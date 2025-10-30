Trick or Tickets: Rogers World Series Ticket Giveaway Continues for Games 6 and 7

Rogers, proud owner of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced today its free ticket giveaway for Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) of the World Series at Rogers Centre will be held on Halloween.

"This is an unbelievably exciting time for fans across Canada , and we love seeing all the public displays of support for Canada's team," said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. "Our ticket giveaways are about making this historic moment accessible to more Blue Jays fans and customers."

On Friday, October 31, 150 pairs of tickets to Game 6 will be given away on a first come, first served basis at a location in the Greater Toronto Area to fans who dress up as their favourite Blue Jay.

Once Game 6 tickets are given away to the first 150 fans, those remaining in line or who come to the location by 1 p.m. ET will be entered for a chance to win one of 250 pairs of tickets for Game 7, if necessary.

The location will be announced 8 a.m. ET on Friday, October 31 on @Rogers Instagram and Facebook and the line will close at 1 p.m. ET.

Those unable to travel to the location can share a photo or video of themselves dressed up as their favourite Blue Jay to their Instagram feed with #BringItHomeJays by 1 p.m. ET for a chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets available online for each remaining game.

In addition, Rogers today will surprise some lucky fans with decked out homes in Blue Jays Halloween décor with a pair of tickets to Game 6. On Halloween night, some trick or treaters across the GTA dressed as their favourite Blue Jays will be surprised with a pair of tickets to Game 7, if necessary.

Rogers is giving away 500 free tickets for fans to take over a section for every Blue Jays home game at Rogers Centre throughout the MLB Postseason.

For Rogers customers, the company gave away hundreds of tickets to World Series home games at Rogers Centre through Rogers Beyond the Seat.

All tickets are non-transferable.

About Rogers Communications Inc.:

Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com .

For more information:
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rogers CommunicationsRCINYSE:RCIEmerging Tech Investing
RCI
The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $14.4 million strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL ") which closed on January 22, 2024 the Company's three strategic investors have fully... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT ) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors. Mr. Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant... Keep Reading...

CEO's of Penn National, FansUnite, ESE Entertainment and GameStop Position for Next Growth Wave in Interactive Entertainment and Gaming Boom

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Penn National (NASDAQ: PENN), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). The... Keep Reading...

Next Super Stocks on The Move: Tetra Bio-Pharma, ESE Entertainment, Red Light Holland, and Skylight Health. Innovation Leaders in E-Sports, Healthcare, Psychedelics, and Pharma Targeting Billion Dollar Markets.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor "LiveChats" on social media streams. Over 170,000... Keep Reading...
ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AIML AI/ML Innovations Inc. Wednesday October 22, 2025 ARGO Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. CUPR Super Copper Corp. DATT Digital Asset Technologies Inc. GXP Greenridge Exploration Inc.... Keep Reading...
Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure SectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration... Keep Reading...
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project

Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million

Nextech3D.ai Reports Strong 20% Q2 Sequential Revenue Growth With Gross Margins of 88% For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 ("Q2 2026")

Related News

Copper Investing

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

resource investing

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

Copper Investing

Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million

Copper Investing

Agadir Melloul Drilling Update

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Updates on the Operational Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia and Initiates Commodity Off-Take Discussions

gold investing

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector