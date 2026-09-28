Producing Gold Now, Share Price Re-Rate Ahead? | New Found Gold's Keith Boyle
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
"New Found is in that that sweet spot of the Lassonde curve," said CEO Keith Boyle.
Keith Boyle of New Found Gold (TSX:NFGC,NYSEAMERICAN:NFGC) shares his thoughts on the gold market and weighs in on the company's phased approach to bringing its Newfoundland-based Hammerdown and Queensway gold assets online.
"I think we're in that consolidation phase before the next leg up, and everything points to the direction that there's a next leg up," he said during the interview.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.