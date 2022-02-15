Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced it has completed the acquisition of an operational 64,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility in Phoenix, Arizona . Trulieve will pay $13.75 million cash at closing, with potential milestone payments subject to earn-out and escrow requirements. "We are excited to close this acquisition which is in line with our strategic ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX