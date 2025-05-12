A$11m Capital Raising to Accelerate Mining at Hill End

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced A$11m Capital Raising to Accelerate Mining at Hill End

vertex mineralsvtx:auasx:vtxbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
VTX:AU
Vertex Minerals
Vertex Minerals

Vertex Minerals


Australia’s next high-grade, green gold producer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise approximately A$11 million (before costs) via a conditional share placement and a convertible loan which will convert into equity in Vertex, subject to shareholder approval to be sought at an EGM scheduled for mid-June ("Capital Raising" or "the Offer"). The Company will also conduct a Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") on the same terms as the conditional share placement to raise up to a further A$1m.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Firm commitments received to raise approx. A$11 million via a capital raising

- Strong demand from existing shareholders (including a c. $4m cornerstone order) and new investors

- Capital raising allows the Company to accelerate underground development work and to commence underground mining by July 2025

Overview

Vertex Minerals Limited is developing its advanced Hill End gold project located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. The Capital Raising will provide funds for the Company to complete underground development work and to commence underground mining by July 2025, as Vertex emerges as Australia's next high-grade and highmargin gold producer. With an existing mineral resource estimate of 419,000t @ 16.7g/t Au for 225,200oz Au, The PFS completed in February 2024 contemplates production up to 30koz at below A$2,000/oz (AISC), with the potential for very attractive margins at a time of a strong gold price.

Capital Raising details

Vertex Minerals conducted a capital raising of approximately A$11 million (before costs), comprising of a:

- Conditional placement to raise A$7.5 million via the issue of 35.7 million fully paid ordinary shares ("New Shares"), subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming shareholders meeting ("EGM") expected in mid-June 2025 ("Placement");

- Share Purchase Plan to raise up to a maximum of A$1 million on the same terms as the Placement ("SPP") The Record Date for the SPP is Friday 9 May and further details regarding the SPP will be provided shortly; and

- Convertible Loan issuance raising to raise A$3.5 million ("Convertible Loans"). The Convertible Loans (including interest accrued prior to maturity of the Convertible Loans) will be converted into shares at the same price as the Offer Price, five business days after obtaining shareholder approval at the EGM in mid-June. The Convertible Loans will have an interest rate of 10% p.a. with interest to be calculated and accrued monthly, on a compounding basis ("Interest Rate"). Settlement of the A$3.5 million of Convertible Loans in mid-May will provide the Company with near-term liquidity as Vertex completes the small amount of capital works required for commencement of high-margin underground mining at the Hill End mine.

- Participants in the Placement, Convertible Loan and SPP will be issued with 1 free listed attaching option per 3 New Shares subscribed ("Options"). The Options will be on the same terms as the existing listed VTXOA options (25c strike / 17 July 2026 expiry).

- The pricing of the New Shares represents discounts of

o 12.5% to last close of $0.240
o 13.4% to 5-day VWAP of $0.243
o 11.1% to 15-day VWAP of $0.236

Blue Ocean Equities Pty Ltd and CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd acted as Joint Lead Managers.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The past few months has seen a tremendous transformation of our Hill End site with the successful installation and commissioning of both our Tomra ore sorter and gravity gold plant.

With the processing circuit already operating on historic stockpiles, it's now only months before we commence underground mining. The team at Hill End is excited at the prospect of mining one of Australia's highest grade gold mines, with our resource at a very high 16.7g/t Au in situ. The Tomra ore sorter is very effectively at separating our quartz-hosted gold ore from other rocks.

It's a compact, but critically fully approved, site. And given our high-grade resource and the adoption of mechanised underground mining as well as the Tomra ore sorting technology, we are targeting production of gold for less than A$2,000/oz. Finally, we believe Hill End will have one of the best ESG footprints of an Australian gold mine on account of our minimal grind requirements, low water usage, gravity plant with no chemicals or cyanide and the resultant production of benign tails.

This capital raising provides our remaining capital expenditure (less than A$1 million) and working capital over May / June ahead of underground mining in July. With over $25 million spent by previous owners on underground development and the ore sorter and processing plant in place and operating successfully, we believe Vertex is on the cusp of a period of significant cash generation from our uniquely high-grade gold operation."

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T1CL2GPD



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Vertex Minerals Limited Appointment of Joint Chief Financial Officers

Vertex Minerals Limited Appointment of Joint Chief Financial Officers

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vince Fayad and Kurt Laney as Joint Chief Financial Officers (CFO) of the Company.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Appointment of Vince Fayad and Kurt Laney as Joint Chief Financial Officers

- Both bring extensive experience in the public company sector, with a strong focus on the mining industry

- Focus on processes and controls to support the growth and development of the Company

- Based in Sydney

Vince and Kurt bring a wealth of experience in both the mining and public company sectors. Their combined experience, together with their broader expertise in handling larger trading entities, will be invaluable as the Company progresses towards its next stage of production. Vince and Kurt will work alongside the management team at Hill End, with a particular focus on supporting the evolution of the Company's processes and controls across the accounting, finance and treasury functions as Vertex transitions to production.

Both Kurt and Vince are Chartered Accountants and their experience includes:

- Vince has over 40 years' experience in corporate finance, international M&A, accounting and other advisory related services in Sydney-based mid-tier accounting firms. His experience ranges from provision of corporate, accounting and secretarial services, together with strong commercial acumen particularly, in the planning and execution and of development strategies for projects as well as acquisition skills.

- Kurt is an experienced Chartered Accountant with over ten years of experience specialising in the provision of accounting for publicly listed companies, taxation, and corporate secretarial services.

Vince brings extensive public company experience, including his current role as Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary of Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE). Kurt also serves as CFO and Joint Company Secretary of ASE. Over the past decade, both Vince and Kurt have held Joint CFO and Company Secretary roles across several other ASX-listed companies.

Executive Chairman Roger Jackson commented, "I am delighted with the appointment of Vince and Kurt. They bring not only a strong degree of financial acumen, but also have extensive public company experience and, being Sydney-based, will integrate well with our project team and operations. These skills will be invaluable as the Company moves forward. I look forward to working with Vince and Kurt".



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Vertex Identifies Fully Developed Stope Block for Production

Vertex Identifies Fully Developed Stope Block for Production

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Vertex Identifies Fully Developed Stope Block for Production

Pan American Silver Announces Agreement to Acquire MAG Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Announces Agreement to Acquire MAG Silver Corp.

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Adds Strategic Interest in Tier-One Juanicipio Silver Mine and Significantly Strengthens its Silver Portfolio

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Yalgoo Update - Excellent First Remorse Metallurgy Result

Yalgoo Update - Excellent First Remorse Metallurgy Result

Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced Yalgoo Update - Excellent First Remorse Metallurgy Result

Excellent Gold Intersections Verified at Kiimala Project

Excellent Gold Intersections Verified at Kiimala Project

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced Excellent Gold Intersections Verified at Kiimala Project

Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held May 6 th -8th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

At-the-Market Facility Funding

At-the-Market Facility Funding

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced At-the-Market Facility Funding

AUG to Secure Licence Application for Mt Kare Gold Project

AUG to Secure Licence Application for Mt Kare Gold Project

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced AUG to Secure Licence Application for Mt Kare Gold Project

