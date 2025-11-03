Trigg Minerals Poised for 2027 Production as Push for Domestic Critical Minerals Supply Heightens

As global supply chains tighten under China’s growing dominance in critical minerals, Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF) is moving quickly to advance its Antimony Canyon and Tennessee Mountain projects toward production by 2027.

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Managing Director Andre Booyzen emphasised the strategic importance of antimony and tungsten, two minerals vital for clean energy, defense and advanced manufacturing.

He also highlighted China’s recent export cutoffs as a wakeup call for western economies.

“What can the west really do to mitigate against this? They need to keep putting money into developing their own antimony and tungsten mines,” Booyzen said. “And that can be in the form of grants or subsidies.”

He further noted that policy and regulatory reform will be key to accelerating project development.

“The governments need to reduce the regulatory timeframes to obtain permits, and assist with local land access as well. The USA is leading the way in this, but Australia has a lot of catching up to do,” he added.

Trigg Minerals has begun engaging with US federal grant programs, including plans to apply for the FAST-41 program, according to Booyzen.

“We really fully intend to develop the Antimony Canyon and Tennessee Mountain projects as fast as possible,” he said.

Watch the full interview with Trigg Minerals Managing Director Andre Booyzen above.