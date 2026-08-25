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Edited by Georgia Williams
Aug. 25, 2026 12:41PM PST
The accelerated mining campaign directly supports a corporate mandate to cut reliance on third-party and foreign ore purchases.
Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock
United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) announced it has more than doubled the daily extraction rate at its Stibnite Hill mine in Montana to 42 tons of ore per day.
Operations at the Thompson Falls site are currently moving three truckloads per day, a sharp production increase from the 2025 campaign during which the company transported 800 tons over a 45-day period before winter weather halted work in November.
Since resuming operations at the Stibnite Hill property in April following a winter shutdown, the company has extracted 576 tons of high-grade stibnite ore. The 42 truckloads hauled to date averaged 14 tons each, bearing an approximate 10 percent antimony content.
US Antimony transports the excavated material to its flotation mill in Radersburg, Montana. The resulting antimony concentrate is then shipped to the company's smelters in Thompson Falls or Madero, Mexico, to be processed into finished products.
"We continue to improve our operations on Stibnite Hill by moving rock off the mountain over twice as fast as we did last year," EVP and Chief Mining Engineer Joseph Bardswich said in the announcement. "Our contractors are becoming more efficient and we are fortunate to be able to continue mining antimony within the vein systems we have been excavating. We anticipate accomplishing similar results soon in Alaska."
While US Antimony ramps up existing operations, Washington is simultaneously deploying substantial capital to build new domestic capacity in pursuant of a federal mandate to secure domestic supply chains for antimony.
Earlier this year, the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) secured a proposed US$2.9 billion loan package to Congress for Perpetua Resources' (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA) separate Stibnite gold-antimony project in Idaho.
Combined with US$714 million in cash held at the end of last year, the federal backing would fully cover the Idaho project's estimated US$2.5 billion capital cost.
Perpetua initiated early construction at the Idaho site in October 2025.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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