MIIVO to Acquire First Five Partners, an AI Specialist in the Sports Sector

MIIVO to Acquire First Five Partners, an AI Specialist in the Sports Sector

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated September 29, 2026 (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of First Five Partners Sàrl ("First Five"), a Switzerland-based sports advisory, commercial strategy and digital transformation business, wholly-owned by and arm's length party (the "Transaction").

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo, commented: "We believe the acquisition of First Five represents a compelling strategic opportunity for Miivo to expand our reach within the global sports industry. First Five has developed relationships with leading organizations including the International Olympic Committee, the International Basketball Federation and Premier Padel, and has developed expertise in fan engagement, audience intelligence, digital capability development and commercial transformation initiatives. By combining First Five's advisory capabilities with Miivo's AI, automation, business intelligence and implementation capabilities, we believe the combined business will be well positioned to deliver end-to-end digital transformation solutions for sports organizations internationally."

"We couldn't be more excited to join Miivo. This transaction opens the door for First Five and its customers to benefit from its AI solutions, while preserving the entrepreneurial and technical culture that has driven our success. We all look forward to working closely with the Miivo team to bring innovative products to the sports market," added Nick Hyett, CEO and shareholder of First Five.

Strategic Rationale

The Company believes the Transaction provides Miivo with an attractive entry point into the European sports technology and advisory market and is complementary to the Company's existing AI, automation and business intelligence platform.

Management believes there is a significant opportunity to combine First Five's strategic advisory expertise and industry relationships with Miivo's implementation capabilities, AI solutions and data infrastructure. The combined business is expected to be positioned to assist sports organizations throughout the full digital transformation lifecycle, from strategy development and opportunity identification through implementation, integration, analytics and ongoing managed services.

The Company also believes the Transaction provides:

  • an established operational presence in Europe;
  • access to existing relationships within the international sports ecosystem;
  • opportunities to expand Miivo's AI and technology offering into new industry verticals;
  • additional recurring revenue opportunities; and
  • an enhanced platform for future growth within the sports sector.

Upon closing, Nick Hyett will become Miivo's Chief Strategy Officer. He will support the Company's growth across North American and European markets and draw on his experience to help develop and deploy AI solutions for sports organizations.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the Agreement, Miivo will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of First Five for aggregate consideration of CHF 288,000 (approximately C$490,420) (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price will be satisfied through CHF 144,000 payable in cash at closing; and CHF 144,000 satisfied through the issuance of a vendor loan note, maturing six months following closing.

The Transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including completion of closing deliveries and execution of ancillary transaction documents.

The Company anticipates that the Transaction will constitute an exempt transaction pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets, and, accordingly, is not expected to require TSXV review or acceptance. The Transaction is arm's length in nature and does not involve the issuance of securities of the Company.

About First Five

First Five is headquartered in Féchy, Vaud, Switzerland and is a sports-sector advisory business focused on helping sports organizations, leagues, federations, clubs, venues and related stakeholders increase the commercial value of their audiences through data, technology and digital transformation initiatives. The business works with internationally recognized sports organizations, including the International Olympic Committee, the International Basketball Federation and Premier Padel, and has developed expertise in fan engagement, audience intelligence, digital capability development and commercial transformation initiatives.

For further information, please visit: https://www.firstfive.partners/.

About Miivo AI Inc.

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) is transforming how SMEs access financial intelligence by leveraging AI to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI-powered management platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alexander Damouni
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403
Email: info@miivo.ai
Website: www.miivo.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the closing of the Transaction, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, future integration initiatives, the deployment of the Company's technology within the acquired marketplace platform, future commercialization opportunities and the future operations of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316795

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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