U.S. Bank, AAA - The Auto Club Group Drive Credit Card Partnership Into New Chapter

Building on a decade of success, the extended co-brand agreement brings continued benefits for AAA members

U.S. Bank and The Auto Club Group (ACG) announce the extension of their co-branded credit card partnership, which provides AAA members in select states with an opportunity to deepen their relationship with AAA while rewarding themselves for everyday credit card purchases.

The partnership, first formed in 2015, provides AAA members the opportunity to maximize their ACG relationship and related spending with AAA Cashback Visa Signature® and a best-in-class digital experience to help manage their card, spending and rewards.

�We are excited to extend our co-branded credit card partnership with U.S. Bank and continue offering a credit card product and experience that aligns with what our members expect from the AAA brand," said Tony Alberton, field vice president of Credit Card Distribution for AAA The Auto Club Group. "Together with U.S. Bank, we're delivering a card that enables our members to expect something more by creating additional value through engagement with a card created just for them."

The AAA Cashback Visa Signature credit card offers benefits including:

  • New cardholders earn 4% cashback on AAA purchases for the first six months
  • 3% cashback on grocery store, gas station and dining purchases
  • 2% cashback on AAA purchases, travel, and insurance
  • 1% cashback on all other qualifying spend
  • Points can be redeemed for cash back, gift cards, merchandise, and charitable contributions

"We're proud to extend our long-standing partnership with The Auto Club Group and continue providing their members with a robust credit card offering with tailored value for AAA members," said Tanuj Suri, head of Cobrand Cards at U.S. Bank. "This partnership reflects our commitment to building payment solutions that align with our partners' brand values and enable them to elevate the value and experiences they provide their customers."

AAA Cashback Visa Signature is available in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Minnesota.

To learn more about the AAA Cashback Visa Signature visit https://card.creditcard.acg.aaa.com/credit/benefitsCashback.do .

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $695 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about .

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA's mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app , visit AAA.com , and follow us on social media.

Disclosures: Loans and lines of credit are offered by U.S. Bank National Association. The creditor and issuer of this card is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc., and the card is available to United States residents only.

Media Contact:
Tessa Bajema, U.S. Bank Public Affairs & Communications
tessa.bajema@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

U.S. BancorpUSBNYSE:USBFintech Investing
USB
The Conversation (0)
Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

With up to 3.5x more performance for AI workflows, faster storage, up to a phenomenal 24 hours of battery life, and macOS Tahoe, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even better Apple® today unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro®, featuring the incredibly powerful Apple M5 chip. With M5, the 14-inch... Keep Reading...
Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

The latest version improves performance, display rendering, battery life, and comfort, while offering innovative features with visionOS 26 and all-new spatial apps and Apple Immersive content Apple® today introduced Apple Vision Pro ™ with the powerful M5 chip that delivers a leap forward in... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

The new iPad Pro features the next generation of Apple silicon, with a big leap in AI performance, faster storage, and the game-changing capabilities of iPadOS 26 Apple® today introduced the new iPad Pro® featuring the incredibly powerful M5 chip. M5 unlocks the most advanced iPad® experience... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

With an all-new design powered by A19 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro features the best-ever performance, camera systems, and battery life in an iPhone Apple® today introduced iPhone 17® Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a striking new design that delivers a dramatic leap in performance. Both models feature A19... Keep Reading...
Apple debuts iPhone 17

Apple debuts iPhone 17

iPhone 17 features the innovative Center Stage front camera, a bigger and brighter new display with ProMotion, and the A19 chip for improved performance Apple® today announced iPhone® 17, featuring the new Center Stage® front camera that takes selfies to the next level; a powerful 48MP Fusion... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses

Prismo Develops Additional Drill Targets at Silver King Provides Update on Drill Permit

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

Related News

Gold Investing

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Develops Additional Drill Targets at Silver King Provides Update on Drill Permit

Critical Metals Investing

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

uranium investing

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

resource investing

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Base Metals Investing

Exploration Update - Soil Sampling Results

Gold Investing

Don Hansen: Gold Bull Run Just Starting, 5 Powerful Price Drivers to Watch