Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Underground Loader Purchased

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the purchase of an Aramine L350D Loader to be incorporated into the underground fleet at the Reward Gold Mine. The loader is specifically designed for small size gold mining. For its size it is very powerful with a 4t carrying and loading capacity. It is also a very comfortable and safe machine to operate, as it has its cabin in the centre of the machine.

Vertex has purchased the L350D loader for production work in the Reward Mine. It will be fitted with remotes so that the machine can be operated from a remote location. This enables Vertex to undertake long hole stoping which requires the loader to operate in unsupported ground. The new L350D loader has an 8-week delivery time.

On a separate front, engineering staff have been exploring the areas of the mine above the 640 Amalgamated level. These areas are presently accessible by ladders only but will eventually be accessible by an incline ramp for access with jumbos and loaders.

Figures 3* and 4* show current faces with multiple vein exposures up to 6m in width. This represents an exciting opportunity for mining significantly wider stopes than the 1.5m wide stopes envisaged in the PFS. The inclusion of the ore sorter in the processing plant means that Vertex can reject the waste rock between the veins prior to gravity processing.

This ability to sort quartz from country rock is significant as it changes the mining economics of this style of mineralisation. (refer to VTX ASX announcement 24th September 2024) While sampling and assay of these faces remain to be completed, these exposures provide an indication that wider stope widths are possible in some areas and are likely to have a positive impact on stope productivity.

Vertex Director and Mining Engineer Declan Franzmann commented:

"The purchase of a tele-remote capable underground loader provides the flexibility to mine wider stopes using modern mining techniques. The inclusion of ore sorting in the process flow sheet provides VTX with the ability to improve the economics of mining quartz stockwork style mineralisation, which is evident at the Reward Gold Mine."

About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Vertex Minerals Limited



Contact:
Roger Jackson
Executive Chairman

Tully Richards
Technical Director
tully@vertexminerals.com.au

Australia’s next high-grade, green gold producer

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Development and Production Drill Rig Purchased

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the purchase of an Epiroc Boomer TD1 development and production rig to be incorporated into the underground fleet at the Reward Gold Mine. The drill rig is specifically designed for high-speed drilling in narrow vein mining in cross sections up to 23m2.

Vertex has purchased the TD1 Jumbo so it can be used in development work and undertake production drilling.

This machine comes with a conversion kit, so that it can be rapidly converted from a face drilling machine to a long hole production rig, called a "combi".

The new base model TD1 machine is sitting in Kalgoorlie and will undergo some refitting to meet Vertex's specification. Additional production and development drill rigs are currently under review but will have longer lead times than the TD1.

Vertex Director and Mining Engineer commented.

"The TD1 Boomer is the perfect machine for the size development that we have planned for the Reward Gold Mine. Buying a new Boomer with a split feed is ideal for achieving high rates of development advance while ensuring we can install the highest quality ground support efficiently. We look forward to working closely with Epiroc and their team. Their workshop facilities are conveniently located a short 124km from Hill End in Orange and will help Vertex achieve high levels of availability."

About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited

Vertex Minerals Limited Key Operational Personnel added to Execute Reward High Grade

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce seven key operational appointments to progress the Company's operational plans for the high grade Reward Underground Gold Mine.

Alan Mills, Commercial Manager - Alan is a qualified chartered accountant with over 15 years' experience. He has worked for multinational and ASX listed mining organisations such as Glencore, Aeris Resources, Newmont Corporation and Mitsui in site and corporate senior commercial, financial and management accounting roles.

Alan holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from Griffith University and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Thomas Cowan, Senior Mining Engineer - Thomas holds a B. Eng (Mining) from University of Wollongong, a Grad. Dip of Mine Ventilation and a NSW Underground Supervisors certificate. He is experienced in mine planning, drill and blast, and ventilation in both underground coal and base metals. Tom recently worked at Aeris Resources Tritton mine.

Carl Clark, Senior Mining Geologist - "Vertex holds one of the premier gold resources of NSW at Hill End. I'm excited to be part of the team to re-awaken this Australian gold mining icon". Carl has 30+ years' experience as a geologist internationally and in Australia where he cut teeth in the WA goldfields.

Julian Geldard, Senior Mining Geologist - With nearly a decade of experience in mining and exploration in various commodities, Julian has a high focus on narrow vein gold within the Lachlan fold belt. He recently worked as a Project Geologist at Ballarat Goldfields and Woods Point Gold Mine.

Dennis Fernandez, Underground Shift Boss - An underground mining veteran of 34 years, including 14 years of airleg experience, Dennis bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in narrow vein underground gold mining.

Dennis holds underground supervisor tickets for both NSW and Western Australia and was most recently employed at Tritton Operations.

Mick Irwin, Safety and Training Superintendent - Mick started with Vertex Minerals in early January 2025 after more than 20 years in the underground coal mining industry. The Reward Gold Mine project has been a massive shift in his professional and personal life, which he and his family see as move to greater things. Mick is looking forward to the opportunity of working with Vertex to develop the Reward Underground Mine.

