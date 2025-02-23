Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Updated Scoping Study - Halleck Creek

Updated Scoping Study - Halleck Creek

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Updated Scoping Study - Halleck Creek

Download the PDF here.

ARR:AU
American Rare Earths Limited
Metallurgical Update - Halleck Creek

Metallurgical Update - Halleck Creek

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Metallurgical Update - Halleck Creek

Download the PDF here.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering, Loan Amendments, and World-First Magnesium Battery Breakthrough

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering, Loan Amendments, and World-First Magnesium Battery Breakthrough

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 3,913,043 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.23 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$900,000.00 (the "Offering"), that the Company has entered into loan amending agreements (the "Loan Amendments") with Big Mountain Development Corp Ltd. (the "Lender") and a general update on the global magnesium industry.

The Offering

Keep reading...Show less
Titanium periodic symbol.

IperionX Announces US$47.1 Million Titanium Deal with US Department of Defense

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded titanium metal and critical materials company IperionX (ASX:IPX,NASDAQ:IPX) a contract for up to US$47.1 million in funding.

The strategic partnership will focus on strengthening the US Defense Industrial Base by accelerating the development of a resilient, low-cost and fully integrated American mineral-to-metal titanium supply chain.

The DoD and IperionX will put a combined US$70.7 million into the endeavor, which will involve a two phase development program that will take place over a period of two years.

Keep reading...Show less
Industrial vehicles moving ore at a mine site. Text reads "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Durango Surges 115 Percent on Antimony Project News

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The Trump administration announced on Monday (February 10) it would be expanding steel and aluminum tariffs to all countries. The tariffs, set to come into effect on March 12, will disproportionally impact Canadian exports as Canada is the largest supplier of steel and aluminum to the US.

This isn’t the first time the president has imposed sweeping tariffs on the global steel and aluminum industries. The effect from the first round in 2018 was mixed. While it allowed domestic producers to charge more for their products, that increased downstream costs for consumers and manufacturers, leading to tighter profit margins and layoffs.

Keep reading...Show less
Antimony periodic symbol.

Liberty Gold to Spin Out Antimony Project, Establish New US Strategic Metals Company

Liberty Gold (TSX:LGD,OTCQX:LGDTF) plans to spin out its Goldstrike project, including the Antimony Ridge discovery, into a separate entity that will focus on strategic metals exploration and development in the US.

The company will continue developing its Black Pine oxide gold project in Idaho, while shareholders will gain exposure to a newly formed entity dedicated to antimony and gold assets in Utah.

In a Tuesday (February 11) press release, Liberty Gold said it has identified a third high-grade antimony zone at Antimony Ridge, located approximately 1.5 kilometers west of previously known mineralization.

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Completes Drilling 7-15 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

First Helium Completes Drilling 7-15 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has completed drilling its 7-15 exploration well at its Worsley Property in Northern Alberta. The 7-15 well has been cased for completion and testing. The Company is now proceeding with a plan to complete and test both the 7-30 and 7-15 wells.

"We are pleased to have completed drilling our 7-15 well which was delivered on time and within budget, despite drilling during challenging winter conditions. We look forward to completing and testing both wells over the coming weeks," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium.

Keep reading...Show less
Orange alarm clock.

Perfect Timing? Experts Urge Investors to Get Serious on Critical Minerals and Silver

The need to ramp up US production of critical metals was a focal point during Oregon Group founder Anthony Milewski’s presentation at this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

At the event, he spent 15 minutes outlining how US President Donald Trump could reshape the mining industry.

Pointing to China's dominance in markets like copper, nickel and rare earths, Milewski stressed the need for regulatory support and tax incentives. Additionally, he emphasized the national security importance of these minerals.

Keep reading...Show less

American Rare Earths Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Skyharbour Commences its 2025 Drilling Campaign with Winter Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Awalé Selected to Exhibit at PDAC Core Shack, March 4-5, Booth #3105B

RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Commences its 2025 Drilling Campaign with Winter Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Selected to Exhibit at PDAC Core Shack, March 4-5, Booth #3105B

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

gold investing

Metallurgical Drilling Confirms Historic Grades at the Byro REE / Li Project

gold investing

Unlocking a New High-Grade Antimony-Tungsten Structure Adds Potential to Wild Cattle Creek

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Realises $2.75M from Sale of Non-Core Asset

Gold Investing

Craig Hemke: What's Really Going on With Gold? Tariffs, Shortages, Fort Knox and More

×