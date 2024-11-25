Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of a LiDAR survey at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia, Canada

The high-resolution LiDAR survey covered approximately 1.3 square kilometres of the primary target zone, where previous sampling has indicated potential for high-purity silica mineralization. The detailed topographic data will be instrumental in ongoing geological interpretation and future resource modeling.

Figure 1. Table Mountain Silica Project & LiDAR Survey Coverage Map

Additionally, the Company has submitted a total of 201 quartzite silica samples to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, B.C. The comprehensive sampling program consisted of 131 grab samples collected across the property and 70 channel samples from 67.12 metres of continuous channeling across 5 channels within the LiDAR survey area. The Company will provide a detailed analysis of the sampling program results once all assays have been received and compiled. *

"This combination of high-resolution LiDAR surveying and comprehensive sampling represents a major step forward in quantifying Table Mountain's potential," stated Rana Vig, CEO and Director of Troy Minerals. "With over 200 samples now at the lab and detailed topographic mapping of our primary target zone complete, we are building a robust technical foundation that will guide our development strategy. The project's proximity to existing silica operations and infrastructure continues to underscore its strategic importance as we work to position Troy as a significant player in the North American high-purity silica market."

About the Table Mountain Project

The Table Mountain Silica Project consists of 1,698 hectares located 4 kilometres east of Golden, B.C., with excellent year-round access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway Golden Rail Yard (see Figure 1). The property hosts up to 10 kilometers of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation, with apparent widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. The project is strategically positioned near both the Moberly Silica Mine and the Sinova Quartz silica quarry, which exhibit economic grade silica greater than 99.6% SiO₂ purity.

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.

* Cautionary Note

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the Property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | President and Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE:Troy Minerals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Troy MineralsTROY:CCCSE:TROYTech Investing
TROY:CC
Troy Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Troy Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Strengthens Leadership Team

Troy Minerals Strengthens Leadership Team

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that following up on its aggressive plans to transition from an exploration company to a cash flow producing company by rapidly advancing its silica projects in North America and Mongolia, it has appointed, Yannis Tsitos, a professional with 35 years' international exploration mining experience and former BHP veteran, as President of the Company

Rana Vig, who to date has served both as President and CEO, owning more than 11% of the Company, will continue to provide his leadership as Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Targets Restart of Drilling at Tsagaan Zalaa

Troy Minerals Targets Restart of Drilling at Tsagaan Zalaa

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing development of the Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project in Mongolia. With the next phase of drilling now underway, the Company aims to complete the minimum 1,000 meters cumulative drill program, the required threshold for its mining license submission. It should be noted that the silica mineralization at Tsagaan Zalaa is either outcropping or sub-outcropping, resulting is relatively shallow drilling campaigns. The Company expects to complete drilling before year-end, setting the stage for Troy's mining license submission

Located strategically near the Mongolian-Chinese border, the Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project continues to present robust opportunities for growth in the silica sector, driven by rising demand from green technology and other high-tech industries. The Company remains focused on delivering the necessary operational milestones, aligning with its commitment to achieving first production in the coming year.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Completes Field Program at Table Mountain Silica Project

Troy Minerals Completes Field Program at Table Mountain Silica Project

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of its initial exploration program at its Table Mountain Silica Project, located 4 kilometers east of Golden, B.C

The Company has completed a comprehensive surface sampling program across the property's Mount Wilson Formation quartzite units, which are known to host high-purity silica mineralization. Multiple samples were collected across the property's extensive strike length, focusing on areas where previous sampling had indicated high-purity quartzite occurrences.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Re-Establishes Drill Camp at Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project Preparing for Final Phase of Drilling to Unlock High-Purity Silica Asset

Troy Minerals Re-Establishes Drill Camp at Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project Preparing for Final Phase of Drilling to Unlock High-Purity Silica Asset

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

October 23, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce the re-establishment of its drill camp at the Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project in Mongolia. This milestone marks a key step in preparing for the final phase of the Company's 2024 drilling program, as Troy accelerates its efforts to unlock the potential of this high-purity silica asset.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Restarts Fieldwork at Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project in Mongolia

Troy Minerals Restarts Fieldwork at Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project in Mongolia

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.


 Renewed Permitting and Drilling Activities Highlight the Project's Potential as a High-Purity Silica Source

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Q3 Earnings Webinar on December 3rd

NorthStar Gaming to Host Q3 Earnings Webinar on December 3rd

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that on December 3rd at 11am ET, the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting the Company's third quarter earnings results and an update on current operations and upcoming milestones. The Company expects to announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 27, 2024. NorthStar invites all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024
Time: 11am ET
Register: Webinar Registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta November 14, 2024 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces an update to the Bitcoin Super Company vision and a strategic bitcoin reserve fund.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results; Revenue Increased 57% Year Over Year

Bitcoin Well Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results; Revenue Increased 57% Year Over Year

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - November 12, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Shares for Interest Debt Settlement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Shares for Interest Debt Settlement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a shares for debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $9,453.40 in interest accrued up to September 30, 2024 on $300,000 of indebtedness with GreenCentre Canada (the "Indebtedness

The shares for debt settlement is pending final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) which will be followed by the Company issuing 115,285 common shares ("Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.082 per share to GreenCentre Canada. The terms of the Indebtedness permits the issuance of common shares to settle interest owing by the Company at a deemed issue price per share equal to the five day average closing price for the five days preceding the issuance of the shares and subject to TSXV approval pursuant to TSXV Policy 4.3 - Shares for Debt.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Active Users and Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin Portal in October

Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Active Users and Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin Portal in October

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - November 4, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, announces +18% month over month growth in their active user rate, while processing nearly 5,000 revenue generating transactions, the highest number on the Bitcoin Portal in a single month.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Adisyn (AI1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Troy Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Troy Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Gassaat Permit Approved Landmark MOU Signed with Tunisian Government and EBRD

High-Grade Gold Intercepts Continue at Northern Zone

White Cliff Minerals Acquires Highly Prospective and Proven Copper Project

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Related News

agriculture investing

Gassaat Permit Approved Landmark MOU Signed with Tunisian Government and EBRD

gold investing

High-Grade Gold Intercepts Continue at Northern Zone

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Acquires Highly Prospective and Proven Copper Project

Critical Metals Investing

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Corporate Financing Update

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Base Metals Investing

Avondale Termination Update

×