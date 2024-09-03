Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Truscreen

TruScreen Cervical Cancer Screening Test Outperforms Traditional Pap Smear in Saudi Arabia Study

TruScreen Group Limited (NZX/ASX:TRU) is pleased to announce the preliminary publication, on 25 July 2024, of a study titled “Beyond Tradition: Investigating TruScreen’s Performance Versus Pap Smear in Cervical Cancer Detection” on Research Square1Link. The preliminary publication is subject to peer review.

Highlights

  • 507 women tested from 2021-2022, results published in July 2024
  • High Sensitivity and Specificity: TruScreen demonstrated a sensitivity of 83.3% and a specificity of 95% for detecting cervical lesions (neoplasms), compared to 66.7% and 98.2% for Pap smear, respectively1.
  • Real-Time Results: The TruScreen device provides immediate screening results, eliminating the need for laboratory equipment and pathology staff.
  • Practical and Reliable: The study confirmed that TruScreen is a practical and reliable screening tool, suitable for use in various healthcare settings.

The authors concluded that TruScreen “represents a reliable, practical screening tool for cervical neoplasms” and that their results “provide an evidence-based approach for policymakers when selecting the optimal cervical cancer screening strategy in countries without an established national screening program.”

This study reinforces TruScreen’s commitment to providing innovative and accessible healthcare solutions. The positive results validate TruScreen’s technology and opens new opportunities in the global healthcare market.

For more information, please visit our website at www.truscreen.com.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Truscreen, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

The Conversation (0)

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 5, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to speak at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 .

Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the medtech industry and on the company beginning at approximately 11:55 a.m. EDT ( 12:55 p.m. CDT ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

Appendix 4E and 2024 Annual Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to present its Annual Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Artrya Limited

Artrya on Track for FDA Application Submission Following Second Q-Submission Meeting

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA), (‘Artrya’ or the ‘Company’), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its patented AI platform that detects key coronary artery disease imaging markers, has received feedback its application for regulatory approval for the Salix product with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is on track following a Q-Submission meeting.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: Technology Bias Is Real. Here's What We're Doing To Fix It

MedtronicMedtronic has taken measurable steps to drive change

Doctors have used pulse oximeters for more than 40 years, but the pandemic put the devices in the spotlight after studies found they may not be accurate across all skin tones.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results

Product innovation driving growth across diversified health tech portfolio, including Automated Insulin Delivery, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Pulsed Field Cardiac Ablation, Pain Stimulation, and Deep Brain Stimulation

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), which ended July 26, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×