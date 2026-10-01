U.S. Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its third quarter 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15, 2026. At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gunjan Kedia and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Stern will host a conference call to review the financial results. The live conference call will be available online or by telephone.

Via internet :

To access the webcast and presentation, visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on " About Us ", " Investor Relations " and choose " Webcasts & Presentations " from the "News & events" dropdown menu.

Via telephone:

To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 888-210-4659. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 646-960-0383. The access code for all participants is 7269933.

Replay info:

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available beginning at approximately 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 15, 2026. To access the replay, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on " About Us ", " Investor Relations " and " Webcasts & Presentations ."

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The company's three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and its team of nearly 70,000 people invest their hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110 th on the Fortune 500, U.S. Bancorp is deeply respected for its culture and long-term stewardship and admired for its diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Investors: Brian Mauney, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
Brian.mauney@usbank.com

Media: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications
Jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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