Vertex Minerals Limited Ore Production Update - Reward Gold Mine

Vertex Minerals Limited Ore Production Update - Reward Gold Mine

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the establishment of multiple mining fronts in the Reward Underground Mine. The Company is employing multiple mining methods to diversify risk and maximise head grade. These include airleg gallery and shrink stoping, jumbo cut and fill stoping and narrow vein longhole open stoping.

- Stoping of the 1670 airleg stope is well underway with production over the last 5 days of 125 tonnes mined and processed. Today, concentrates from gravity processing are being further concentrated prior to delivery to the gold refinery.

- Commencement of drilling of the 1438 longhole stope commenced on 23 September and the Company expects to be blasting this stope within the next two weeks. Figures 3* and 4* illustrate the stope design targeting production of 660 tonnes at a conservatively estimated grade of 6 g/t Au.

- Preparation for establishment of a cut and fill stope in Decline 3 (1720 Stope) are progressing, with stripping of backs and installation of ground support underway to allow jumbo access for ore production in October.

- The mining team are preparing a development heading on the Amalgamated vein. This is part of the strategy of placing capital access development on veins outside ofthe resource, to quickly advance exploration by mining.

- Electrical power is now distributed to all development and stoping fronts. This has taken longer than planned due to delays in delivery and commissioning of specialised equipment suitable for small development headings.

- Underground radio communication is now installed and operational mine wide. The installation is to best practice reaching all working areas.

- A new Aramine loader was delivered on 23 September 2025 and is now being fitted out for tele-remote operations.

- Reward ore will be processed via the gravity only gold processing plant located at the entry to the mine. No chemicals are used in ore processing to produce gold.

- The underground mine ore will, over time, provide high grade feed to the gravity plant.

- Vertex aims to have developed multiple mining fronts, with over around 400m of strike to achieve continuous feed to the plant. The production ramp up is continuing

The first of these fronts is the 1670 Shrink Stope (airleg), which is now in production. The focus of this stope is low tonnage but high-grade ore.

The second mining front is the establishment of the 1438 Longhole stope, with drilling commencing on 23 September 2025. Figure 3* illustrates an oblique view of the stope while Figure 4* shows a typical drill plan section with the high-grade Mica 1 and Mica 2 veins within the design.

Longhole stoping is a mechanised and highly productive mining method that minimises development requirements. The 1438 includes two high grade veins within the stope which maximises extraction of the resource. The aim of longhole stoping is to provide base load production for gravity processing.

To support longhole stoping the Company has taken delivery of an Aramine 350D loader which is presently being fitted with RCT's remote controlled system, allowing the loader to be remotely piloted for bogging out longhole stopes.

The third mining front is the 1720 cut and fill stope which will utilise jumbo production to mine highgrade Mica and Mica 2 veins. New ground support is presently being installed, and stoping is expected to commence in October 2025.

The fourth mining front is capital development on the Amalgamated Vein as shown in Figure 9. This drive is designed to duplicate and parallel the existing access drive to the Reward Shaft, which will allow the mining of stopes along the existing access drive. It is important to note that capital development is placed on veins outside of the resource and in areas where there is no drilling. This strategy expedites exploration and new discovery through the geological sampling of the developing face and the Company expects that sections of this development will be economic to process and add to gold production. Additional development headings will commence as mine scheduling allows.

Vertex is in the early stages of the underground mine's development. The production ramp up has been delayed largely due to issues in delivery and commissioning of high voltage electrical equipment, however the decision to install 11,000 Volt power distribution will provide outstanding benefit over the entire mine life. Vertex is now into increasing production from the underground mine and anticipates continuous improvement in gold production over the remainder of the year.

The processing of gold ores without the use of chemicals continues to be optimised, with the focus on improving recovery as we switch from processing surface stockpiles to higher grade underground ore.

The Vertex Mining Team aims to exceed the highest safety and environmental standards as we transition to 100% underground mining.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/728Z10U7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited



Contact:
Roger Jackson
Executive Chairman

Tully Richards
Technical Director
tully@vertexminerals.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex MineralsVTX:AUASX:VTXBase Metals Investing
VTX:AU
Vertex Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Vertex Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Vertex Minerals

Vertex Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Australia’s next high-grade, green gold producer

Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Flagship Project for Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) - Reward Gold Mine, Hill End Corporate Presentation to Mining Forum Americas.

- Commenced Gold processing with new Gekko Gravity Gold Plant

- 100% owned

- No hedge - No Secured debt - fully funded

- Low operating Cost

- High Grade Gold Resource and Reserve 225 ozs at 16.7g/t + more

- Inherited >AUD $50m of underground development

- 1.8M Au oz historically mined

- Reward sits below the Hawkins Hill Mine 435kozs at 309 g/t

- Up to 95% recovery by gravity processes only

- Big Gold System, ~21Miles (34km) with >3,000 old workings

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/484ZF4X8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reward Gold Mine Production Update

Reward Gold Mine Production Update


youtu.be

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Production Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Production Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the commencement of development of the first two stope blocks at the Reward Mine. Since commissioning the ventilation fan on Thursday 21 August, a total of 500 tonnes of ore has been blasted and bogged to the Amalgamated portal for processing.

