Tuktu Resources Ltd. Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Tuktu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TUK,OTC:JAMGF) ("Tuktu" or the "Company", a junior oil and gas producer based in Calgary, Alberta, announces leadership changes, effective immediately.

Tuktu is pleased to welcome Craig Wall, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Craig brings over 25 years of experience as a senior finance professional, beginning his career with EY and KPMG before transitioning to the oil and gas sector. Mr. Wall previously held the position of VP Finance at Corval Energy and Bighorn Energy Corp. and prior to that held progressively senior roles at various oil and gas companies including Real Resources, Arsenal Energy and Greenfire Resources.

Tuktu also announces that Mark Smith, former Chief Financial Officer, and Sumir Saini, former VP Land and Business Development, are no longer with the Company. Tuktu wishes them well in their future endeavours.

These changes demonstrate our continued commitment to advancing Tuktu by reducing G&A expenses, and overhead to strengthening our balance sheet to enhance shareholder value.

Tuktu's technical team continues to apply a data-led approach to advance the Monarch oil play, and to evaluating new potential growth opportunities.

About Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Tuktu is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with producing oil and gas properties in southern Alberta.

For additional information about Tuktu please contact:

Tuktu Resources Ltd.
1750, 444 - 5th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 2T8

Attention: Jeremy Hodder, President and Chief Executive Officer (phone 403-540-6502); or
                Kathleen Dixon, Chair (phone 403-200-6633)

