Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

VTX:AU
Vertex Minerals
Vertex Minerals

Vertex Minerals


Australia’s next high-grade, green gold producer

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF), is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR QUARTER

- Commencement of operations at the Reward Gold Mine Gravity plant, with processing of low-grade stockpiled gold ore through the gravity gold plant undertaken throughout the quarter, producing saleable gold.

- During the quarter, Vertex remained focused on moving the business to be operationally ready for underground mining at the Reward gold mine.

- VTX remainsfirmly on track to deliver first underground high grade gold ore to the Gravity Gold plant in Q3 2025, with commissioning and underground mine readiness ramp-up activities progressing as planned.

- VTX's Technical Services team has identified a fully developed stope block to include in the mine production start-up.

o Stopes are suitable for airleg mining which will augment jumbo production.

o Stope blocks contain an Inferred Resource of 2,075 tonnes at 17.8 g/t Au and forms part of the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate. With the lower block having over 700 tonnes at 42.5 g/t. The planned stope width is the same as the interpretation of the mineralisation

- Key management hires, with staff procurement complete for on-site field team:

o Appointment of Mr Vince Fayad and Mr Kurt Laney as Joint CFOs

o Appointment of Mr Ian Morgan as Company Secretary

o Specialist on-site technical services team now fully onboarded

- Firm commitments received to raise approximately A$11 million via a combination of share placement and convertible note issuance to institutional and sophisticated investors.

- Vertex registered office and principal place of business changed to the following address: 6 Bowen St, Hill End, NSW, 2850.

- Vertex will run the mine, drill equipment and the processing plant as an owner operator. Gold Underground Mining Readiness

- First phase of underground specialist miners onboarded under owner operator model

o TD1 Jumbo Drill fully operational and operating underground

o Primary ventilation installed

o First stope development dewatering completed

o Explosive Magazine constructed

o Water feed installed

o Air lines installed and operational -

o 11kva power installation underway

o Jumbo boxes on site

- Revised mine plan and schedule completed and ready to implement.

- Pulse Mining System installed and implemented.

- Underground Ore trialled through gravity plant

o The underground miners have trialled a batch of 90 ton of development material with some reef quartz through the gravity plant with throughput exceeding expectation and beyond the nameplate plant flow sheet value.

- INX Software Installed and Implemented

o INX Software and site access kiosks to go live at mine site in August.

o INX will improve safety framework with real time incident and injury reporting system.

o Strengthens site access controls for employees, contractors and visitors to site.

- Sand Stack facility fully operational

o Facility fully functioning with return water pump station installed and operational (water recycling)

o 57 Megalitre Turon River water licence purchased for back up water supply

- Environmental & Compliance Implementation

o Multiple real-time monitoring systems installed (dust, noise, vibration)

- Underground Drilling site being established

o Drill Cuddy (room for drill rig) drilled and fired for Vertex Diamond Rig readiness

Improvements to plant

- DSM screen installed

- Gemini table improvements with new top and gearbox

- Process water pump upgrade

- Treating of underground rock has shown higher plant throughput

Vertex Minerals Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, commented:

"We are pleased to present our Activities Report for the June quarter - another busy period where our team worked seamlessly to coordinate the many moving parts involved in the redevelopment of the high-grade Reward mine and associated processing facilities. During the quarter, Vertex delivered on another round of key operational milestones for both mine optimisation and improvements to the processing plant. With the completion of these initiatives, Vertex is now positioned to execute on our stated objective to recommence underground mining in August, underpinning our transition to high-grade gold production."

"Reflecting investor confidence in our development strategy, we were also pleased to complete a successful $11m capital raise during the quarter, which leaves the Company well funded to finalise all pre-development works for mining and processing, and fully unlock the value of this asset. As we head into the September quarter, I'm thrilled to be working as part of a really strong team, all of whom are committed to the execution of our stated development strategy. We look forward to providing more updates in the coming months and mining and production gets underway."

