Val-D'Or Mining Diamond Drill Program Update - Perestroika Prospect Val-D'Or, Quebec Eldorado Gold Inc. Option

  • PE-26-033 INTERSECTS 6.72 g/t over 1.70 m (286.4 m - 288.10 m)
    • Including 17.86 g/t Au over 0.60 m (286.90 m - 287.50 m)

  • PE-26-034 INTERSECTS 2.72 g/t Au over 2.70 m (342.40 m - 345.10 m)
    • Including 5.09 g/t Au over 0.50 m (342.40 m to 342.90 m) and 5.97 g/t Au over 0.50m (344.60 m to 345.10 m)

  • PE-26-039A INTERSECTS 2.86 g/t Au over 4.30 m (31.80 m - 36.10 m)
    • Including 11.07 g/t Au over 0.80 m.

  • PE-26-040 INTERSECTS 2.19 g/t Au over 2.10 m (389.50 m - 391.60 m)
    • Including 4.08 g/t Au over 0.50 m (390.00 m to 390.50 m)

Val-D'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ,OTC:VDOMF) (OTCQB: VDOMF) ("the Company") is pleased to report on the receipt of additional analytical results from the winter 2026 diamond drilling program on the Perestroika Prospect. The property is in Courville Township, Québec, located approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Val-D'Or, Québec.

2026 Diamond Drill Program Update:

The 2026 diamond drilling program included 20 planned diamond drill holes totalling approximately 8,000 metres, utilizing two diamond drill rigs. Drilling activities were completed on April 6th and equipment demobilized from the property on April 9th. A total of twenty-five (25) NQ diamond drillholes were completed (PE-26-021 to PE-26-45), for a cumulative 12,477 metres drilled.

The current mineralized footprint on the property shows a mineralized corridor 1,000 metres along strike by 150 metres wide, between two shear corridors. Drilling in 2026 was conducted over 1,200 metres along the northwest-southeast tending mineralized deformation corridor, testing for its strike extensions.

Table I: Diamond Drillhole Information

Hole # Easting (NAD 83 Z18) Northing (NAD 83 Z18) Length (m) Azimuth Dip
PE-26-021 314495 5364639 405 50 -70
PE-26-022 314403 5364693 537 48 -70
PE-26-023 314653 5364686 498 300 -65
PE-26-024 314545 5364623 495 50 -65
PE-26-025 314629 5364569 459 50 -67
PE-26-026 314569 5364565 489 50 -67
PE-26-027 314790 5364459 666 50 -67
PE-26-028 314346 5364732 573 50 -67
PE-26-029 314075 5365348 480 205 -50
PE-26-030 314940 5364420 576 50 -65
PE-26-031 314012 5365381 525 210 -45
PE-26-032 314150 5365090 441 205 -50
PE-26-033 314897 5364535 552 315 -65
PE-26-034 314150 5365090 435 205 -65
PE-26-035 314990 5364617 429 205 -50
PE-26-036 314289 5364437 381 205 -50
PE-26-037 314990 5364617 471 205 -65
PE-26-038 314466 5364762 630 305 -50
PE-26-039 315000 5364340 42 50 -65
PE-26-039A 315000 5364340 507 50 -65
PE-26-040 314215 5364810 552 50 -67
PE-26-041 315225 5364500 495 205 -50
PE-26-042 314750 5364500 507 50 -67
PE-26-043 314697 5364478 363 50 -67
PE-26-044 314779 5364422 426 50 -67
PE-26-045 314871 5364407 54 50 -67
PE-26-045A 314871 5364407 24 50 -67
PE-26-045B 314871 5364407 462 50 -67

 

Note: PE-26-039A was abandoned due to hole deviation - unintended changes in azimuth (horizontal direction) and dip (inclination/vertical angle), azimuth; and PE-26-45 and PE-26-45A abandoned due to casing movement.

Map I: Diamond Drill Hole Plan

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For comparative purposes, the 2025 diamond drill program consisted of twelve (12) NQ holes completed for a cumulative 5,004 metres drilled. In 2024, the diamond drill program consisted of eight (8) NQ holes drilled and extended two (2) previous holes (GPS-09-01 and GPS-09-02 - the Golden Valley Mines discovery holes) for a cumulative 4,470 metres drilled. The total metres drilled over the 3-year period from 2024 to 2026 is 21,951 metres in 45 drillholes, plus 2 drillhole extensions.

