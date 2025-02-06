Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Analytical Results from Table Mountain Silica Project, Identifying Broad High-Purity Zones


Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has received results from a sampling and mapping program on its 100% owned Table Mountain Silica Project, located near Golden, British Columbia, Canada.

Key Highlights

  • Three distinct zones of high-purity silica mineralization identified within the Mount Wilson Quartzite Formation.
  • 98.86% SiO₂ over a total of 62.11 metres of channel sampling in five channels at the main Table Mountain Zone.
  • Outcrop sampling returned 98.18% to 99.74% SiO2 from 45 samples at Table Mountain Zone, 97.83% to 99.49% SiO₂ from 13 samples at South Zone, and 95.82% to 99.82% SiO₂ from 29 samples at Southeast Zone. *
  • Very low deleterious elements identified in all samples.

President of Troy Minerals Inc., Yannis Tsitos commented: "These comprehensive maiden assay results validate the potential of Table Mountain as a key high-purity silica asset. Sampling confirmed the exceptional quality and consistency of silica mineralization across the Project. With grades reaching 98 to 99% SiO₂ across multiple zones of extensive outcrop exposure, and sampling ranging from 98.18% to 99.74% SiO₂ at the main Table Mountain Zone, we are rapidly advancing our understanding of this strategic asset. The Project's infrastructure advantages and proximity to existing silica operations further enhance its potential as we work to establish Troy as a significant player in the North American high-purity silica market, positioning the Company for long-term growth."

The sampling program consisted of both systematic grab samples and channel samples, with a total of 110 grab samples (107 outcrop and 3 float) taken within the property area and 70 channel samples collected from 62.11 metres within 74.16 metres of channels.

Figure 1. Index Map

Outcrop Sampling Results
Three main areas returned significant high-purity silica results: the Table Mountain Zone, located at the north end of the Property, the South Zone, and the Southeast Zone.

The most extensively sampled zone was the Table Mountain Zone, which returned an average grade of 98.90% SiO₂ from 45 grab samples (42 outcrop, 3 float), with values ranging from 98.18% to 99.74% SiO₂. Additionally, from these samples the following average values were returned: 0.31% Fe₂O₃, 0.01% CaO, 0.14% Al₂O₃, 0.02% MgO, 0.01% TiO₂, 0.01% P₂O₅, and 14ppm boron. See Figure 2 and Table 1. *

Figure 2. Table Mountain Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2

Table 1. Table Mountain Zone Outcrop Samples

Sample #

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

SiO2 (%)

Al2O3 (%)

CaO (%)

Fe2O3 (%)

MgO (%)

P2O5 (%)

TiO2 (%)

B (ppm)

