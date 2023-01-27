Bradda Head Lithium Limited Opens the Market

Market NewsInvesting News

Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Winter Haven, FL

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL )(OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Winter Haven, Florida . Located at 6000 Cypress Gardens Blvd., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sunday .

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, specials, and all registered patients will receive a 30% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida -based location.

"Trulieve is proud to open a new dispensary in Winter Haven and continue expanding access to medical marijuana in the region," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We're committed to being active in the communities we serve and providing high-quality cannabis care and exceptional customer experiences."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, and Sweet Talk. Patients also have access to beloved brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River , Black Tuna, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opening-medical-marijuana-dispensary-in-winter-haven-fl-301731912.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/27/c9080.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX

Curaleaf Announces Closure of Operations in California, Colorado and Oregon

Proactive Exit Will Generate Additional Cash and Improve Margins in Non-SAFE Banking Environment

2023 Free Cash Flow Expected to Exceed $125 Million

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 after the close of markets that same day.

Aurora Cannabis Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday, February 9, 2023
TIME: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time
WEBCAST: Click here

Miguel Martin , Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott , Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and question and answer period. This weblink has also been posted to the Company's "Investor Info" link at https://investor.auroramj.com/ under "News & Events".

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Whistler , Being and Greybeard , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7 . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms , North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding timing of the release of the Company's financial statements for second quarter ended December 31, 2022 and scheduling of the conference call to discuss results.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-cannabis-to-host-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-investor-conference-call-301730523.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/26/c1397.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Welcomes Patients to 22nd Sunnyside Dispensary in Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Lutz, Florida. Sunnyside Lutz joins its sister locations in Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburgh in serving patients residing around the Tampa Bay area. The new store is Cresco Labs' 22 nd dispensary in Florida and 56 th dispensary nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005221/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Expands Grassroots Premium Cannabis Brand to New Jersey

Grassroots' Carefully Cultivated Flower and Pre-Rolls Are Now Available in the Garden State

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the expansion of its Grassroots brand in New Jersey with the launch of premium cannabis flower and pre-rolls. Available now at all Curaleaf locations across the state, New Jersey is the eighth market to offer Grassroots' carefully cultivated products following its strategic national rebrand in November 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Expands Grassroots Premium Cannabis Brand to New Jersey

Grassroots' Carefully Cultivated Flower and Pre-Rolls Are Now Available in the Garden State

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the expansion of its Grassroots brand in New Jersey with the launch of premium cannabis flower and pre-rolls. Available now at all Curaleaf locations across the state, New Jersey is the eighth market to offer Grassroots' carefully cultivated products following its strategic national rebrand in November 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Expands Grassroots Premium Cannabis Brand to New Jersey

Grassroots' Carefully Cultivated Flower and Pre-Rolls Are Now Available in the Garden State

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the expansion of its Grassroots brand in New Jersey with the launch of premium cannabis flower and pre-rolls. Available now at all Curaleaf locations across the state, New Jersey is the eighth market to offer Grassroots' carefully cultivated products following its strategic national rebrand in November 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Interim Filings - 2

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Interim Filings

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces MD&A for the 3 and 9 months ended November 30 2022

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results for the 3 and 9 months

Related News

Resource Investing

Anson Included into Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE:URA)

Lithium Investing

Ioneer Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

rare earth investing

Quarterly Activities And Cash Flow Report For The Quarter Ending 31 December 2022

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×