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Eldorado Gold is the project operator. Core logging of the drillholes has been completed, and the initial analytical results received. Currently as of the results reported in this news release, 4,458 sample results remain pending from the laboratory.

For details of the 2026 Diamond Drill Program Outline and Objectives, the reader is referred to Val-D'Or Mining Corporation's February 19, 2026; March 30, 2026; May 5, 2026; and August 5, 2026 news releases.

Several additional gold-mineralized intersections have been recorded from additional analytical results issued by the project operator Eldorado Gold (Québec). These intersections from drillholes PE-26-033; PE-26-034; PE-26-039; PE-26-039A; and PE-26-40, consist of multiple intervals of altered felsic dyke sections, hosting mineralized extensional and flat-lying (stacked) quartz-ankerite veins. Preliminary indications from the core logging suggest that the gold content is usually proportionate with sulphide content, that being pyrite, and local occurrences of visible gold.

Glenn Mullan (President/CEO) of Val-D'Or Mining stated that "The objective of these five (5) drillholes was to test the idea that the flat extensional gold-bearing quartz-ankerite veins are stacked in an alignment parallel to the stretching lineation, and to test for the presence of multiple shoots of high-density stacked veins. These additional results are highly encouraging, spanning a lateral strike length of over 1,100-metres intermittently along the southern portion of the presently defined, 1,200-metre NW-SE mineralized footprint, located between two shear corridors separated by 150-metres."

These five (5) drillholes are summarized below:

Selective Individual Diamond Drillhole Assay Intersection Highlights

PE-26-33: Target/Objective - Drilled as a "reverse-strike" hole and to verify if multiple shoots of quartz-ankerite veins are present in the felsic dykes in the shear corridor.

The hole intersected several pluri-metric felsic dykes hosting extensional quartz-ankerite veins at moderate to high angle with the core axis

Three separate, narrow quartz-ankerite veins were intersected:

  • Two separate quartz-ankerite veins returned 0.50 m @ 10.28 g/t Au (231.35 m - 231.85 m) and 0.50 m @ 4.88 g/t Au (303.60 m - 304.10 m). The first zone was intersected at the sericitized upper contact of a felsic dyke with a basalt unit and the second zone hosted in a felsic dyke.

  • A quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt (286.90 m - 287.50 m) returned 0.60 m @ 17.86 g/t Au, within a larger interval (286.40 m - 288.10 m) returning 1.70 m @ 6.72 g/t Au.

  • A quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt (318.80 m - 319.50 m) returned 0.70 m @ 4.50 g/t Au associated with a quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone/
Comment
PE-26-033 231.35 231.85 0.50 10.28 Quartz-ankerite vein injected at the upper contact of a felsic dyke.
PE-26-033 236.30 236.80 0.50 2.43 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in Felsic dyke
PE-26-033 282.20 282.90 0.70 1.19 Quartz-ankerite-chlorite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-033 284.10 284.80 0.70 1.25 Quartz-ankerite-chlorite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-033 286.40 288.10 1.7 6.72 Quartz-ankerite-chlorite vein injected in sericitized basalt
Incl. 286.90 287.50 0.60 17.86 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-033 303.60 304.10 0.50 4.88 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in Felsic dyke
PE-26-033 318.80 319.50 0.70 4.50 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt

 

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PE-26-033: 0.50 m @ 10.28 g/t Au (231.35 m to 231.85 m) and 0.50 m @ 2.43 g/t Au (236.30 m to 236.80 m) associated with two quartz-ankerite veins. The first was injected at the sericitized upper contact of a felsic dyke and the second intersection injected in the dyke itself.

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PE-26-033: 1.70 m @ 6.72 g/t Au (286.40 m to 288.10 m), including 0.60 m @ 17.86 g/t Au (286.90 m - 287.50 m) associated with a quartz-ankerite vein injected in a sericitized basalt.

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PE-26-033: 0.70 m @ 4.50 g/t Au (318.80 m to 319.50 m) associated with a quartz-ankerite vein injected in the sericitized basalt.

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PE-26-034: Target/Objective - Drilled across the shear zone and felsic dykes package to test the continuity and the thickness of the dyke swarm to the northwest. It intersected 7 felsic dyke intervals hosting quartz-ankerite extensional veins.

  • Two separate quartz-ankerite veins injected in basalt intersected 1.60 m @ 2.37 g/t Au, including 0.50 m @ 4.85 g/t Au (199.50 m to 200.00 m) and 0.60 m @ 2.24 g/t Au (200.50 m to 201.10 m).

  • A series of quartz-ankerite veins injected in felsic dyke intersected 2.70 m @ 2.72 g/t Au, including 0.50 m @ 5.09 g/t Au (342.40 m to 342.90 m) and 0.50 m @ 5.97 g/t Au (344.60 m to 345.10 m). The presence of visible gold was observed at 344.75 m

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone/Comment
PE-26-034 199.50 201.10 1.60 2.37 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
Including 199.50 200.00 0.50 4.85 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
PE-26-034 200.50 201.10 0.60 2.24 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
PE-26-034 334.30 334.80 0.50 1.03 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-034 342.40 345.10 2.70 2.72 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
Including 342.40 342.90 0.50 5.09 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
Including 344.60 345.10 0.50 5.97 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
PE-26-034 351.30 352.30 1.00 2.36 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
Including 351.80 352.30 0.50 3.14

 

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PE-26-034: 1.60 m @ 2.37 g/t Au, including 0.50 m @ 4.85 g/t Au (199.50 m to 200.00 m) and 0.60 m @ 2.24 g/t Au (200.50 m to 201.10 m) associated with two quartz-ankerite veins injected in basalt.

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PE-26-034: 2.70 m @ 2.72 g/t Au, including 0.50 m @ 5.09 g/t Au ( 342.40 m to 342.90 m) and 0.50 m @ 5.97 g/t Au (344.60 m to 345.10 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in felsic dyke. The presence of visible gold was observed at 344.75 metres.

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DDH PE-26-039 & DDH PE-26-039A: Target/Objective - Drilled down plunge to test the theory that the gold bearing quartz-ankerite veins are stacked in an alignment parallel to the stretching lineation and test for the presence of multiple shoots of high density stacked veins. Drilled at a high-angle, intersected very high density of felsic dykes injected with quartz-ankerite veins in the first 200 metres of coring.

PE-26-039: The hole was stopped at a depth of 42 metres and restarted with PE-26-039A. The hole intersected 12.00 m @ 1.93 g/t Au (21.60 m to 33.60 m), including 2.40 m @ 7.67 g/t Au (21.60 m to 24.00 m). This intersection includes 0.50 m @ 28.51 g/t Au (21.60 m to 22.10 m) and is associated with a quartz-ankerite vein, containing pyrite, injected in felsic dyke and in the strongly sericitized and silicified basalt located at the lower contact of the dyke.

PE-26-039A: Intersected 25 intervals with gold assays greater than 1g/t. The best interval intersected was 4.30 m @ 2.86 g/t Au (31.80 m to 36.10 m), including 0.80 m @ 11.07 g/t Au. This zone is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected into strongly sericitized and silicified basalt.

Two large weakly mineralized zones (14.00 m and 15.50m) returned respectively: 0.71 g/t Au (87.00 m to 101.00 m), including 0.50m @ 5.45 g/t Au (89.00 m to 89.50 m) and 0.56 g/t Au (105.00 m to 120.50 m), including 0.50m @ 2.45 g/t Au (116.00 m to 116.50 m) and 0.30 m @ 3.85 g/t Au (120.20 m to 120.50 m). Both intervals are associated with quartz-ankerite vein swarms injected into a felsic dyke unit. Between 230.00 m and 230.50 m a mineralized quartz-ankerite vein injected in a felsic dyke, returned 0.50 m @ 13.58 g/t Au.

Additional mineralized intersections downhole included, 0.50 m @ 2.28 g/t Au (262.50 m to 263.00 m) in association with quartz-ankerite veins injected in a felsic dyke, and 1.00 m @ 2.05 g/t Au (371.00 m to 372.00 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in ankeritized basalt.