Casey Robinson Environmental Advisor - Casey graduated from the University of Wollongong in November 2024 with a Degree in Environmental Engineering, before Starting at Vertex as Environmental Advisor in December. He is looking forward to beginning his career in the mining industry with Vertex.

Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, said:

"We have secured a further seven outstanding senior personnel to direct our mining operations. With decades of experience, they add to the growing, dynamic Vertex team. We are rapidly advancing our operational readiness to meet the challenges of commencing mining at the Reward Gold Mine.. We are delighted to welcome Alan, Tom, Casey, Dennis, Julian, Mick and Carl to the Vertex team, leveraging their strong skills and experience".



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited

Vertex Prepares First Gold from Plant Commissioning for Sale

Vertex Prepares First Gold from Plant Commissioning for Sale

Vertex Minerals Limited Prepares First Gold from Plant Commissioning for Sale

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced tabling gold concentrate with this material being prepared for sale.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Vertex's first gold concentrate has been run over the Wilfley table to undergo final concentration with coarse and fine gold evident. This concentrate was produced from material processed during commissioning of the plant. Final weights and grades will be announced once the gold has been sold.

- Vertex have the option to sell gold in concentrate or dore bars, by nature of the gravity process at this plant.

- Commissioning of the gravity plant is ongoing with some further components being introduced to the plant to improve performance, they are:

o A pre-screening scalper has been installed to reduce fines in the system and

o A centrifuge is being installed to extract slimes/fines from the process water.

- Fines are a consequence of surface stockpile weathering over time. This issue is only isolated to the surface stockpile material which is in the weathered zone. The Reward underground material will be fresh and have far less weathered material.

- Samples of the stockpile material have averaged 2.40g/t (refer to Table 1* in the Appendices)

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The commissioning of the stockpile material has presented some challenges with the way the old stockpile material breaks down and has initiated intermittent blockages, which has hindered the commissioning process which otherwise has gone very well. Our technical team and operators are solving the problem by minimising the fine material into the process and dropping out the fines from the process water. We are very pleased to know the feed grade material sampled from the stockpiles are averaging 2.40 g/t which is consistent with previous test work and bulk sampling. It is important to note that our main game is mining the Reward gold mine material which is very high grade and hasn't been weathered like the stockpiles so does not present these processing hinderances."

Vertex's Technical Director, Tully Richards commented: "Further testing of low grade stockpile material, to be fed into the gravity plant, continues to reflect earlier reported trenching and bulk sampling exercises with grades of 2.40g/t returned from the most recent exercise".

About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited

Vertex Minerals Limited Update on Reward Commissioning

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that it has completed commissioning of the ore sorting module of the Reward Gold Mine ahead of schedule, with final commissioning works on the gravity gold room circuit continuing.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The ore sorter is exceeding our expectations and has been integrated into our gravity plant circuit perfectly. Its pleasing to see this plant up and running with only the minor tweaks to be undertaken by the Gekko commissioning team to move the plant to nameplate operation. We are looking forward to capitalising on this robust gold market."

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Ore sorter pre concentrator commissioning now complete at the Hill End gravity gold plant. Reward gold mine ore sorts perfectly, with 79% mass reduction and 337% increase in gold grade in the 8mm to 50mm range. (refer to VTX ASX announcement 11 of September 2024).

- TOMRA's LASER sorting technology (Sorter) separates gold bearing quartz ore from waste (slate & greywacke) before it enters the processing plant. Refer to Figure 1*.

- Commissioning of the gravity plant is ongoing with some further components being introduced to the plant to improve performance.

- Gold concentrate is now being produced and reporting to the concentrate hopper ready for tabling in the gold room.

- Training of Vertex operators by Gekko Technicians is progressing well.

- The plant recycles a significant amount of process water and an increasing volume of fines that builds up in process water while running continuously has been experienced during the commissioning process. The build-up of this fine material reduces the efficiency of the classifying process and impacts on plant throughput. Vertex is installing a slurry classifier and a prescreening scalper to reduce this buildup of fine material in process water. Vertex believes that the increased presence of fine material in the stockpiles is a result of weathering of the rock over time. Vertex and Gekko are working through this issue and Vertex expect to announce first commercial production shortly.

- The Wilfley table, used for increasing the grade of gold in concentrate is undergoing some minor modifications to improve efficiency of concentrate handling. A Gemini table will also be installed this week to provide a cleaner final concentrate.

- Vertex have the option to sell gold in concentrate or dore bars, by nature of the gravity process at this plant.

- Vertex is moving toward the commencement of underground mining with the ordering of a development jumbo and procurement longer lead time of plant and equipment.

The inclusion of ore sorting technology positively impacts on the sustainability and profitability of Vertex's Reward Gold Mine by:

- Providing significantly higher-grade ore to the gravity recovery plant, reducing feed tonnage, plant running time and operator hours;

- Reducing energy & water consumption, with

- lower operating costs and

- reduced carbon footprint.

Sorting also significantly reduces the volume of process residue (sand) leading to further ESG benefits and cost savings.

About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited

