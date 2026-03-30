Versigent Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Versigent plc (NYSE: VGNT) will replace Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, April 2. S&P 500 constituent Aptiv plc (NYSE: APTV) is spinning off Versigent in a transaction expected to be completed April 1. Post spin-off, Aptiv will remain in the S&P 500. Titan International's market capitalization is no longer representative of the small cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Versigent

VGNT

Consumer Discretionary

April 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Titan International

TWI

Industrials

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