PE-26-040: The hole intersected several intervals grading greater than 1 g/t Au. Some of the better recorded zones intersected, included 0.50 m @ 5.69 g/t Au (232.30 m to 232.80 m) and this interval is associated with a quartz-ankerite vein injected in a felsic dyke. A 10.0 metre thick anomalous interval returning 0.70 g/t Au (259.3 m to 269.3 m), including 0.70 m @ 5.26 g/t Au (268.10 m to 268.80 m). This intersection is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in a felsic dyke. Further down the hole, additional mineralized zones were intersected, including 0.50 m @ 5.09 g/t Au (284.00 m to 284.50 m); 0.65 m @ 7.70 g/t Au (318.80 m to 319.45 m), 0.60 m @ 4.03 g/t Au (323.70 m to 324.30 m), 0.70 m @ 6.25 g/t Au (335.45 m to 336.15 m); 2.10 m @ 2.19 g/t Au, including 0.50 m @ 4.08 g/t Au (390.00 m to 390.50 m), and 0.50 m @ 5.19 g/t Au (546.80 m to 547.30 m)

Based on these results, PE-26-040 extended the mineralization at depth and along strike northwest of the main mineralized area.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone/Comment
PE-26-039 21.60 33.60 12.00 1.93 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke and sericitized basalt
Including 21.60 24.00 2.40 7.67 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke and sericitized basalt
Including 21.60 22.10 0.50 28.51 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
PE-26-039A 23.50 24.50 1.00 1.61 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-039A 31.80 36.10 4.30 2.86 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
Including 34.30 35.10 0.80 11.07 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-039A 70.50 71.00 0.50 1.28 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-039A 80.00 80.50 0.50 1.71 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-039A 87.00 101.00 14.00 0.71 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
Including 89.00 89.50 0.50 5.45 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
PE-26-039A 105.00 120.50 15.50 0.56 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
Including 116.00 116.50 0.50 2.45 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
Including 120.20 120.50 0.30 3.85 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
PE-26-039A 132.75 133.35 0.60 3.02 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-039A 138.50 139.00 0.50 2.90 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-039A 139.00 139.50 0.50 3.81 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-039A 154.00 154.50 0.50 1.13 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-039A 159.75 160.30 0.55 5.99 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
PE-26-039A 177.00 177.50 0.50 3.38 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
PE-26-039A 202.00 202.50 0.50 2.58 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
PE-26-039A 208.60 209.30 0.70 3.74 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-039A 230.00 230.50 0.50 13.58 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
PE-26-039A 262.50 263.00 0.50 2.28 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
PE-26-039A 371.00 372.0 1.00 2.05 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in carbonate altered basalt
PE-26-040 68.40 69.00 0.60 1.22 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
PE-26-040 193.20 193.80 0.60 2.51 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
PE-26-040 229.00 229.70 0.70 1.09 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 232.30 232.80 0.50 5.69 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
PE-26-040 233.30 233.85 0.55 1.04 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 240.40 241.05 0.65 1.05 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
PE-26-040 259.30 269.30 10.00 0.70 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt and felsic dykes
Including 268.10 268.80 0.70 5.26 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 280.00 280.50 0.50 1.06 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 284.00 284.50 0.50 5.09 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 285.00 285.60 0.60 1.50 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 286.70 287.20 0.50 1.04 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 294.00 299.00 5.00 0.92 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 318.80 319.45 0.65 7.70 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 323.70 324.30 0.60 4.03 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 335.45 336.15 0.70 6.25 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 337.80 338.40 0.60 2.35 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
PE-26-040 353.70 354.80 1.10 1.38 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in ankeritized basalt
PE-26-040 369.80 370.30 0.50 1.07 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 375.60 376.10 0.50 2.53 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 377.60 378.10 0.50 1.48 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 389.50 391.60 2.10 2.19 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
Including 390.00 390.50 0.50 4.08 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 508.50 509.00 0.50 3.03 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 513.20 513.70 0.50 1.47 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 540.90 541.40 0.50 1.06 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
PE-26-040 546.80 547.30 0.50 5.19 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt

    

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PE-26-039: 12.00 m @ 1.93 g/t Au (21.60 m to 33.60 m), including 2.40 m @ 7.67 g/t Au (21.60 m to 24.00 m). The interval includes 0.50 m @ 28.51 g/t Au (21.60 m to 22.10 m), and is associated with a quartz-ankerite vein, containing pyrite injected in felsic dyke, and also in the strongly sericitized and silicified basalt located below the dyke. The 0.70 m @ 2.04 g/t Au (30.40 m - 31.10 m) intersection is associated with a quartz-ankerite-tourmaline extension vein.

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PE-26-039A: 4.30 m @ 2.86 g/t Au (31.80 m to 36.10 m), including 0.80 m @ 11.07 g/t Au The intersection is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in strongly sericitized and silicified basalt unit.

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PE-26-40: 10.00 m @ 0.70 g/t Au (259.30 m to 269.30 m), including 0.70 m @ 5.26 g/t Au (268.10 to 268.80) m. The intersection is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in a felsic dyke unit.

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PE-26-040: 2.10 m @ 2.19 g/t Au (389.50 m to 391.60 m), including 0.50 m @ 4.08 g/t Au (390.00 m to 390.50 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veinlets injected into sericitized basalt.

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Note: The mineralized intersections reported in this disclosure represent apparent lengths drilled along the downhole length of the drillhole and do not necessarily represent the true widths of mineralization. The true width is the actual perpendicular thickness of the mineralized zone.

Property Exploration Summary and Highlights:

The Perestroika Prospect lies along a structural corridor of intense deformation and alteration within the WNW-ESE trending Uniacke Deformation Corridor, inferred as the southeastern strike extension of the prolific Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone. Previous exploration work located on the Perestroika Prospect established the presence of a gold mineralized trend hosting two (2) historical surface showings, referred to as the "Uniacke Shear" and "Glasnost" gold occurrences. In 2009, drilling by Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. successfully intersected multiple zones of high-grade gold mineralization associated with these historical gold showings, including drill intersections of 1.15 metres averaging 59.52 g/t Au, including 0.30 metres grading 217 g/t Au in GPS09-01 and 3.50 metres averaging 18.08 g/t Au, including 3.05 metres averaging 20.69 g/t Au in GPS09-02 (GM 54860).

This Phase III diamond drilling program, intended to follow-up on promising gold values from the 2009 Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. drill program results and the subsequent Eldorado operated drill programs in 2024 and 2025. For specific details on the regional property geology, program objectives and the highlighted gold assay intersections from the 2024 and 2025 drill programs, including drill hole location maps and table of assay highlights, the reader is referred to the Val-D'Or Mining Corporation's December 19, 2024 (assays for holes PE-24-001 through to PE-24-008, GPS-09-01 EXT and GPS-09-02 EXT), and September 26, 2025 (assays for holes PE-25-10 and PE-25-012 through to PE-25-020) news releases.

The following three maps illustrate the 2024, 2025 and 2026 drilling highlights currently reported on the Perestroika Prospect.

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Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC Protocols:

Holes PE-26-021 to PE-26-025 were assayed at ALS Canada Ltd. Holes PE-26-026 to PE-26-030 were assayed at Bourlamaque Assay Laboratories Ltd. with sample preparation and gold analysis completed in Val-d'Or, Québec. Gold values were determined by 30g Py-SAA finish with over limits (>10g/t Au) by a 30g GRAV finish. Note that ICP data is pending and was sent to ALS Canada Ltd. for 48 Element Four-Acid ICP-MS code ME-MS61. Eldorado Gold (Quebec) QAQC procedure is Blanks every 20 samples and Standards alternating every 20 samples as well. Two Duplicate samples are taken at every 100 samples. All of this varies depending on the presence of visible gold with the Blanks and Standards placed before the sample containing the visible gold. Chain of custody for the majority of samples was handled entirely by Eldorado with respect to cutting, bagging and shipping samples to ALS Canada Ltd. and Bourlamaque Assay Laboratories. A portion of the samples were handled by the Groupe Axenix per diamond saw cutting, bagging and analytical shipment.

Eldorado Gold (Québec) Inc. Option Agreement:

The Company also announces that the Option Agreement made between Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. and Eldorado Gold (Québec) Inc. ("Eldorado") on October 8, 2021, and subsequently assigned to Val-d'Or Mining, has now expired in accordance with its terms. The Company further advises that Eldorado has opted to retain a 30% interest in the properties subject to the Option Agreement.

Qualified Person

Mr. Glenn J. Mullan, P.Geo., President and CEO of Val-D'Or Mining, is the Qualified Person (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) who has reviewed and approved this news release and is responsible for the technical information reported herein.

Eldorado Gold has not approved and is not responsible for the contents of this news release.

About Val-D'Or Mining Corporation
Val-D'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its diverse mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in early-stage exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are broad, and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan
2772 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204
Email: glenn.mullan@groupzedzed.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320678

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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