U.S. Bank Introduces Private Waterfall Engine to Automate Alternative Fund Calculations

New platform enhances scalability, auditability and control for private equity and private credit fund administration

U.S. Bank today announced the launch of its Private Waterfall Engine , an automated fund waterfall administration platform designed to support private markets funds. The technology supports multiple waterfall methodologies and automates carried interest, performance fee, and distribution calculations. It imports data from upstream systems, performs controlled calculations and delivers reports and journal entries through a standardized workflow.

"Demand for private funds has increased exponentially and alternative investment fund clients need a scalable, auditable solution for their increasingly complex structures," said Alan Flanagan, head of U.S. Bank Global Investment Services. "Private Waterfall Engine helps reduce operational risk through automation and validation controls, while enabling more consistent and transparent calculation processes."

The platform combines configurable and custom-built technology capabilities to meet the unique needs of each client. Calculations are automatically generated using U.S. Bank's proprietary library of waterfall logic, streamlining implementation while enhancing accuracy.

Flanagan added, "Private Waterfall Engine is designed to simplify onboarding and accelerate fund launches. By leveraging standardized models built from our extensive private markets experience, we can significantly shorten implementation timelines, enabling clients to bring even the most complex fund offerings to market in weeks rather than months."

Private Waterfall Engine is the next step in U.S. Bank's multi-phase technology transformation for private markets clients. The bank recently launched , in partnership with Fenergo, a new client lifecycle management (CLM) platform for onboarding alternative investment clients and investors in their funds. The next phase includes a technology-enabled solution for investor allocations and is expected to go live early next year.

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Kimberly Mikrot, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
kimberly.mikrot@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

U.S. BancorpUSBNYSE:USBfintech investing
USB
The Conversation (0)
Say hello to MacBook Neo

Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599 Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

The world's best pro laptop raises the bar again with blazing-fast CPU and GPU performance, plus up to 2x faster SSD speeds and 1TB of starting storage Apple® today announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro ® with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, bringing game-changing performance and AI... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Studio Display XDR is the world's best pro display, featuring a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR display with a mini-LED backlight, 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate Apple® today announced a new family of displays engineered to pair beautifully with Mac® and meet the needs of... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

With blazing performance, more memory, enhanced connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, iPad Air is a fantastic value Apple® today announced the new iPad Air® featuring M4 and more memory, giving users a big jump in performance at the same starting price. With a faster CPU and GPU,... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB Apple® today announced iPhone® 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

Black Dragon Chairman Confirms Significant Personal Investment in Share Buyback Initiative

Lexaria Announces Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.9 Million in Gross Proceeds

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

gold investing

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Wilcorp Drill Results, Highlights Ring of Fire Developments

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Completes Rock Chip Sampling Program at its Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project; 53 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

QIMC Launches 78-Kilometre 2D Seismic Campaign Across Quebec and Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Districts

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Reports Consistent Silver Grades Across All 85 Holes from Maiden Tailings Drill Program at the Langis Silver Project

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Commences Drill Program at Smart Creek Project, Montana