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YA65USAA



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports 30 June 2025

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports 30 June 2025

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports 30 June 2025

Vertex Minerals Limited Capital Raising Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Capital Raising Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) confirms that on 28 July 2025 it received A$3.9 million (before costs) through the issuance of new ordinary Shares as part of the A$11 million capital raising ("Capital Raising") announced by the Company on 12 May 2025 and approved at the General Meeting which took place on 21 July 2025.

The Capital Raising had also included the earlier issuance of A$3.5 million in Convertible Loans, bringing total proceeds received to date from the financing initiative to approximately A$7.5 million.

With respect to the A$3.9 million secured on 28 July 2025, 18,377,562 fully paid ordinary shares were issued by the Company ("Shares") at A$0.21 per Share.

At the commencement of the Capital Raising, associates of the Company's cornerstone investor and largest shareholder with 17% of the shares on issue (Gleneden Nominees Pty Ltd) committed to subscribe for A$3.6 million of Shares. Timing for receipt of these funds has now been revised to on or before 15 September 2025, as is provided for in an agreement entered on 27 July 2025 between the Company and Gleneden Nominees Pty Ltd.

The Company has also retained its ability to place the remaining A$3.6 million to other interested investors (on the same terms as the Capital Raising).

Receipt of the A$3.9 million, along with the $3.5 million Convertible Loan component of the Capital Raising, has provided the Company with financial liquidity for the near-term restart of the high-grade Hill End Gold Project, at a time of an historically strong A$ gold price.



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Project Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Project Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that the underground mining operation is on track to be producing high grade gold feed to the recently commissioned gravity gold plant in the coming weeks.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Operational Milestones

o VTX remains firmly on track to commence production of high-grade ore from the underground mine in the forthcoming weeks.

o Transformer and cabling for the installation of 11kV high voltage underground power system on site with installation commenced.

o Preparations for the underground mine startup up progressing as planned and stripping of the main access is completed.

o New Aramine L350D has departed France for the journey to Hill End. Arrival in Orange NSW expected in by 26th August where it will be fitted with an RCT remote control system for open stoping operations.

o Mining the Reward Gold Mine - Resource 225kozs at 16.7g/t (VTX ASX Announcement 21 June 2023).

o Weekly Gold production Oz's from Stockpiles improving with depth in the stockpiles, with coarser particle size and better process throughput experienced.

- Mine start up

o Fan chambers have been excavated to provide secondary ventilation for production activities, exploration drilling and the future southern access toward the Fosters' exploration target.

o Primary ventilation fan has been installed and bulkhead completed.

o High voltage surface substation has been installed.

o High voltage cabling installation commences next week, with power up of the system scheduled for 28 July 2025.

o Stripping of the main accessis completed with the final elements of ground support (approx. 30m) to be completed before power cable installation starts next week.

o Cable bolts installed for the intersection of Lady Belmore exploration drive with first cut drilled out and ready to charge.

o Development Jumbo #1 (Epiroc T1D) is exceeding performance expectations.

o Dewatered of declines well underway.

o Mine schedule for FY26 finalised.

o First airleg stope secondary vent installed and specialty equipment on site to start first air leg stope.

o First long hole stope planned for August. High grade from airleg and longhole stopes to complement larger tonnage from development ore headings.

- People that have been onboarded

o 2x Drill Fitters and Heavy diesel fitter.

o Process superintendent commences next week.

o Full Tech team started including mine surveyor this week.

o Have back-to-back airleg miners for stoping.

o Full underground and mill crews.

- Improvements to plant

o DSM screen installed to improve product delivery to Wilfley Table.

o Gemini table improvements with new tabletop and gearbox improving final concentrate grade to over 20% gold (suitable for direct smelting to Dore on site).

o Process water pump upgrade improving ore washing and Tomra performance.

- Revised mine plan and schedule completed and ready to implement

- Updated Reward Gold mine mining plan and mine schedule completed.

- Adding a high-grade long hole stope upfront to be mined concurrently with the high grade airleg stope.

Vertex Director Declan Franzmann commented: "It is great to see all the elements of re-developing the underground mine and processing facility coming together so rapidly. The most pleasing aspect is our success in employing an incredible team of people to run the operation and all credit to management for developing great "esprit de corps" and a single sense of purpose as we push to full production."

As previously announced, the startup mine schedule includes mining 2,075 tonnes at 17.8 g/t Au from a developed airleg stope block. The planned stope width is the same as the interpretation of the mineralisation. (Refer to Table 1 in Appendices 1) (VTX ASX announcement 26/06/23).

Given this stope will take some time to extract, the Vertex geology and Mining Team have additionally brought forward a very high-grade long hole stope to commence mining in August as well. Further optimisations to the mining schedule will continue to be made.

This stope can be exploited as soon as services have been established. The mining crews have done a great job in the access drive to make room for the services (11kV cable, water and air lines) while improving accessibility for the mobile mining equipment selected for the Project.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OUQP5Z21



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex Minerals Limited Share Purchase Plan Raises A$1.6M and Closes

Vertex Minerals Limited Share Purchase Plan Raises A$1.6M and Closes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to advise that the Company's Share Purchase Plan Offer ("SPP") is closing Friday 6 June 2025 after raising A$1.6 million.

As announced on 12 May 2025, the Company proposed a maximum of A$1 million Share Purchase Plan Offer as part of a A$11 million capital raising.

Due to an overwhelming response, the Company decided to close the SPP early.

To view the updated anticipated dates, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/HQL85278



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell

High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell

Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Kirkland Lake Discovery Gains 88 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released July’s labor force survey on Friday (August 8). The data shows that the Canadian economy shed 41,000 workers during the month and registered a 0.2 percent decline in the employment rate to 60.7 percent.

However, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.9 percent.

Gold bars with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week" text.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Waratah Shares Soar After Spur Project Drill Results

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

August opened with the announcement that Australia is not one of the countries to be hit with higher reciprocal tariffs from the US. Tariffs on the country will remain at the 10 percent level.

In its latest Trade and Assistance Review, Australia’s Productivity Commission said the country could benefit from redirected global capital flows in the wake of US tariffs — but only if it maintains its commitment to open markets.

Gold bars and scattered coins on a shiny surface.

OPINION — Goldenomics 102: The Shadow Price of Gold

This opinion piece was submitted to the Investing News Network (INN) by Darren Brady Nelson, who is an external contributor. INN believes it may be of interest to readers and has copy edited the material to ensure adherence to the company’s style guide; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported by external contributors. The opinions expressed by external contributors do not reflect the opinions of INN and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that to date, seven (7) diamond drill holes totaling 1,764 metres have been completed at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") since drilling commenced in early July (Figure 1). Three (3) of these holes have been sampled, sawn, and sent to the assay laboratory for analysis, with final results expected in the coming weeks. The Swanson Gold Project is particularly well positioned as it lies in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec, a globally renowned gold district.

Drilling is currently focused on the northern part of the Swanson Gold Project near the Swanson Gold Deposit, which hosts an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate. These regional exploration holes are testing geological, geophysical, and geochemical targets up to 3 km from the Swanson Gold Deposit and along strike of a major structural break. Visual core logging suggests that several of the completed holes intersected geological features similar to those hosting known mineralization at the Swanson Gold Deposit.

Gold bar on scattered US hundred-dollar bills.

First Quantum Secures US$1 Billion in Gold Stream Deal with Royal Gold

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has locked in a US$1.0 billion cash infusion through a gold streaming agreement with RGLD Gold AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD).

The Vancouver-based firm announced on Tuesday (August 5) that the streaming agreement is tied to its Zambian operations, covering future gold deliveries linked to copper output at its Kansanshi mine.

Vertex Minerals
Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

IODM – Further Revenue Payment Milestone Achieved

Fully Funded FEED Underway for LCO2 Tank

