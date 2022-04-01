Market NewsInvesting News

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced today the launch of "4.20 for All" Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Collection. The initial offerings will be available beginning on April 2 at 1pm EST which is exactly 420 hours prior to April 20 (420), the nationally recognized cannabis holiday. Proceeds from all Trulieve's NFT sales will benefit a charity.

The first cannabis MSO to enter the metaverse, Trulieve's "4.20 for All" NFT Collection will be sold on the OpenSea marketplace and can be viewed at opensea.io/collection/trulieve-420-for-all . Each NFT features a different hand holding a cannabis product. The campaign celebrates cannabis' diverse community and culture, which includes all types of users and products.

This is the first in a series of 4/20 activations to be announced by Trulieve. All proceeds from the "4.20 for All" NFT Collection will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit organization committed to cannabis criminal justice reform and helping free the over 40,000 individuals still in prison for non-violent cannabis convictions.

"Trulieve strives to provide enhanced experiences for our customers and patients, and that now includes the metaverse, as we introduce our '4.20 for All' NFT Collection," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "This is a fun and unique way to amplify Trulieve's steadfast belief in accessibility and to support the Last Prisoner Project."

Highlighting some of Trulieve's most popular products on dispensary shelves, the "4.20 for All" NFT Collection features 10 different original pieces of digital art. There will be 42 copies of each, which results in 420 total offerings in the collection. Each NFT will be initially offered at .042 Ethereum and every winner will receive a premium, personalized physical gift item.

"The campaign connects to the inclusive, diverse, and celebratory narrative that '4.20 for All' inspires," said Valda Coryat , Trulieve's Chief Marketing Officer. "Each illustrated hand is a hand raised supporting accessibility and social justice. From a chef to a hiker … from a yogi to a musician … from an astronaut to an alien and, yes, even sasquatch. We expect fans and collectors will be excited to own these NFTs."

Customers and patients interested in purchasing can do so without owning cryptocurrency, however they will be required to create an account with OpenSea and transfer the necessary funds to their digital wallet.

To learn more about Trulieve's "4.20 for All" NFT Collection and how to purchase, please visit opensea.io/collection/trulieve-420-for-all .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