299516

509114

5685249

99.41

0.11

0.02

0.39

0.01

<0.01

<0.01

6

299517

509193

5685166

98.84

0.14

0.01

0.23

0.02

<0.01

<0.01

8

299518

509314

5685171

99.20

0.10

0.01

0.25

0.02

<0.01

0.01

10

299519

509350

5685151

98.26

0.12

0.01

0.35

0.01

<0.01

0.01

15

299520

509369

5685129

99.20

0.13

0.01

0.21

<0.01

<0.01

0.03

16

299521

509395

5685107

99.17

0.15

0.01

0.27

0.02

<0.01

0.01

8

299522

509418

5685094

98.78

0.23

0.02

0.26

0.01

<0.01

0.01

12

299523

509442

5685075

98.59

0.14

0.02

0.26

<0.01

0.01

0.01

12

299524

509450

5685043

99.74

0.07

0.01

0.30

0.01

0.01

0.01

6

299525

509471

5685019

98.58

0.04

0.01

0.36

0.01

0.01

0.01

7

299526

509482

5684990

99.25

0.14

0.02

0.27

0.04

0.01

0.01

7

299527

509500

5684961

99.66

0.16

0.02

0.31

0.02

0.01

0.01

7

299528

509515

5684938

99.21

0.14

0.01

0.32

0.02

0.01

0.01

7

299529

509538

5684911

99.13

0.11

0.01

0.27

0.03

0.01

0.01

21

299530

509561

5684862

98.18

0.25

0.01

0.31

0.03

0.01

0.01

7

299531

509598

5684823

98.93

0.27

0.02

0.36

0.03

0.01

0.01

7

299532

509583

5684759

98.99

0.09

0.01

0.30

<0.01

0.01

0.01

7

299533

509619

5684743

98.72

0.16

0.01

0.35

0.02

0.01

0.01

14

299534

509641

5684726

98.18

0.30

0.01

0.33

0.04

0.01

0.02

15

299535

509712

5684697

99.41

0.13

0.01

0.30

0.02

0.01

0.01

7

299536

509736

5684685

99.27

0.11

0.01

0.33

0.02

0.01

0.01

7

299537

509764

5684670

98.58

0.13

0.02

0.36

0.03

0.01

0.02

8

299548

509306

5685510

99.32

0.14

0.01

0.29

0.01

0.01

0.01

18

299560

509476

5685127

98.99

0.13

0.01

0.32

0.03

0.01

0.02

27

299561

509472

5685107

99.01

0.05

0.01

0.32

0.01

0.01

<0.01

18

299562

509457

5685115

98.74

0.15

0.01

0.26

0.01

0.01

0.02

28

299563

509439

5685112

98.35

0.20

0.02

0.34

0.02

0.01

0.01

27

299564

509459

5685092

99.20

0.09

0.01

0.32

<0.01

0.01

0.01

21

299565

509487

5685107

99.49

0.09

0.01

0.28

0.03

0.01

0.02

28

299566

509490

5685083

98.48

0.25

0.02

0.35

0.01

0.01

0.01

26

299567

509503

5685071

99.03

0.11

0.02

0.34

0.02

0.01

<0.01

21

299568

509477

5685067

99.16

0.10

0.01

0.30

<0.01

0.01

<0.01

18

299569

509478

5685044

98.68

0.10

0.01

0.32

0.03

0.01

<0.01

20

299570

509506

5685041

98.46

0.43

0.02

0.32

0.06

0.01

0.01

29

299571

509523

5685054

98.81

0.13

0.01

0.31

0.03

0.01

0.01

22

299572

509382

5685160

98.42

0.09

0.01

0.29

0.01

0.01

0.01

23

299573

509397

5685160

98.92

0.11

0.01

0.36

<0.01

0.01

<0.01

18

299574

509406

5685142

99.12

0.09

0.01

0.30

0.02

0.01

<0.01

17

299575

509409

5685120

98.56

0.14

0.01

0.37

<0.01

0.01

<0.01

21

299581

509357

5685172

98.84

0.08

0.02

0.32

<0.01

0.01

0.01

18

299582

509429

5685142

98.87

0.15

0.01

0.29

<0.01

0.01

0.02

8

299583

509446

5685146

98.25

0.33

0.02

0.33

0.03

0.01

0.03

17

299584

509455

5685145

99.49

0.11

0.02

0.27

<0.01

0.01

0.01

5

299585

509473

5685142

98.66

0.08

0.01

0.36

<0.01

0.01

<0.01

6

299586

509493

5685133

98.52

0.05

0.01

0.29

<0.01

0.01

<0.01

<5

Note: 299548, 299584, and 299585 are float samples taken near outcrop.

The South Zone, comprising 13 high-grade quartzite outcrop grab samples averaged 98.80% SiO₂ with values ranging from 97.83% to 99.49% SiO₂. These samples averaged 0.28% Fe₂O₃, 0.13% CaO, 0.13% Al₂O₃, 0.02% MgO, <0.01% TiO₂, 0.02% P₂O₅, and 6ppm boron. See Figure 3 and Table 2. *

Figure 3. South Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2

Table 2. South Zone Outcrop Samples

Sample #

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

SiO2 (%)

Al2O3 (%)

CaO (%)

Fe2O3 (%)

MgO (%)

P2O5 (%)

TiO2 (%)

B (ppm)

