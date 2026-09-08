U.S. Bank Expands Support for Manufacturers With Specialized Industry Expertise and Tailored Financial Solutions

Expanded capabilities help manufacturers manage risk, improve efficiency and invest for growth
U.S. Bank today announced an expanded focus on serving manufacturing businesses, reinforcing its commitment to one of the nation's most important economic sectors through specialized expertise, tailored financial solutions, and dedicated industry support.
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U.S. Bank has appointed Suzanne Widing as business banking industry specialist, strengthening the bank's commitment to supporting manufacturing businesses.
Manufacturers today are balancing supply chain pressures, rising operating costs, workforce challenges, global trade complexity, cybersecurity threats, and the need to continuously invest in equipment and technology to remain competitive. To help businesses navigate these challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities, U.S. Bank has expanded its manufacturing-focused capabilities, building on a long-standing commitment to the industry. In this effort, the bank has named an industry specialist for manufacturing, trained relationship managers on the specialized needs of the industry, added foreign-exchange specialists, launched educational client events, and adopted lending changes that support these businesses.
"Manufacturers are the backbone of the U.S. economy, driving innovation, job creation and economic growth in communities across the country," said Dee O'Dell, head of business banking sales at U.S. Bank. "We understand that manufacturers face a unique set of financial and operational challenges. By combining industry-specific expertise with a comprehensive suite of banking and financing solutions, we're helping these businesses build resilience, improve efficiency and position themselves for long-term success."
The bank's expanded manufacturing focus is part of an effort to provide specialized services to businesses with up to $50 million in annual revenues in a variety of industry verticals. In 2023, U.S. Bank launched an initiative to serve medical, dental and veterinary practitioners, and it plans additional industry-specific services in the future. The bank will showcase its manufacturing focus Sept. 14-19 as an exhibitor at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, reflecting the bank's commitment to helping manufacturing businesses grow, compete and succeed in an increasingly complex marketplace.
Key U.S. Bank initiatives supporting manufacturers include:
- Specialized business banking expertise
- U.S. Bank began requiring specialized training for its business banking relationship managers in 2025, equipping them with the knowledge needed to address manufacturers' unique challenges.
- Relationship managers can help manufacturers access capital, streamline payments, optimize working capital, improve cash flow visibility, strengthen fraud controls, and simplify financial operations.
- In 2026, U.S. Bank appointed Suzanne Widing as business banking industry specialist, strengthening the bank's commitment to drive strategic focus aligned to the realities and needs of today's manufacturing businesses.
- Manufacturing Vendor Services (MVS)
- For more than 40 years, Manufacturing Vendor Services, a division of U.S. Bank Equipment Finance, has provided financing solutions that help manufacturers reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.
- Services include equipment leases and loans, equipment lines of credit, refinancing options and other customized financing solutions.
- Fraud prevention and cybersecurity education
- U.S. Bank is hosting educational seminars focused on fraud prevention and cybersecurity.
- These events are designed to help manufacturers protect their operations, employees and customers from evolving threats while navigating changing certification, security and compliance requirements.
- Foreign exchange consulting
- Dedicated Foreign Exchange (FX) Specialists partner with manufacturers that import and export goods and develop a deep understanding of their international operations, supply chains, and currency-related challenges. This level of expertise is often reserved for large corporations but is made available to our business banking clients to help navigate the complexities of global commerce.
- These specialists help manufacturers identify foreign exchange exposures, uncover hidden costs and risks associated with transacting exclusively in U.S. dollars, and improve overall profitability.
- Support through conventional and SBA lending programs
- U.S. Bank provides access to conventional loans and lines of credit, as well as Small Business Administration (SBA) lending programs, that can help manufacturers invest in equipment, expand operations, strengthen working capital, and execute ownership transitions.
- Recent enhancements, including fee waivers, expanded eligibility and increased access to capital, are creating additional opportunities for manufacturers to secure financing.
- Manufacturing community engagement
- In addition to the IMTS show, U.S. Bank will exhibit at Fabtech in Las Vegas this October and is holding manufacturing-focused client events around the country, including in Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Phoenix.
- Through these events, the bank will connect directly with manufacturers to share industry insights, demonstrate solutions and provide guidance on navigating today's business environment.
Manufacturers continue to play a critical role in economic development, and U.S. Bank remains committed to helping businesses across the sector meet current challenges while preparing for future opportunities. Learn more by visiting www.usbank.com/manufacturing .
About U.S. Bank
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.
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Media Contact:
Rick Rothacker, U.S. Bank Public Affairs & Communications
richard.rothacker@usbank.com