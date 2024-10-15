Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals: Targeting Near-term High-purity Silica Production in Mongolia and British Columbia


Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY;OTCQB:TROYF;FSE:VJ3);OTCQB:TROYF;FSE:VJ3), a rapidly emerging player in the critical minerals space, focuses on the development of high-purity silica and other essential materials for the clean energy transition. Troy Minerals has a diverse portfolio designed to capitalize on the increasing demand for raw materials needed in high-growth industries.

The company two high-purity silica projects: Table Mountain in British Columbia and the Tsagaan Zalaa project in Mongolia, both acquired through the strategic purchase of CBGB Ventures in September 2024. The projects are targeted for near term production, with Tsagaan Zalaa targeted to come online in 2025 and Table Mountain in 2026.

Troy Minerals' Tsagaan Zalaa Project in Mongolia

The Tsagaan Zalaa project is near the China-Mongolia border and is a near-term high-purity silica asset envisioned to commence production by 2025. The project’s proximity to key consuming markets, such as China, Japan and Korea, provides significant logistical advantages for the transportation of silica.

Company Highlights

  • Troy Minerals acquired CBGB Ventures in September 2024, securing two flagship high-purity silica projects in British Columbia and Mongolia.
  • The Tsagaan Zalaa project in Mongolia is being targeted to commence high-purity silica production by 2025, thereby positioning the company as a key supplier for solar and semiconductor industries.
  • The Table Mountain project in British Columbia is being targeted to begin high-purity silica production by 2026, with a 24-month development timeline.
  • High-purity silica, similar to the company’s projects, is critical for solar panel production, semiconductors, fiber optics and high-performance glass.
  • The company also maintains an exploration portfolio of critical mineral assets, including vanadium and REE, in tier 1 jurisdictions.

Troy Minerals Initiates Field Program at Table Mountain Silica Project

Troy Minerals Initiates Field Program at Table Mountain Silica Project

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) i s pleased to announce the commencement of a comprehensive field reconnaissance, mapping, and geochemical sampling program at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Completes Infill Soil Sampling at Lac Jacques

Troy Minerals Completes Infill Soil Sampling at Lac Jacques

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce the results of the 2024 soil geochemical survey on the Lac Jacques rare earth element (REE) property. The 100% owned Lac Jacques property is located approximately 250km north of Montreal Quebec, Canada and approximately 40km northeast of the town of St. Anne du Lac (Figure 1).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Completes Acquisition of CBGB Ventures Corp.

Troy Minerals Completes Acquisition of CBGB Ventures Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

September 3, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated June 10, 2024 and July 3, 2024, it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of CBGB Ventures Corp. (" CBGB ") in consideration for 3,244,151 Troy common shares and 9,732,454 special warrants of the Company. All shares, including shares issuable on conversion of special warrants, are subject to voluntary hold and escrow provisions with an initial 25% release at six months from the closing date, and the remaining 75% released upon achieving certain milestones including commercial production.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Technologies

Results of Rights Issue


Keep reading...Show less
Bird's eye view of forest with illustrations of clouds reading CO2 above it.

IEF Applauds UK’s £21.7 Billion Carbon Capture Investment

The International Energy Forum (IEF) has expressed strong support for the UK’s recent £21.7 billion commitment to fund two large-scale carbon capture projects in the country’s industrial heartlands.

The organization hailed the investment as a significant step forward in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions and develop clean energy technologies.

Carbon capture technology involves capturing CO2 emissions from industrial processes before they are released into the atmosphere and storing them securely underground.

The two UK-based projects are expected to capture more than 8.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, which is equivalent to removing approximately four million cars from the road.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Completion of $3.02M Placement

Carbonxt Group Ltd (“Carbonxt” or the “Company”) (ASX: CG1) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise $3.02m, through the issue of 46.4 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at $0.065 per share via a Share Placement (‘Placement’).

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Technologies Limited

Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer

A non-renounceable pro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one (1) New Share for every one (1) Share held as at the Record Date at an Issue Price of$0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer) to raise up to approximately $12.7 million (less costs).

The directors (Directors) of Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY) ACN 002 679 469 (Company) are pleased to offer you the opportunity to participate in a non-renounceable rights issue on the basis of 1 new fully paid ordinary share in the Company (each, a New Share) for every 1 existing share in the Company (each, a Share) held on the Record Date held (Entitlement) at an issue price of $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer Price) to raise approximately $12.7 million (before costs) (Offer).

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Carbonxt Group Limited (‘CG1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CG1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 24 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Tesla logo and cars in parking lot.

Tech 5: Tesla Shares Up on Full Self-driving News, Qualcomm Eyes Intel’s Chip Business

Uncertainty has continued in September after August left investors scratching their heads.

In the tech sector, Bitcoin and Ether prices declined this week on waning investor interest, while Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) latest quarterly report contributed to cautious sentiment among market participants.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also made headlines this week, teasing the release of its full self-driving technology in select markets, while struggling Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) could have a buyer for its design business.

Keep reading...Show less

Troy Minerals
×