248351

511603

5682006

98.60

0.28

0.08

0.25

0.04

0.01

0.01

15

248352

511563

5681948

99.45

0.15

0.02

0.22

0.02

0.01

<0.01

6

248353

511552

5681948

99.01

0.19

0.03

0.29

0.04

0.01

0.01

9

248354

511551

5681951

99.09

0.11

0.02

0.22

0.03

0.01

0.01

6

248355

511530

5681940

98.74

0.09

0.02

0.23

<0.01

0.01

<0.01

6

248356

511522

5681942

98.82

0.08

0.01

0.31

<0.01

0.01

<0.01

<5

248357

511512

5681951

98.31

0.09

0.01

0.24

0.01

0.01

0.01

5

248358

511485

5681948

98.14

0.13

0.28

0.32

0.03

0.01

0.01

8

248359

511461

5681935

99.49

0.11

0.02

0.30

0.02

0.01

<0.01

10

248360

511436

5681932

99.06

0.03

0.05

0.25

0.01

0.02

<0.01

5

248361

511444

5681918

99.42

0.07

0.01

0.29

0.02

0.01

<0.01

6

248362

511440

5681942

97.83

0.32

0.73

0.36

0.03

0.03

0.01

8

248364

511374

5682002

98.43

0.09

0.43

0.36

<0.01

0.16

<0.01

<5

The Southeast Zone, comprising 29 high-grade quartzite outcrop grab samples, returned an average of 98.52% SiO₂ with values ranging from 95.82% to 99.82% SiO₂. Average values for other constituents were: 0.35% Fe₂O₃, 0.07% CaO, 0.30% Al₂O₃, 0.06% MgO, 0.02% TiO₂, <0.01% P₂O₅, and 26ppm boron. See Figure 4 and Table 3.*

Figure 4. Southeast Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2

Table 3. Southeast Zone Outcrop Samples - %SiO2

Sample #

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

SiO2 (%)

Al2O3 (%)

CaO (%)

Fe2O3 (%)

MgO (%)

P2O5 (%)

TiO2 (%)

B (ppm)

248384

513642

5680350

98.22

0.37

0.21

0.41

0.14

0.02

0.03

27

248385

513671

5680320

95.82

0.57

0.69

0.51

0.52

0.02

0.03

30

248386

513685

5680313

97.77

0.48

0.05

0.37

0.05

0.01

0.03

30

248387

513708

5680285

98.90

0.36

0.02

0.35

0.04

<0.01

0.03

30

248388

513735

5680261

98.11

0.32

0.03

0.31

0.04

<0.01

0.03

35

248389

513748

5680244

98.05

0.49

0.03

0.30

0.03

<0.01

0.01

28

248390

513654

5680223

98.91

0.13

0.01

0.27

0.04

<0.01

0.01

29

248391

513627

5680208

98.74

0.09

0.02

0.30

0.02

<0.01

0.02

27

248392

513600

5680217

99.52

0.06

0.02

0.32

0.03

<0.01

0.01

23

248393

513564

5680220

96.98

1.04

0.05

0.33

0.07

0.03

0.07

41

248394

513592

5680259

98.91

0.30

0.13

0.35

0.13

<0.01

0.02

31

248395

513390

5680466

99.26

0.11

0.02

0.35

0.03

<0.01

0.01

25

248396

513367

5680495

98.81

0.12

0.07

0.34

0.04

<0.01

0.01

25

248397

513332

5680531

99.25

0.08

0.02

0.37

0.01

<0.01

0.01

26

248398

513301

5680539

99.08

0.15

0.21

0.33

0.04

<0.01

0.01

27

248399

513283

5680559

98.76

0.07

0.09

0.36

0.02

<0.01

0.01

22

248400

513263

5680602

98.77

0.08

0.01

0.29

<0.01

<0.01

0.01

24

299501

513231

5680636

98.14

0.15

0.02

0.41

0.02

<0.01

0.01

26

299502

513188

5680660

99.05

0.20

0.02

0.27

<0.01

<0.01

0.01

27

299503

513160

5680700

99.07

0.16

0.02

0.31

0.02

<0.01

0.01

27

299504

513133

5680705

98.85

0.13

0.02

0.26

0.01

<0.01

0.01

26

299508

513834

5679986

98.68

0.15

0.03

0.26

0.02

<0.01

0.01

21

299509

513876

5679941

98.88

0.23

0.03

0.27

0.04

<0.01

0.03

34

299510

513904

5679907

99.08

0.05

0.02

0.29

<0.01

<0.01

0.01

11

299511

513968

5679864

99.82

0.15

0.02

0.27

0.02

<0.01

0.01

23

299512

514023

5679832

99.21

0.12

0.02

0.29

0.03

<0.01

0.03

10

299513

514070

5679980

97.08

1.11

0.02

0.75

0.09

0.01

0.05

18

299514

514081

5680011

96.66

1.27

0.02

0.43

0.05

0.01

0.07

26

299515

514075

5680039

98.58

0.26

0.07

0.45

0.07

0.01

0.03

14

The remainder of samples were either taken near the contacts of the adjacent units or from non-quartzite outcrops of the adjacent Glenogle shale (east contact) and Beaverfoot dolomite (west contact) and were not included in the statistical summary of the quartzite samples taken.

