TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB TheNewswire - (October 30, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces approval from the TSX Exchange following its review of a proposed ‘shares for debt' transaction for an aggregate $1,922,800 debt owed by the Company to certain creditors (the " Debt Transactions ").
The Company issued an announcement on September 23, 2025 regarding shares for debt and removal of $1,922,000 of debt reduced from the balance sheet for certain creditors. The Debt Transactions were subject to TSX approval and the TSX Exchange has approved the transactions and the issuance of 9,156,190 shares at $.21 each and 4,131,667 warrants. Each full Warrant is exercisable to purchase a common share at 0.30 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The warrants shall be subject to an acceleration clause. In the event that the Company's shares trade at $0.40 per share or above for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, a forced exercise provision will come into effect for the warrants issued in connection with this offering.
The Common Shares to be issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies. With the review by the TSX Exchange complete, the transaction will now close and is considered complete.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.
The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The license was reduced to roughly half the size with the Company's voluntary removal of all parks and protected areas in March 2025 and the subsequent addition of 220 square kilometres in the northeast corner, finalizing a size of 4095.1 square kilometers.
Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkor resources.com
Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "hope", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "scheduled", "believe" and similar expressions. The forward- looking information set out in this news release relates to future events or our future performance and includes, without limitation statements concerning the Shares for Debt Transaction, Angkor's ability to obtain all necessary approvals in respect of the Shares for Debt Transaction and the participation of certain insiders and management in the Shares for Debt Transaction.
Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of Angkor believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, Angkor cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which cause actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties described in more detail in Angkor's securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof. Angkor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or publicly revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.