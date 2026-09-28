Producing Gold Now, Share Price Re-Rate Ahead? | New Found Gold's Keith Boyle

Keith Boyle of New Found Gold (TSX:NFGC,NYSEAMERICAN:NFGC) shares his thoughts on the gold market and weighs in on the company's phased approach to bringing its Newfoundland-based Hammerdown and Queensway gold assets online.

"I think we're in that consolidation phase before the next leg up, and everything points to the direction that there's a next leg up," he said during the interview.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.