Channel Sampling Results
Channel sampling was conducted at the Table Mountain Zone, with results consistently similar to the outcrop sampling results. Sampling procedure consisted of continuous chip sampling along a 3-centimetre cut channel. Samples were taken continuously over 1-metre intervals perpendicular to the strike orientation of the outcrop, with the sample sequence starting from the southwest end of the channel. Intervals shorter than 20 centimetres were combined with the previous interval. 66 continuous chip channel samples were collected over 62.11 metres within 74.16 metres in five channels, returning a weighted average of 98.86% SiO₂.

Four additional duplicates were taken as QA/QC checks and passed validation. Sample density is sufficient to indicate the accurate representation of the underlying mineralization.

See Figure 5 and Table 4 below.

Figure 5. Channel Sampling Locations - Table Mountain Zone

Table 4. Table Mountain Zone - Channel Sampling

Channel

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

SiO2 (%)

Al2O3 (%)

CaO (%)

Fe2O3 (%)

MgO (%)

P2O5 (%)

TiO2 (%)

B (ppm)

TM1

0.00

4.74

4.74

98.83

0.15

0.01

0.30

0.01

0.01

0.01

24

TM2

0.00

5.80

5.80

98.88

0.10

0.01

0.33

0.01

0.01

0.01

10

5.80

6.30

0.50

Overburden

6.30

8.83

2.53

98.90

0.10

0.01

0.30

0.01

0.01

0.02

7

8.83

9.38

0.55

Overburden

9.38

13.0

3.62

99.21

0.09

<0.01

0.35

0.01

0.01

0.02

11

TM3

0.00

7.60

7.60

99.03

0.11

<0.01

0.32

0.01

0.01

0.02

7

7.60

10.20

2.60

Overburden

10.20

11.00

0.80

99.08

0.11

<0.01

0.27

0.01

0.01

0.02

6

11.00

11.90

0.90

Overburden

11.90

18.00

6.10

98.79

0.11

<0.01

0.29

<0.01

0.01

0.02

10

TM4

0.00

5.22

5.22

99.09

0.09

<0.01

0.33

<0.01

0.01

0.02

12

TM5

0.00

3.80

3.80

98.82

0.15

<0.01

0.29

<0.01

0.01

0.04

15

3.80

4.50

0.70

Overburden

4.50

7.00

2.50

98.85

0.12

<0.01

0.31

0.02

0.01

0.02

20

7.00

10.20

3.20

Overburden

10.20

12.00

1.80

98.77

0.09

<0.01

0.34

0.01

<0.01

0.01

12

12.00

13.00

1.00

Overburden

13.00

17.50

4.50

98.30

0.15

0.09

0.34

0.02

<0.01

0.01

13

17.50

20.10

2.60

Overburden

20.10

33.20

13.10

98.81

0.11

<0.01

0.31

0.01

<0.01

0.01

9

Discussion
Sampling results within the zones were consistently high purity, with the northern Table Mountain Zone returning the best and most consistent grades. The favourable grades reflect field observations of a broad zone of white quartzite measuring at least 150 metres wide and a strike length extending from the Trans-Canada Highway to the south and to the north, beyond the northern end of the Property, representing a total strike length of at least 4 kilometres. Although the western cliff face of Table Mountain clearly demarcates the western margin of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite, the eastern margin is obscured by a deep boulder field originating from the extensive, steep quartzite exposure in this area.

Channels sampling results demonstrated a consistency in grade over a wide area within the Table Mountain Zone.

All samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, British Columbia for B-MS82L (boron) and ME-XRF26 (all other elements). Four sample duplicates were taken in the channel sampling sequence, and passed QA/QC.

* Cautionary Note

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

About the Table Mountain Project
The Table Mountain Silica Project comprises 2,304 hectares located 4 kilometres east of Golden, B.C., with excellent year-round access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway Golden Rail Yard. The property hosts up to 10 kilometers of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation, with apparent widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. The project is strategically positioned near both the Moberly Silica Mine and Sinova Quartz silica quarry, which exhibit economic grade silica greater than 99.6% SiO₂ purity.

Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.

About Troy Minerals
Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Rana Vig | CEO & Director Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