Operational Milestones

- Vertex is today pleased to announce first freshly blasted ore sourced from the first two stoping blocks at the Reward Underground Mine.

- Ore is from development stripping (making ore drives larger for machine access) in preparation for mechanised stoping operations.

- Reward ore will be processed via the Gravity Only gold processing plant located at the entry to the mine.

- The material will start replacing feed from the low-grade surface ore stockpile, with the aim of achieving 100% feed from higher grade underground ore sources over the next few weeks.

- The underground electrical transformer is energised and 1,000 Volt power reticulated underground.

- The Primary Ventilation Fan was commissioned on Thursday 21 August, giving excitement to the Vertex Mining Team. Powered ventilation in the mine means mining can start in earnest.

- 1550 Decline is dewatered, with first ore blasted.

- Vertex aims to have developed multiple mining fronts, with over around 400m of strike, to achieve continuous feed to the plant.

Underground broken stocks include 200 tonnes at 5.4g/t from the 1325 strip, while the remaining 300 tonnes is pending assay grades but from 1438 stope area and 1555 decline strip.

The Company is spreading initial production areas around 400 metres of strike length to provide operational flexibility. Significant effort is underway setting up the 1720 stopes to the northern end of the mine, primarily accessed from the 1555 Decline. The Company is focussed on initially mining high grade ore, primarily from the Mica 1 and Mica 2 Veins. M1 and M2 are parallel veins and around 2m apart.

The Company is employing multiple mining methods to diversify risk and maximise head grade These include airleg gallery and shrink stoping, jumbo cut and fill stoping and narrow vein longhole open stoping.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0CUE41IB



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Production Commences at the Reward Gold Mine Project

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Production Commences at the Reward Gold Mine Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) commences underground production at the Reward Gold Mine, moving to high grade gold production.

Operational Milestones

- First blasting of gold producing ore on the Lady Belmore Reef was undertaken over the weekend.

- The material will start complementing the low-grade gold stockpile feed to the Gravity Processing Plant, until all mining fronts are enabled.

- In forthcoming weeks, VTX remains firmly on track to commence processing of high-grade stope ore from the underground mine.

- The Reward Underground 11kva to 1000v Transformer Substation is installed and powered up. Cabling to the Primary Fan is completed.

- Access Drives to the two Starter Stopes are being cleaned, ready for the Production Rig to commence drilling the High-Grade Stopes.

- Decline 3 developed on the Mica Vein is fully dewatered, ready to be flatback mined for providing further gold feed to the Gravity Plant.

- Vertex aims to have developed at least 4 mining fronts and maintain continuous feed to the plant, which will involve various mining methods.

- Mining the Reward Gold Mine - Resource 225kozs at 16.7g/t

As previously announced, the startup mine schedule includes mining 2,075 tonnes at 17.8 g/t Au from a developed airleg stope block. The planned stope width is the same as the interpretation of the mineralisation. Refer to VTX ASX announcement 4th June 2025

Given the stope will take some time to extract, additionally, the Vertex Geology and Mining Team have brought forward a very high-grade long hole stope to commence mining in August 2025. The high-grade long hole stope isto be mined with a long hole stope method, using the Epiroc Production Rig.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2U10401V



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

Download the PDF here.

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 23, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces shares for debt transactions for an aggregate $1,922,800 debt currently owed by the Company to certain creditors (the " Debt Transactions ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Announces Favourable Amendment and Closing of the Melba Asset Purchase Agreement

Heritage Announces Favourable Amendment and Closing of the Melba Asset Purchase Agreement

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - September 23, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA: Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce further to the press release on July 22, 2025 has executed the asset purchase agreement with Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. to acquire a 75% interest in the Melba Mine (a former past producer from early-mid 1900's) formalizing the Company's entrance into the Kirkland Lake Gold District.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel and JOGMEC select the Advocate Nickel Property in Newfoundland to be advanced as a Designated Project

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC select the Advocate Nickel Property in Newfoundland to be advanced as a Designated Project

FPX Nickel Corp. ( TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF ) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement to acquire up to 100% of the Advocate Nickel Property (" Advocate " or the " Property ") in Newfoundland . Concurrently, the Company is pleased to report that the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ") has accepted Advocate as the first Designated Property within the FPX-JOGMEC Generative Alliance, and that a significant work program is planned to expand upon the encouraging Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel values obtained from surface sampling to-date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Adds Second Drill Rig to Follow Up on Success at Creek Zone and Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Adds Second Drill Rig to Follow Up on Success at Creek Zone and Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from its 2025 exploration program, including the addition of a second drill rig, at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada One Provides Review of Exploration at Haul Road Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Provides Review of Exploration at Haul Road Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of exploration at the Haul Road Zone on its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.

HAUL ROAD ZONE HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Questcorp Mining to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference Thursday September 25th, 2025.

Questcorp invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Vertex Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Vertex Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Arrowhead Sees Significant Upside in Metals Australia’s Graphite Project

Related News

lithium investing

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Precious Metals Investing

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

precious metals investing

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Graphite Investing

Arrowhead Sees Significant Upside in Metals Australia’s Graphite Project

oil and gas investing

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Provides Management Update