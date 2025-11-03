Video

Trigg Minerals
Advanced-stage exploration company developing one of the world’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony assets in New South Wales
Trigg Minerals Poised for 2027 Production as Push for Domestic Critical Minerals Supply Heightensplay icon
Trigg Minerals Poised for 2027 Production as Push for Domestic Critical Minerals Supply Heightens

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanNov 03, 2025 09:00PM
“We see ourselves as the only vertically integrated antimony supplier in the US, all the way from exploration to mining through to refining. Wild Cattle Creek in New South Wales is also the largest and highest-grade undeveloped deposit in Australia. And we really aim to start mining at Antimony Canyon and at the Tennessee Mountain tungsten project in 2027, so we are really aggressively pursuing this,” said Trigg Minerals Managing Director Andre Booyzen.

As global supply chains tighten under China’s growing dominance in critical minerals, Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF) is moving quickly to advance its Antimony Canyon and Tennessee Mountain projects toward production by 2027.

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Managing Director Andre Booyzen emphasised the strategic importance of antimony and tungsten, two minerals vital for clean energy, defense and advanced manufacturing.

He also highlighted China’s recent export cutoffs as a wakeup call for western economies.

“What can the west really do to mitigate against this? They need to keep putting money into developing their own antimony and tungsten mines,” Booyzen said. “And that can be in the form of grants or subsidies.”

He further noted that policy and regulatory reform will be key to accelerating project development.

“The governments need to reduce the regulatory timeframes to obtain permits, and assist with local land access as well. The USA is leading the way in this, but Australia has a lot of catching up to do,” he added.

Trigg Minerals has begun engaging with US federal grant programs, including plans to apply for the FAST-41 program, according to Booyzen.

“We really fully intend to develop the Antimony Canyon and Tennessee Mountain projects as fast as possible,” he said.

Watch the full interview with Trigg Minerals Managing Director Andre Booyzen above.

Hand holding stylus near a gold bar, labeled "Weekly Editor's Picks."play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Recovers from Biggest One-Day Drop in 12 Years

The gold price declined from its recent all-time highs this week, sinking to nearly US$4,000 per ounce and recording its biggest one-day decline in more than 12 years.

Silver took a similar hit, slipping back below the US$50 per ounce level.

The drops have been attributed to factors like a stronger US dollar and lower US-China tensions, as well as profit taking, potentially from traders who are new to the market.

Many experts have been anticipating a correction for the metals — their latest rise has been quick, and no asset can go straight up forever.

However, there's also a broad consensus that gold has entered a new phase. For example, Patrick Tuohy of Goldstrom believes gold won't fall below US$3,000 again.

Here's what Tuohy said:

"Is this a short-term phenomenon that's going to have some some dynamics that are going to turn it on its head and it reverses 50, 60 percent? I don't believe that is the case. I think within our group ... the consensus is that it's unlikely that we'll see gold below US$3,000 again in our lifetimes. So let's say that that's the floor. That's a fairly significant move from where we were two years ago. So that's comfortable."

Next week, all eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve, which is set to meet from October 28 to 29. CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows strong expectations for another interest rate cut.

While the release of US government data has been affected by the ongoing shutdown, September consumer price index numbers were released on Friday (October 24).

The report was the first major piece of federal economic data to come out since the shutdown began, and it has confirmed expectations of another rate reduction.

Bullet briefing — What's next for gold and silver?

Gold and silver prices perked up to end the week, rising to the US$4,100 and US$48.60 levels, respectively. But with the metals still off from their all-time highs, investors are wondering what's next.

Opinions vary, but I've pulled together a couple of quotes that illustrate what I'm hearing.

First is Ed Steer of Ed Steer's Gold and Silver Digest. He's well known for his commentary on the precious metals space, and he weighed in on what's next for silver, saying that today really is different compared to the other times silver rose to the US$50 level.

Here's how he explained it:

"It's irrelevant what the price is today. You look at the big picture, and look at the fact that the BRICS+ have become an absolutely awesome juggernaut, and it's absolutely unstoppable. And as we shift from the west to the east, as this continues economically, financially, it's impossible to say where this is going to end up.
"But what we're living right now is we're living through a major, major shift in financial power, from one area of the world to another, and we're going to be — they're going to be writing about this 1,000 years from now. So we're living through history."

Next we have Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com. This interview is from the week before last, so it's a little older, but definitely still relevant. I've kept thinking about a comment Durrett made about one way we can tell the gold cycle is still early. This is what he said:

The thing that really reveals how early we are is the stock market is only 2 percent from an all-time high. What in the world is the stock market doing at an all-time high and gold at an all-time high? Those are antagonistic. Gold is supposed to be a hedge against uncertainty. The stock market is supposed to show basically confidence.
And so if you have an all-time high, people should be confident. Everything's fine. We don't need this. But people are not confident. People have said this is the most scary bull market ever. Nobody really believes in it, right? ... So the question is, who's telling the truth? Is the stock market telling the truth at an all time high, or is it gold is telling the truth? Well, it's pretty obvious that gold's the one telling the truth.

In It To Win It interview

Finally, if you'd like to hear more from me, I was recently interviewed by Steve Barton of In It To Win It.

I really enjoyed the conversation, which covers my background and my takeaways from the interviews I do on the Investing News Network's YouTube channel.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Ed Steer of Ed Steer's Gold and Silver Digest shares his thoughts on silver's run past US$50 per ounce, saying that in his view the bull market is just getting started.

"One way or another we're going to run into a supply/demand brick wall, and when that day happens we could see triple-digit silver prices in a very, very short period of time," he said.

Latest News