant (ARV-471) at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Annual Congress. Vepdegestrant is a novel investigational PROTAC ® estrogen receptor... Keep Reading...
Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

First-Quarter 2023 Revenues of $18.3 Billion Expected Decline in Comirnaty (1) Revenue Drove 26% Operational Decrease in First-Quarter 2023 Revenues First-Quarter 2023 Revenues from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid of $7.1 Billion Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew... Keep Reading...
XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

Data from Phase 3 EMBARK trial to be presented as a plenary session during the 2023 American Urological Association Annual Meeting Results show the potential for XTANDI to add to the standard of care in prostate cancer, if approved Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki... Keep Reading...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

PREVNAR 20 offers the broadest serotype coverage of any pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, helping to protect against all 20 serotypes contained in the vaccine PREVNAR 20 builds on PREVNAR 13 ® and includes seven additional serotypes shown to be associated with antibiotic resistance,... Keep Reading...
Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.41 second-quarter 2023 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 9, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of... Keep Reading...
Scientists examining a sample under a microscope in a lab setting.

Gilead to Acquire Arcellx in US$7.8 Billion Bet on Cancer Therapy

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced plans to acquire cancer immunotherapy partner Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) in a deal worth up to US$7.8 billion, moving to take full control of their jointly developed multiple myeloma therapy anito-cel as it seeks to expand its oncology pipeline.The agreement,... Keep Reading...
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its second quarter of... Keep Reading...
Pill labeled "GLP-1" on a $100 bill background.

As GLP-1 Brands Go Prime Time, Regulators Flag Growing Illicit Market

At Super Bowl LX, companies behind blockbuster GLP-1 medications spent tens of millions of dollars to court a mass audience. But as brand-name makers and telehealth platforms race to normalize and expand access, regulators on both sides are warning of a parallel surge in counterfeit, compounded,... Keep Reading...
Solvonis Therapeutics

Expansion of SVN-015 into Depression Following Positive Preclinical Data

Demonstrates antidepressant-like activity benchmarked against fluoxetine (Prozac®), supporting potential in patients with inadequate SSRI response

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, announces the expansion of its investigational compound SVN-015 into the treatment of depression, supported by preclinical data... Keep Reading...
Blank pill bottle spilling a variety of pharmaceutical pills and capsules.

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs for Investors in 2026

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies and the pharma market as a whole. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the... Keep Reading...
InMed Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

InMed Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today confirmed that, at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Churchill Discovers 20 Gold-Silver-Molybdenum-Lead-Zinc Veins Within a 150m Wide Swarm at Pomley Cove Pond, Black Raven Property

Acquisition of Critical Infrastructure Services Platform

QIMC Intersects Major Subsurface Fault Corridor with Elevated H2 Readings at 142m Depth

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement - Amended and Restated

Related News

copper investing

Copper Prices Rally on Tariff Fears, Weak US Dollar

critical minerals

Churchill Discovers 20 Gold-Silver-Molybdenum-Lead-Zinc Veins Within a 150m Wide Swarm at Pomley Cove Pond, Black Raven Property

cleantech investing

Acquisition of Critical Infrastructure Services Platform

oil and gas investing

QIMC Intersects Major Subsurface Fault Corridor with Elevated H2 Readings at 142m Depth

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement - Amended and Restated

base metals investing

NUVAU MINERALS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

base metals investing

Sun Summit Lists Warrants on the TSXV