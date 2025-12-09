Veritone Showcases AI Interoperability and Open Architecture for the Public Sector with aiWARE Deployment on Self-Hosted Tenants

Veritone Showcases AI Interoperability and Open Architecture for the Public Sector with aiWARE Deployment on Self-Hosted Tenants

Leveraging open architecture to deliver flexible, secure AI solutions on self-hosted private cloud environments.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the deployment of its proprietary aiWARE™ platform and applications, including its Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS), on self-hosted private AWS or Azure tenants. The deployment marks another milestone in Veritone's commitment to empowering public safety agencies with AI capabilities, allowing them to operate within their own secure, flexible environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251209842938/en/

Designed with interoperability at its core, Veritone's open architecture provides organizations with the ability to integrate its aiWARE platform into most existing technological ecosystems—whether in the cloud or in hybrid models. By deploying aiWARE in Veritone's or the customer's cloud, Veritone demonstrates its adaptability and alignment with customers' complex operational needs, and gives public safety and law enforcement agencies access to purpose-built tools to solve crimes faster and increase trust and transparency in the communities they serve.

"Veritone's commitment to open architecture and interoperability ensures our platform can meet customers where they are, not the other way around," said Ryan Steelberg, CEO and President of Veritone. "We're proud to have created a deployment model that allows organizations like defense and law enforcement agencies to maintain complete control over their infrastructure and data without sacrificing the scalability, flexibility, or power of AI."

Veritone aiWARE

Veritone's aiWARE is an enterprise-grade AI platform that orchestrates and integrates multiple machine learning models to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable intelligence. Built with an open architecture, aiWARE empowers industries, including public safety, government, media, and corporate compliance, to enhance operational workflows and decision-making processes.

Through its latest deployment model, Veritone exemplifies the power of interoperability and flexibility, ensuring its solutions can adapt to any organization's infrastructure while offering unparalleled control and compatibility. These capabilities are particularly relevant for government and public safety sectors, where secure and sovereign data environments are paramount.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone's software and services empower individuals at the world's largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the deployment, scalability, interoperability, and expected performance of Veritone's aiWARE platform and applications, including iDEMS; the anticipated benefits of Veritone's open infrastructure and open architecture models; the ability of customers to maintain secure, sovereign, or self-hosted environments on AWS or Azure; expected adoption by public safety, law-enforcement, government, and other enterprise users; and Veritone's strategic initiatives, operational objectives, market positioning, and growth opportunities.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, visit www.veritone.com .

Media Contact
Pierce Hollan
Senior Manager
+1 202-585-2739
phollan@webershandwick.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

