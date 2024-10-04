Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

40% Increase in Indicated Resource in Gold Domain and 60% in Copper Domain for Nueva Sabana Deposit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce it is gearing up SASB gas field operations with the installation of Velocity Strings (VS) at this time.

On September 30 th , 2024, after the Company reached an agreement with its partner at SASB on the technical aspects of the program, it was assigned operatorship for the conduct of this program.

The Company then was able to sign a service agreement with a snubbing provider "Snub Co" to install the velocity strings. Mobilization of the snubbing unit, which is currently in Romania, has begun. The propose of the operation is to increase or stabilize production rates in producing wells, by reducing water loading.

Currently the Akcakoca-3 and South Akcakoca-2 are averaging 2.55 MMcf/d and 2.3 MMcf/over the past 30 days. The other two long reach directionally drilled wells Guluc-2 and West Akcakoca-1 were only produced intermittently due to water loading. Even still, Guluc-2 averaged 1.7 MMcf/d over the last 2 months.

Arthur Halleran CEO of Trillion stated:

"Initially it was assumed that the VS could only be run in using a drilling rig, however, we have now convinced all a snubbing unit can accomplish this activity. This has been a giant step forward. This strategic move underscores our commitment to maximizing shareholder value through operational excellence and innovative solutions in the dynamic European energy market."

Oil block update -The Company has continued to work to finalize a farm-in to earn a working and revenue interest in M46 and M47 oil exploration blocks within the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province, Southeastern Turkiye (the "Oil Blocks"). The Company initiated seismic work in 2023 on the Oil Blocks planned four exploration wells for 2024, however, such wells have not been drilled as the Company focused on its workover program at SASB.  As a result, the block license owner secured a third party to drill two wells on the Oil Blocks and gave up a 20% interest. As such, the first two wells will not be drilled by Trillion and Trillion is committed to earning an interest in the Oil Blocks subject to financing and finalizing participation terms.

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on www.sedar.com , and our website.

Con   tact
Arthur Halleran, Chief Executive Officer
Brian Park, Vice President of Finance
1-778-819-1585
E-mail: info@trillionenergy.com ;
Website: www.trillionenergy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of the executive officer and director appointments. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Trillion does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

These statements are no guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, delay, change of strategy, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and which may change over time. Accordingly, actual results and strategies could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, changes in capital raising strategies, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may increase and be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings on www.sedar.com, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on www.sedar.com, and or request a copy of our reserves report effective December 31, 2022 and updated January 31 2023.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trillion Energy InternationalTCF:CNXCSE:TCFOil and Gas Investing
TCF:CNX
Trillion Energy International
Sign up to get your FREE

Trillion Energy International Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International


Keep reading...Show less
IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy International Inc.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy International Inc.

Via IBNIBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO and Director of Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily focused in the Republic of Türkiye.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Announces Akcakoca-3 Well Production

Trillion Energy Announces Akcakoca-3 Well Production

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that the Akcakoca-3 well at the SASB Gas Field has now been put into production.

On July 17, 2024, eleven (11) meters of gas pay was perforated in the Akcakoca-3 well, however, due to delayed pressure build up, was not initially produced.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

Black Sea Asset Drives Significant Gas Revenue Growth as Company Prepares for Velocity String Installation

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for oil and gas fields, highlighting robust performance and strategic developments.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for the SASB gas field.

SASB revitalization program is off to a great start having realized the complete payback of recent perforation costs in just 35 days of production. In first phase of workover all remaining gas pay on the Akcakoca platform was perforated including three long reach deviated gas wells Guluc-2, South Akcakoca-2, West Akcakoca-1 wells and the recompleted legacy well Akcakoca-3, all drilled in the 2022/2023 program. The wells started production over a staggered period from July 9 to July 28 and have already produced 140MMcf representing a 35-day payoff of the recent perforation CAPEX.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION , HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION , HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION

Successful Production and Completion of 4 Workovers, Marks a Major Milestone in Trillion's Strategic Perforation Program, Increasing Gas Production Capacity at the Black Sea Asset

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for the SASB gas field.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Oil pipeline in desert.

Enbridge to Expand Gulf of Mexico Presence with US$700 Million Pipeline Project

Enbridge (TSX:ENB,NYSE:ENB) has announced plans to construct and operate new crude oil and natural gas pipelines in the US Gulf of Mexico to support BP’s (LSE:BP) recently sanctioned Kaskida deepwater development.

The crude oil pipeline, referred to as the Canyon Oil Pipeline System, will consist of 24-inch and 26-inch diameter pipes with a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day. It will originate from the Keathley Canyon area and transport crude oil to Shell Pipeline Company LP's Green Canyon 19 platform.

From there, the oil will be further delivered to the Louisiana market, positioning Enbridge as a key player in transporting crude from deepwater fields to the US mainland.

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Vested Equities Touts Jupiter Energy’s Large Reserve, Future Incomes in Latest Valuation

Description:

Australian market analyst firm Vested Equities has estimated a 194 percent upside over the current share price of oil producer and explorer Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR), citing the company’s large reserve and plans for sustainable growth.

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium (TSXV:HELI)

First Helium: Advanced Stage, high-Value Oil, and Helium-enriched Natural Gas Project in Canada


Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Jupiter Energy: Sustainable, Long-term, Profitable Oil Exploration and production in Kazakhstan


Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 3, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to have entered into a special consultancy agreement with Enki GéoSolutions Inc. to advise CHARBONE executive team on potential partnership proposals as a co-operator and distributor of this emerging form of clean and renewable hydrogen, known as "white hydrogen or natural hydrogen".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene etend son expertise grace a un partenariat strategique pour mener le secteur de l'hydrogene blanc

Charbone Hydrogene etend son expertise grace a un partenariat strategique pour mener le secteur de l'hydrogene blanc

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 3 octobre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'avoir conclu une entente de consultation spécial avec Enki GéoSolutions Inc. pour conseiller l'équipe de direction de Charbone sur des propositions de partenariat potentielles en tant que co-opérateur et distributeur de cette forme émergente d'hydrogène propre et renouvelable, connue sous le nom d'« hydrogène blanc ou hydrogène naturel ».

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Trillion Energy International
Sign up to get your FREE

Trillion Energy International Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Vertex Minerals: Australia’s Next High-grade, Green Gold Producer

Significant Increase in Revenue from Faster NDIS Approvals and Launch of New Leasing Programs

Strategic Acquisition and Capital Raising - Investor Presentation | 3 October 2024

Vested Equities Touts Jupiter Energy’s Large Reserve, Future Incomes in Latest Valuation

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adyton Shines with 61 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Coeur Mining to Buy SilverCrest Metals for US$1.7 Billion

Gold Investing

Vertex Minerals: Australia’s Next High-grade, Green Gold Producer

resource investing

Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets

Lithium Investing

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

resource investing

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Uranium Investing

IsoEnergy to Acquire Anfield Energy, Strengthening US Uranium Portfolio

×