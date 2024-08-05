Tuktu Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mining exploration company. The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada. The Company has explored numerous claims in British Columbia. Its portfolio of exploration properties includes Copper Molybdenum Porphyry, Lead Zinc Gold Silver, and Lead Zinc Silver properties. The Vowell Creek Property is comprised of approximately 12,750.20 hectares (ha) located approximately 35 kilometers (km) south of Golden, British Columbia. Its other property interests include Isintok Property, McFarlane Property, and Irony Property.