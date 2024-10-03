Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Troy Minerals Completes Infill Soil Sampling at Lac Jacques

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce the results of the 2024 soil geochemical survey on the Lac Jacques rare earth element (REE) property. The 100% owned Lac Jacques property is located approximately 250km north of Montreal Quebec, Canada and approximately 40km northeast of the town of St. Anne du Lac (Figure 1).


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Project location map.

The 2024 soil sample program expanded the 2023 soil survey by infilling the area between the eastern and western survey grids, covering the strike of the inferred dyke and mineralization between the Discovery Trench to the west and the dyke exposed to the east (Figure 2). A total of 315 samples were collected from twenty-one 100 metre spaced lines with sample sites at 25 metre spacing.

The inferred dyke is not well defined geochemically through the area of the 2024 sampling. A scattering of anomalous (mean plus two standard deviations) soil samples are broadly located in the central area of the survey grid, south and west of Lac Jacques (Figure 2). The highest TREE (+Y) value of 493 ppm is located immediately along the south shore of Lac Jacques and located along the projected strike of the dyke. Another anomalous sample of 360 ppm is located 500 metres east, and several anomalous samples are located along the inferred dyke to the west (Figure 3).

Provincial regional mapping shows a leucocratic, biotite-allanite monzogranite, ranging from fine-grained to pegmatitic, which may be related to the REE expression in the soils. Based on drilling during 2023 some 3km to the west, the REE here are associated with pegmatitic syenite to granite intrusives. Petrographic studies of the mineralized drill core identify allanite as the principal REE-bearing minerals (see News Release, February 20, 2024).

Rana Vig, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with the continued presence of anomalous REE in soils along the 4km strike length of the REE bearing structure at Lac Jaques. We expect our drill permit to be granted soon and our team is ready to commence drilling and begin looking for new targets based on the results of this successful soil sample program ," he said.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Location of 2024 soil sampling program


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 Anomalous TREE(+Y) Soils

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Soil samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Val D'or, Quebec for preparation and analysis. Sample preparation consisted of drying and sieving to 177 μm (Act Labs code S1). Sample analysis consisted of a 0.25g sample is digested with four acid solution. Digested samples are diluted and analyzed by ICP-MS. One blank is run for every 40 samples. In-house control is run every 20 (Act Labs code UT-4).

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ted Vander Wart, P.Geo. , who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | President and Director Telephone: 604-218-4766

Email: rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Troy Minerals Completes Acquisition of CBGB Ventures Corp.

Troy Minerals Completes Acquisition of CBGB Ventures Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

September 3, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated June 10, 2024 and July 3, 2024, it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of CBGB Ventures Corp. (" CBGB ") in consideration for 3,244,151 Troy common shares and 9,732,454 special warrants of the Company. All shares, including shares issuable on conversion of special warrants, are subject to voluntary hold and escrow provisions with an initial 25% release at six months from the closing date, and the remaining 75% released upon achieving certain milestones including commercial production.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Toronto, Ontario // ACCESSWIRE // September 30, 2024 - Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp ("FMAC") (TSXV: FMAC.P) are pleased to announce the successful closing of their previously announced business combination (the "Transaction"). The combined company will continue to conduct the business operated by FWTC.

Summary of the Transaction

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, further to its previous press release relating to the business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp., the consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every ten pre-Consolidation Common Shares is anticipated to be made effective for trading purposes at the opening on September 27, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). It is anticipated that the Common Shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis at market open on the Effective Date. The new CUSIP of the Common Shares will be 34988A201 and the new ISIN will be CA34988A2011

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cypher Metaverse

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second closing of its previously announced private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 599,706 units at a price of $0.085 per unit, for gross proceeds of $50,975. The Company paid finders fees to a qualified finder of $1,253.75.

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days.

First Tellurium

First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta to Launch Production of Thermoelectric Generator for Automobiles

Device expected to replace alternators and increase efficiency for combustion engines while also helping electric vehicles generate more power.


NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has issued a $3 million unsecured, interest-bearing promissory note dated as of September 13, 2024 (the "Note") to Playtech plc. The Note shall bear interest of 8% per annum, payable in arrears at maturity. Unless otherwise accelerated pursuant to its terms, the Note will become immediately due and payable on the earlier of (i) April 25, 2025; and (ii) the date on which the Company or any of its subsidiaries completes additional financing transactions with aggregate gross proceeds of at least $10 million, subject to certain exceptions. Proceeds from the Note will be used to fund the Company's continued growth and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has issued a $3 million unsecured, interest-bearing promissory note dated as of September 13, 2024 (the "Note") to Playtech plc. The Note shall bear interest of 8% per annum, payable in arrears at maturity. Unless otherwise accelerated pursuant to its terms, the Note will become immediately due and payable on the earlier of (i) April 25, 2025; and (ii) the date on which the Company or any of its subsidiaries completes additional financing transactions with aggregate gross proceeds of at least $10 million, subject to certain exceptions. Proceeds from the Note will be used to fund the Company's continued growth and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×