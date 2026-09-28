Gold Outlook Strong, First Pour at Koné in Q4 | Montage Gold's Martino de Ciccio

Martino de Ciccio of Montage Gold (TSX:MAU,OTCQX:MAUTF) shares his thoughts on the gold market as his company prepares to pour first gold at its Koné mine in Côte d'Ivoire.

"I couldn't think of a better time to be entering production than than now," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.