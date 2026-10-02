BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT)

BriaCell’s Bria-ABC Joins Roster of US-Enrolled Breast Cancer Trials

BriaCell Therapeutics’ (TSX:BCT,NASDAQ:BCTX) Phase 3 Bria-ABC study has been included in a roundup of breast cancer clinical trials currently enrolling in the US, published by cancer publication CURE.

In its September 24 article, CURE enumerated seven studies spanning early-stage to heavily pretreated metastatic disease. BriaCell's Phase 3 Bria-ABC study was listed as an option for patients who have "exhausted approved therapies,” open to adults 18 and above with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Phase 3 Bria-ABC is BriaCell’s pivotal, randomized clinical trial evaluating Bria-IMT, an off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapy designed to activate the immune system against cancer cells. The trial tests Bria-IMT alongside checkpoint inhibitors and other immune-based agents to improve its effectiveness.

“The goal is to find the most responsive treatment combinations based on each patient’s unique immune profile,” BriaCell said on its website.

CURE added that Bria-ABC has expanded its site network this year, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK).

In a company announcement, President and CEO William V. Williams called MSK "one of the world's leading cancer centers," adding that its participation expands patient access to Bria-IMT for heavily pretreated patients. The Phase 3 study has over 80 active clinical sites across 15 states as of writing.

The American Cancer Society estimates that about 321,910 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in US women in 2026, and about 42,140 women will die from the disease, highlighting the need for new immunotherapy options and cancer detection and treatment innovations.

Bria-IMT leads BriaCell's pipeline of cell-based immunotherapies. The clinical-stage biotechnology company is also advancing Bria-OTS cellular immunotherapy for breast cancer and Bria-MEL+ for melanoma.

This article is sponsored by BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT,NASDAQ:BCTX). This article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by BriaCell Therapeutics in order to help investors learn more about the company. BriaCell Therapeutics is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this article.

This article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

This article contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with BriaCell Therapeutics and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

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