Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it has closed a second tranche of its previously announced private placement of 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 for aggregate gross proceeds of US$75.0 million . Together with the first offering of Notes, which closed on October 6, 2021 Trulieve has issued Notes totaling aggregate gross proceeds of US$425.0 ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX